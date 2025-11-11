4-Year Old Hawkeye Huey, Son of Nat Geo Photographer, Captures The American West

Hawkeye Huey is possibly the most badass name for a photographer we’ve ever heard, but it gets even better when you learn that it belongs to a 4-year-old boy whose father just happens to be famous National Geographic photographer Aaron Huey.

Aaron gave his son a Fujifilm Instax 210, which prints out photos instantly. After Aaron’s fans saw a picture of Hawkeye snapping a shot on Salvation Mountain in California, he made his son his own Instagram, which now has 36,000 followers.

More info: Instagram | Instagram (Aaron) | aaronhuey.com (h/t: petapixel, huffpost)

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
