YouTuber Travels To One Of The Most Dangerous Islands In The World, Then Somehow Returns Alive

There is an island where getting too close could put your life in danger, and the people who live there have made it very clear they want outsiders to stay away. North Sentinel Island is home to the isolated Sentinelese people, and India strictly prohibits visitors from approaching the island to protect the indigenous tribe and prevent potentially dangerous encounters.
Yet YouTuber Neo Orientalist decided those restrictions weren’t enough to keep him away. He made his way toward the remote island with a bizarre offering in hand, hoping to make contact with a community that has spent decades fiercely avoiding outside interference.
Some places are off-limits for a reason, especially when curiosity comes with real risks
A daring YouTuber ventured into a dangerous forbidden island despite strict warnings to stay away
Mykhailo Polyakov, a YouTuber who runs the channel Neo-Orientalist, traveled to India with an unusual goal: to reach North Sentinel Island and make contact with the Sentinelese. The remote island is home to one of the world’s most isolated indigenous communities, whose contact with outsiders has been strictly limited for generations.
Getting there was not a casual day trip. Polyakov spent days researching the tides, weather, and sea conditions, and this was actually not his first attempt. He had tried twice before to reach the island but was unsuccessful both times. On March 29, 2025, he finally set out to sail to the island in a small inflatable boat with an outboard motor.
The YouTuber finally reached the island but failed to make contact with any of the Sentinelese people
After roughly nine hours at sea, Polyakov reached the northeastern shore of North Sentinel Island. He first surveyed the area with binoculars but saw no one, then briefly went ashore and recorded footage.
He stayed on the island for only about five minutes before returning to his boat, where he remained offshore for roughly another hour, trying to attract the islanders’ attention, but received no response.
Before leaving, Polyakov threw a can of Diet Coke in the water as what he apparently intended as an offering to the Sentinelese. He then headed back toward the main islands, having failed to make the contact he had hoped for. The trip might have ended there, except local fishermen spotted him when he returned to Kurma Dera Beach and reported what they had seen to the authorities.
Police took the YouTuber into custody after he broke India’s strict island restrictions
A few days after landing on North Sentinel Island, Polyakov was arrested in Port Blair. Police seized his GoPro footage, which confirmed that he had entered the restricted territory, and he was charged with violating Indian laws that prohibit outsiders from approaching the island.
Police placed him in custody while the case was investigated, and he faces the possibility of several years in prison if convicted
India restricts access to protect the isolated Sentinelese from unfamiliar diseases and outside threats
The restrictions around North Sentinel Island are there primarily to protect the Sentinelese themselves. The Indian government has designated the entire island and the surrounding five-kilometer coastal area as a tribal reserve, with an “eyes-on, hands-off” policy that respects the community’s decision to remain isolated. The government says this policy has stopped all contact and expeditions to the island.
One of the biggest concerns is something visitors could bring without even realizing it. Because the Sentinelese have had so little contact with the outside world, they may have little or no immunity to common illnesses such as flu or measles.
Survival International has warned that even a single encounter could expose the community to diseases that could spread rapidly through the population, which is why keeping outsiders away is considered a matter of survival.
The ban also protects outsiders from the Sentinelese, who have fiercely resisted unwanted contact
There is also a very real danger for anyone who ignores the restrictions. The Sentinelese have repeatedly made it clear that they do not want outsiders approaching their island, and they have defended themselves with bows, arrows and other weapons when people have crossed that boundary.
In 2006, two fishermen whose boat drifted onto the island lost their lives. In 2018, American missionary John Allen Chau also lost his life after illegally landing there in an attempt to make contact.
This is why the Indian government has instead chosen to monitor the island from a distance while leaving the community alone, a policy that protects both their health and their right to decide whether they want contact with the outside world. For a community that clearly wants to be left alone, a seemingly harmless visit can expose the Sentinelese to unfamiliar diseases while putting the visitor in danger as well.
North Sentinel Island remains one of the few places where curiosity can have serious consequences. Would you ever want to visit a place this isolated, or do you think some places are better left untouched? Let us know what you think in the comments.
Commenters questioned why he risked his life and the Sentinelese’s health without even getting to see any of the natives
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