‘Bookworm’s Gauntlet: 24 Questions Only True Readers Can Conquer’ Trivia

Bookworms, welcome to the Real Literary Challenge!
Are you a bibliophile who has way too many books at home, or an average person with just the basic amount of curiosity that is drawn towards only good stories?
This quiz will help you. Get ready to go deep with classics from far and wide, well-knowns and unknowns!
Test the perimeter of your literary knowledge with these 24 questions about everything from iconic quotes to less well-known facts about authors you know and love.
Well, find yourself in that reading nook you love so much, make some tea, and get the wheels in your head spinning!
Are you going to come out as the god of books, or will that bookworm hole stretch a bit more?
Let’s find out!
Follow Us