Photographer Gets Accused Of Racism After His Perfect Black Model ‘Shudu’ Gets Instagram Famous

There are thousands of beautiful models on Instagram, but Shudu Gram is one of a kind
She won the hearts of more than 40k followers with her flawless skin and an enchanting gaze
But lately, she generated even more buzz around her
Except for this time, it’s not because of her beauty
It’s because of the fact that she’s not actually a real model
Shudu Gram is a digital creation of Cameron-James Wilson, a 28-year-old self-taught photographer from Great Britain
He created Shudu after teaching himself 3D, using online resources and Youtube tutorials
“Shudu represents what I’ve always seen as beautiful, but something I don’t see often enough,” Wilson said
“Although there’s a slight change happening now, more people need to question, what really is beautiful”
“Shudu is just everything I’m passionate about brought together”
“She embodies the best parts of the things that inspire me”
“A lot of what we see in media is trying to be less real, with filters and makeup”
“Shudu is coming from the other direction”
“She’s a fantasy trying to break through into reality and I have plans to help her do so”
Even though the artist claims he wanted to spread the message of empowerment and inclusivity
There was a huge backlash from people around the web
Some people accused the photographer of racism
Others, though, were standing behind the photographer and his art
What do you think about Shudu?
