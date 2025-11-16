50 Incredible Things People With Extra Time On Their Hands Made Themselves And Shared On The “Something I Made” Online Group (New Pics)

When was the last time you created something with your hands? Like a cake, a painting, or a pair of socks? Do you remember the feeling you had after finishing it, the satisfaction you got even if it wasn’t “perfect”?

Handicrafts can be an excellent way to experience flow, decrease stress, and relieve anxiety. However, when you’re, for whatever reason, a bit lost in the quest for a balanced life, it can be quite difficult to choose a project that would suit you.

For that, let’s take a look at the subreddit ‘Something I Made.‘ As its name suggests, this online community unites people who are proud of the fruits of their labor and want to show them off to others, congratulating each other on a job well done and encouraging people to keep at it.

So, continue scrolling to check out their top recent posts, and fire up our earlier publications on the subreddit here and here if you want more.

#1 Pencil Portrait I Drew Few Weeks Ago. (Pencils On Paper)

Image source: fojteflon

#2 I Did A Shirt! This Is The 3rd One I’ve Made And I’m Super Pleased With How It Turned Out, Despite The Wobbly Top-Stitching On The Pocket

Image source: Dudderz_

#3 I Made Some Cloud Pendants!

Image source: wintersky__

#4 I Designed A 3D Printed Mirror Array To Propose! The Mirrors Are Angled So That Just Before Sunset, They Reflect The Sunlight To Spell “Marry Me?”

Image source: bencbartlett

#5 A Mailbox I’m Building. Steel And Copper

Image source: sludgefudge

#6 I Made My Daughter This Armor From Leather, Wood, Plastic, And Brass And Foam Sheet

Image source: UptonDide

#7 I Made A Portrait By Smashing Glass!

Image source: NiallShukla

#8 Painting I Did Like Looking Through The Rainy Window Of A Car

Image source: jer_088

#9 Wife Wanted A Greenhouse. Repurposed Wood And Windows

Image source: Jbruno08

#10 I Made A Dress For My First Day Of Work

Image source: QueenAkemii

#11 I Handcut Playing Cards Into 3D Art Using An Xacto Knife

Image source: DoctorPaulGregory

#12 I Made This Sweatshirt Out Of A Blanket I Got At My Local Thrift Store And It’s Probably My Favorite Thing I’ve Made So Far

Image source: reillyfitz

#13 Latest Finish, Wild Thing Denim Vest! About 6 Months Of Work

Image source: FaerieBomb

#14 One Of My Works About Humpback Whales

Image source: AmoyCK

#15 The Diamond Engagement Ring I Made For My (Hopefully) Soon To Be Fiancée. In 18k Rose Gold

Image source: Mercury-Hg80

#16 2.5 Years Sober Tomorrow; I Painted This For An Art Auction Benefiting A Local Sober Living Facility

Image source: jasmin_cage_art

#17 A Painting I Did For My Fiancé. It’s Him And His Oldest Son

Image source: DarkAndraRivers

#18 “Holding Hands” Silver Ring Made By Me

Image source: Hendrix0

#19 I Made These Huge Paintings For My First Solo Exhibition

Image source: KingSteven11

#20 I Previously Posted This Elsewhere But Kept Being Told To Post It Here. So Here Is My Alien Abduction Outfit. I Made The Top, Skirt And Necklaces

Image source: love_wear

#21 Some Of My Favourite Hand Embroidered Landscapes

Image source: jadeillustrates

#22 A Leather Bag I Made

Image source: LW_leatherwork

#23 I Made Every Part Of This Outfit, Corset And Petticoats Included!

Image source: ZetaMakesThings

#24 Just Finished My Biggest And Most Difficult Backgammon Board So Far, Made With Real Fern Leaves And Flowers

Image source: nukulele145

#25 Finally Completed The Mosaic In My Mom’s Shower! 5000 Individually Cut Tiles And A Year Of Work

Image source: artguydeluxe

#26 One Of My Favorite Rings I’ve Made

Image source: magick_alchemy

#27 I Won First Place At The Fair This Weekend For My Cross Stitch!

Image source: Andromeda321

#28 I Made This Embroidery As A Gift To My Religious Grandma And She Loved It!

Image source: rebordacao

#29 My Mother Crocheted This Blanket From Over 800 Small Flowers. She Doesn’t Even Has Facebook So I Thought I Would Post It For Her Because It’s Such An Awesome Piece

Image source: Nicop0l

#30 I Made Some Shroomy Ceramic Planters

Image source: WoodlandMystic

#31 I Made These Ceramic Ghost Buddies With Tea Lights!

Image source: happyclaypot

#32 I Painted This Pourtrait

Image source: KingSteven11

#33 Incense Burner I Made For My Girlfriend

Image source: naaiiilllll

#34 I Made This Pumpkin Kitty Out Of Polymer Clay. I Wanted It To Look Like He Was Wearing A Costume And I Think It Turned Out So Cute!

Image source:  rebekkacaptures

#35 Beaded Pin Inspired By Vermeer’s Girl With The Pearl Earring

Image source: chaevskaya

#36 I Made Cellular Biology Stained Glass To Hang Behind Me For My Work Zoom Calls

Image source: Greenwing

#37 My Daughter Wearing The Coat That I Made For Her

Image source: Archivarianne

#38 My Playful Red Brooch. Made Entirely Of Polymer Clay

Image source: TristaniaHand

#39 Diplodocus Hand Painted Ceramic Tile

Image source: foxyandpaper

#40 I Made This Lingerie Set For A Friend’s Birthday!

Image source: reddit.com

#41 I Preserve And Frame Spiderwebs!

Image source: wickednympet

#42 I Made A Big Fruit/Salad Bowl From The Root Of A Black Walnut Tree

Image source: The_Magic_Wood_Bus

#43 Almost Finished Making This Chefs Knife. Just Need To Sand The Handle A Bit More. Love To Hear What You Think Of It

Image source:  Studio_OOOMS

#44 I Make Canvas Bags, Here’s My Latest! Naturally Dyed With Madder Root And Cochineal

Image source: Safielx

#45 Candy Corn Ghost! A Happy Little Experiment!

Image source: allisaur_

#46 A Mug I Made A Little While Ago

Image source: corduroyanddenim

#47 A Feltart Embroidery Of Spirited Away Train Scene That I Made, Trying To Build A Wall Of Ghibli Feltart For Myself

Image source: heartfeItloves

#48 I Made This Little Pastel Green Polymer Clay Stegosaurus!

Image source: AMajesticPoro

#49 An 8×8 Witch Cottage I Designed/Built For My Backyard! First Major Construction Project

Image source: tunabuttons

#50 S’more Making Dinosaur! What Should We Name It?

Image source: Ashley_b_making

