These Realistic 3D Drawings Might Make You Scratch Your Eyes

A trained artist can already create detailed pencil drawings, but when they achieve a real mastery of perspective and 3D space, their art, both literally and figuratively, reaches a whole new level. Here are some examples of 3D pencil art that look like they leap off of the page at you.
While 3D art isn’t really new, the craft came back in style quite recently. For centuries, the artists shied away from realistic paintings so that they could express life behind the boundaries of “realness.” Now that technologies enhance our “realness,” the depiction of life using the 3D drawing technique comes back with gusto.
3D painting artists like Ramon Bruin, Alessandro Diddi, and Fredo represent a highly technical form of art that we very much admire here at Bored Panda. The tools they use are simple—just pencil and paper. With a whole lot of practice and dedication, you could draw something like this, too.
Scroll down to see our picks of pencil sketches and best drawings below!
Created by Julia Barinova
Created by Muhammad Ejleh
Image credits: Ramon Bruin
How to Draw 3D Drawings?
3D drawings are actually a bit of eye trickery! By using shades, shapes, and perspective, the images on paper seem to come alive and jump right out of the page. Although it might seem like a tough skill to master, there are a couple of fairly simple techniques you can use to turn any drawing into a 3D sketch.
If your preferred medium is a pen and paper, first of all, you’ll need to learn about the one-point, two-point, and three-point perspective to create an illusion of depth. Once you’re acquainted with those basics, start with simple geometric shapes, like cubes, spheres, and cylinders, to build your skill. Shading is very important in creating this illusion. When you’re feeling confident with the simple shapes, start combining them and creating more complex 3D artworks.
If you prefer digital mediums, then you can use graphic design or 3D modeling software, like Adobe Illustrator, CorelDRAW, Blender, or Autodesk Maya, just to name a few. While drawing 3D images might seem easier with this software, they require quite a bit of time to master.
No matter your preferred medium, though, 3D drawings are very fun to do once you get the hang of it! And while it might take a bit of practice, anyone can learn how to sketch 3D images.
Created by Alessandro Diddi
Created by Muhammad Ejleh
Created by Fredo
Is It Hard to Make 3D Art?
If we’re talking about the traditional pen and paper 3D drawing ideas, it isn’t very hard to learn the basic principles and practice your skill. That said, not all of us might have the necessary artistic abilities to create 3D masterpieces right away! That’s completely fine, and don’t let anybody tell you otherwise. You can enjoy a bit of 3D drawing without creating the next Mona Lisa.
When it comes to 3D modeling or rendering, like in video games, this form of 3D art might take a bit longer to master. First of all, you have to learn how to use the necessary software, and then you might need a custom-built computer. In the end, it’s also about your artistic ability.
Created by Ramon Bruin
Created by Ramon Bruin
Created by Alessandro Diddi
What is 3D Trick Art?
If the usual 3D drawings aim to recreate things and beings as real, the goal of 3D trick art is to create a distorted impression of reality. While it might not be the opposite of reality, the effect usually leaves you scratching your eyes.
You know the freaky 3D drawings where a hand is reaching out for you from a sheet of paper, a sidewalk turns into a crumbling abyss, or a huge spider sits on a wall? They are the perfect examples of 3D trick art. But before running off with complex 3D art ideas, let’s look at a few more realistic 3D art pictures on our list.
Created by Vamos Art
Created by Ramon Bruin
Created by Carmenharada
Created by Iza-nagi
Created by Muhammad Ejleh
Created by Fredo
Created by Iza-nagi
Created by Alessandro Diddi
Created by Muhammad Ejleh
Created by Ramon Bruin
Created by Nagai Hideyuki
Created by Muhammad Ejleh
Created by Alessandro Diddi
Created by Fredo
Created by Alessandro Diddi
Created by Ramon Bruin
Created by Saulius Art
Created by Nagai Hideyuki
Created by Devil of my own
Created by Ramon Bruin
Created by Nagai Hideyuki
Created by Gray Hood
