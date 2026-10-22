18 Winning Photos From The 2026 Dog Photography Awards That Capture Dogs At Their Best

We can probably all agree that dogs make great photo subjects. It doesn’t matter what they’re doing, whether they’re playing, exploring, posing for the camera, or just being their adorable selves. They always find a way to make us smile and sometimes even chuckle a little.
The Dog Photography Awards has announced the winners of its 2026 competition, celebrating photographers from around the world who capture our four-legged companions in all kinds of ways, from beautiful portraits and incredible action shots to photos of dogs with their beloved humans. These images show just how much personality dogs can have.
We’ve compiled a list of the winning shots to share with you, so scroll down to check them out and let us know which ones you like the most!
More info: dogphotographyawards.com | Instagram | Facebook
#1 3rd Place, Studio: This Is Growing Up By Belinda Richards, Australia
Image source: Dog Photography Awards
#2 International Dog Photographer Of The Year; 1st Place, Studio: Loved And Hated By Katie Brockman
This image aims to convey the complicated feelings toward pitbulls and bully breeds. While one side of society villainizes these dogs, the other loves them deeply and works to protect them.
Image source: Dog Photography Awards
#3 1st Place, Action: Winter Launch By Nika Kuplenk Golobič, Slovenia
Image source: Dog Photography Awards
#4 3rd Place, Dogs & People: The Weight Of Connection By Santos Román, Spain
True identity is often found in what makes us unique, rather than in perfect symmetry. In this portrait, I wanted to capture the quiet strength of a dog who has lost an eye but none of his spirit. By using a minimalist, fine-art approach, I focused the viewer’s attention on the depth of his remaining gaze—a gaze that speaks of wisdom and survival. This image is not a study of loss, but a celebration of dignity; a reminder that a single eye is more than enough to reflect a soul full of life and character.
Image source: Dog Photography Awards
#5 1st Place, Dogs & People: Close By Sarah Ebner, Switzerland
Image source: Dog Photography Awards
#6 2nd Place, Action: Mission Balance By Gavriella Leon, United States
While walking back from a session with horses on Cannon Beach, Oregon, I spotted a ball in the air and something running underneath it!.
Like many of you probably would have, my first thought was that it was a seal.
When we got closer, I got to meet Lulu! She managed the ball like a World Cup superstar. By pure coincidence, this image was created while the 2026 FIFA World Cup was taking place.
Image source: Dog Photography Awards
#7 2nd Place, Documentary: On Top Of The World By Katie Gyltnes, Norway
Dog sledding in northern Norway.
70-200mm, f4.5, 1/1250
Image source: Dog Photography Awards
#8 3rd Place, Action: Weightless By Linda Glomb, Germany
A fleeting moment suspended between earth and sky — motion, instinct, and atmosphere merge into a moment of quiet power.
Image source: Dog Photography Awards
#9 1st Place, Documentary: Waiting By Tianhang Zhang, China
This image captures rescued dogs in a shelter, their eyes full of hope as they wait for adoption. Behind the bars, they hold onto the quiet longing for a loving home.
Image source: Dog Photography Awards
#10 2nd Place, Dogs & People: Nika & Sherry By Eco Lorka, Spain
Sharing life with a dog is a quiet privilege—a daily lesson in presence, joy, and unconditional love. This image is a celebration of that invisible connection: a moment where human and dog exist in complete harmony, reminding us that the greatest legacy we can build is the love, laughter, and companionship we share across species.
Image source: Dog Photography Awards
#11 3rd Place, Open: Swimming Tianhang Zhang, China
Image source: Dog Photography Awards
#12 2nd Place, Open: Loosing Control By Callie Soden, United States
Image source: Dog Photography Awards
#13 1st Place, Open: Run By Elena Marchi, United Kingdom
Image source: Dog Photography Awards
#14 3rd Place, Portrait Outdoor: It’s Her World By Kairi Laiapea, Estonia
Image source: Dog Photography Awards
#15 2nd Place, Portrait Outdoor: The Hunter Becomes The Hunted By Susan Lang, United Kingdom
Image source: Dog Photography Awards
#16 1st Place, Portrait Outdoor: Beyond The Track By Elena Marchi, United Kingdom
Image source: Dog Photography Awards
#17 3rd Place, Documentary: Alone Together By Katie Gyltnes, Norway
Dog sledding in northern Norway. 70-200mm lens. F4, 1/1250. ISO64.
Image source: Dog Photography Awards
#18 2nd Place, Studio: Head In The Clouds By Jill Garrett, United States
Image source: Dog Photography Awards
Follow Us