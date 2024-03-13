Medieval movies have this uncanny ability to whisk us away to times of yore, where the clang of swords and the roar of battle cries are music to our ears. Yet, some of these cinematic time machines don’t quite make the history books of mainstream fame. But fear not, my fellow nostalgia-ridden movie buffs, for we’re about to embark on a quest to uncover 5 Epic Medieval Movies That Time Forgot (But We Didn’t). Our trusty steed for this journey? Storytelling prowess, production quality, and those fleeting moments when they brushed against cultural stardom.
Ironclad 2011
Let’s talk mud and blood with Ironclad, shall we? This little gem gave us a front-row seat to the Siege of Rochester Castle, and boy, did it not skimp on the gritty realism. I mean, there’s enough mud in this flick to start your own spa. And the blood? Let’s just say it’s not for the faint-hearted. Yet, despite its valiant efforts, ‘Ironclad’ is more renowned for its ‘mud-wrestling-with-swords’ vibe than any semblance of a plot.
Ironclad boasts a multitude of factual inaccuracies, ranging from relatively minuscule to downright unavoidable. But hey, who’s counting when you’ve got Paul Giamatti in a silly hat screaming his lungs out?
Black Death 2010
Black Death, not to be confused with your average Monday morning feeling. This film took on the bubonic plague and mixed it with a hearty dose of superstition and Sean Bean—because what medieval movie is complete without him? The story revolves around Ulric and his merry band of warriors trying to find out why a village hasn’t been touched by the plague. Spoiler alert: it involves a necromancer who’s apparently buddy-buddy with the devil. Charming.
On a sacred mission, Ulric has heard that the islanders have turned their back on Christianity and are kept plague free by a necromancer in return for sacrifices to the devil and he can’t be having that. It’s dark and bleak, sure, but maybe too much so for its own good. It’s like they took ‘Game of Thrones’ and sucked all the fun out of it.
Valhalla Rising 2009
If there was ever an award for ‘Best Use of Staring Intensely Into the Distance,’ Mads Mikkelsen would take it home for his role in Valhalla Rising. The film is like that one friend who doesn’t talk much but when they do, it’s usually about something deep or weird—or both. Mikkelsen plays One-Eye, a warrior with about as many lines as a silent movie extra. But don’t let that fool you; his performance is anything but forgettable. It’s atmospheric storytelling at its finest—or most confusing depending on your tolerance for silent protagonists and vague historical roots.
The only thing I remember hearing about this film at the time of its release is that it had very little dialogue, and wasn’t that incredible?
Arn The Knight Templar 2007
Say hello to Arn – The Knight Templar, a Swedish export that tried its best to marry European history with Hollywood-style drama—and almost pulled it off. The film follows Arn, our chivalrous hero, as he navigates love and war with all the conviction of someone who truly believes in ‘eternal verities’. It’s got romance that’s more sweet than sexy—think less James Bond, more Sir Galahad—and enough historical backdrop to make you feel like you’re getting an education (sort of).
The love scenes are never sexy, only sweet: “you have stolen my heart, with a single glance,” says the young hero, which is adorable if not slightly cheesy.
Outlaw King 2018
Last but not least, we have Outlaw King, which tells the tale of Robert the Bruce and his less-than-friendly relationship with the English crown. This Netflix extravaganza had Chris Pine doing his best Scottish accent while leading an army in what can only be described as ‘Braveheart 2.0’. Except this time around they tried to keep things slightly more historically accurate—emphasis on ‘slightly’.
Braveheart robs the Scottish people of their motivation to rebel against the English crown: it wasn’t over some lassie, it was because they were fed up with being treated like medieval doormats. Despite its impressive battle scenes and budget that could rival the GDP of a small country, ‘Outlaw King’ still managed to fly under the radar faster than an arrow from Longshanks’ bow.
In conclusion, medieval movies might not always storm the box office castles or lay siege to awards season, but they’ve got heart—and chainmail aplenty. So next time you’re scrolling through your streaming service looking for something different, give one of these forgotten epics a try. Who knows? You might just find yourself cheering on knights in muddy armor or getting lost in tales of love and honor from centuries past.
