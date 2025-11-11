I Haven’t Painted A Single Pic For 3 Years Since My Son Was Born, So I Started This 365 Watercolor Challenge

I already posted about my first month of 365 days of watercolor drawings challenge here. I took it to turn myself back to it, get off the fear of using watercolors and get new skills.
Well, it’s more than 2.5 months over now and I keep it up! I keep getting new skills of painting nature and cityscapes but I keep drawing fat cats as well. Here are some of my new pics for you!
More info: Etsy
#1
#2
#3
#4
#5
#6
#7
#8
#9
#10
#11
#12
#13
#14
#15
#16
#17
#18
#19
#20
#21
#22
#23
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us