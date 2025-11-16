25 Ways Depression Makes Me Feel

by

I have suffered from depression my whole life and only recently was diagnosed with Bipolar Disorder 2, which includes low mania. Two years ago I started making personal drawings expressing how I felt about different things going on in my life, including depression. Here are 25 of them.

More info: sunthingspecial.com

#1 “But Not For Me”

#2 “Captured”

#3 “Do Not Disturb”

#4 “Constant Companions”

#5 “Ambush”

#6 “The Passage Of Another Day”

#7 “Weight Of The World”

#8 “Wondering (And Fearing) What The Future Holds”

#9 “Walk Of Life”

#10 “Yeah … It’s Kinda Like That”

#11 “Fried Brain”

#12 “Never Gonna Happen”

#13 “Don’t Feel Like Talking …”

#14 “Is It Bedtime Yet?”

#15 “Resting Face”

#16 “Trash”

#17 “Depressed: Thesaurus”

#18 “Never You”

#19 “Days Without Sadness”

#20 “Chained”

#21 “Bad Place”

#22 “Temptation”

#23 “Boxed In”

#24 “Sleep: The Great Escape”

#25 “Daily Mood Chart”

Patrick Penrose
