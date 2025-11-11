I Haven’t Painted A Single Pic For 3 Years Since My Son Was Born, So I Started This 365 Watercolor Challenge

by

I already posted about my first month of 365 days of watercolor drawings challenge here. I took it to turn myself back to it, get off the fear of using watercolors and get new skills.

Well, it’s more than 2.5 months over now and I keep it up! I keep getting new skills of painting nature and cityscapes but I keep drawing fat cats as well. Here are some of my new pics for you!

More info: Etsy

#1

I Haven&#8217;t Painted A Single Pic For 3 Years Since My Son Was Born, So I Started This 365 Watercolor Challenge

#2

I Haven&#8217;t Painted A Single Pic For 3 Years Since My Son Was Born, So I Started This 365 Watercolor Challenge

#3

I Haven&#8217;t Painted A Single Pic For 3 Years Since My Son Was Born, So I Started This 365 Watercolor Challenge

#4

I Haven&#8217;t Painted A Single Pic For 3 Years Since My Son Was Born, So I Started This 365 Watercolor Challenge

#5

I Haven&#8217;t Painted A Single Pic For 3 Years Since My Son Was Born, So I Started This 365 Watercolor Challenge

#6

I Haven&#8217;t Painted A Single Pic For 3 Years Since My Son Was Born, So I Started This 365 Watercolor Challenge

#7

I Haven&#8217;t Painted A Single Pic For 3 Years Since My Son Was Born, So I Started This 365 Watercolor Challenge

#8

I Haven&#8217;t Painted A Single Pic For 3 Years Since My Son Was Born, So I Started This 365 Watercolor Challenge

#9

I Haven&#8217;t Painted A Single Pic For 3 Years Since My Son Was Born, So I Started This 365 Watercolor Challenge

#10

I Haven&#8217;t Painted A Single Pic For 3 Years Since My Son Was Born, So I Started This 365 Watercolor Challenge

#11

I Haven&#8217;t Painted A Single Pic For 3 Years Since My Son Was Born, So I Started This 365 Watercolor Challenge

#12

I Haven&#8217;t Painted A Single Pic For 3 Years Since My Son Was Born, So I Started This 365 Watercolor Challenge

#13

I Haven&#8217;t Painted A Single Pic For 3 Years Since My Son Was Born, So I Started This 365 Watercolor Challenge

#14

I Haven&#8217;t Painted A Single Pic For 3 Years Since My Son Was Born, So I Started This 365 Watercolor Challenge

#15

I Haven&#8217;t Painted A Single Pic For 3 Years Since My Son Was Born, So I Started This 365 Watercolor Challenge

#16

I Haven&#8217;t Painted A Single Pic For 3 Years Since My Son Was Born, So I Started This 365 Watercolor Challenge

#17

I Haven&#8217;t Painted A Single Pic For 3 Years Since My Son Was Born, So I Started This 365 Watercolor Challenge

#18

I Haven&#8217;t Painted A Single Pic For 3 Years Since My Son Was Born, So I Started This 365 Watercolor Challenge

#19

I Haven&#8217;t Painted A Single Pic For 3 Years Since My Son Was Born, So I Started This 365 Watercolor Challenge

#20

I Haven&#8217;t Painted A Single Pic For 3 Years Since My Son Was Born, So I Started This 365 Watercolor Challenge

#21

I Haven&#8217;t Painted A Single Pic For 3 Years Since My Son Was Born, So I Started This 365 Watercolor Challenge

#22

I Haven&#8217;t Painted A Single Pic For 3 Years Since My Son Was Born, So I Started This 365 Watercolor Challenge

#23

I Haven&#8217;t Painted A Single Pic For 3 Years Since My Son Was Born, So I Started This 365 Watercolor Challenge

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Amazing 3D Art Folded From Book Pages
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Arrow Season 8
How Arrow Completely Changed Comic Book TV Forever
3 min read
Jan, 30, 2020
Hey Pandas, What’s The Greatest Movie Of All Time In Your Opinion?
3 min read
Nov, 8, 2025
This American Eagle Ad Campaign Features Models With Various Disabilities And Chronic Illnesses
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Five Things We Learned from the “Killing Eve” Series Premiere
3 min read
Apr, 9, 2018
I Wrote A Huge Photography Composition Tutorial
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.