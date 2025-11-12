It Took This Artist 3 Months To Complete A Detailed Dundee Cityscape

by

Carl Lavia aka ‘Sketch’ is a self-taught sketch artist and I am a photographer. We have joined forces to form the #69cities project.

Carl is sketching in large-scale every single city in the UK – all 69 – and I am documenting the entire process. Each cityscape takes a month to 3 months to research, map and produce, we then work hard to ensure that the artworks are put on public display for all to enjoy.

Birmingham – was completed in Sept 2016 and was on show in the Birmingham Museum and Art gallery, this artwork is moving to a new location soon.

Manchester – now showing in Manchester’s iconic Central Library.

Edinburgh – showing now in Edinburgh’s Central Library.

Dundee is the latest cityscape completed, showing now at the McManus Art Gallery and Museum. It took 3 months and over 100 pens to create this 3-meter cityscape.

More info: sketchnthecity.com

It took 3 months for Carl Lavia to sketch the entire city of Dundee

The first gridding and the beginning stages of the city of Dundee

A close up of the McManus Art Gallery and Museum, where the finished sketch is now on display for 6 months

In the studio on panel 1 of Dundee

Panel 2 filling up nicely

Panel 3

Panel 3

The beginnings of panel 4

Panel 4

Finishing stages

Finishing stages

The finishing stages of the 3-metre ink sketch of the beautiful Scottish city of Stirling. Part of the mammoth #69cities project

The finished sketch of Dundee – measuring nearly 3 metres, showing now at the McManus Art Gallery and Museum, Scotland

