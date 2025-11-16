25 Ways Depression Makes Me Feel

I have suffered from depression my whole life and only recently was diagnosed with Bipolar Disorder 2, which includes low mania. Two years ago I started making personal drawings expressing how I felt about different things going on in my life, including depression. Here are 25 of them.
More info: sunthingspecial.com
#1 “But Not For Me”
#2 “Captured”
#3 “Do Not Disturb”
#4 “Constant Companions”
#5 “Ambush”
#6 “The Passage Of Another Day”
#7 “Weight Of The World”
#8 “Wondering (And Fearing) What The Future Holds”
#9 “Walk Of Life”
#10 “Yeah … It’s Kinda Like That”
#11 “Fried Brain”
#12 “Never Gonna Happen”
#13 “Don’t Feel Like Talking …”
#14 “Is It Bedtime Yet?”
#15 “Resting Face”
#16 “Trash”
#17 “Depressed: Thesaurus”
#18 “Never You”
#19 “Days Without Sadness”
#20 “Chained”
#21 “Bad Place”
#22 “Temptation”
#23 “Boxed In”
#24 “Sleep: The Great Escape”
#25 “Daily Mood Chart”
