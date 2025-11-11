Woman Rescues 21-Year-Old Cat Abandoned By Owner, To Give Him Best Remaining Days

by

At the sunset of his life, 21-year-old cat Tigger was abandoned by his human at a local veterinary surgery. Sad and confused, he couldn’t understand why. But then Adriene Nicole came along. Nicole saw his story on the Canton Neighbors page and decided to take him home. She wanted to give him the love he needed.

Sadly, Nicole soon discovered that Tigger had kidney failure and a golf ball-sized tumor. But it didn’t hold Nicole back: “Though he has kidney failure and we found a tumor, he kicks it like a 12 yr old. We decided to create a bucket list full of random adventures [for Tigger],” she wrote on Facebook.

“Though it might not be much to others, all the little trips outside are a blast for him because he loves to be outdoors…the beach being his favorite so far,” she explained. “The most important part is that Tigger’s story just shows how amazing it is to adopt a geriatric pet and give them the best remaining days! He has forever changed our hearts and will hopefully change the hearts of others when it comes to adopting older pets!”

More info: Facebook (h/t: lovemeow)

