Nature Photo Awards 2026: 50 Spectacular Photos That Show Animals In Their Wildest Moments

The Nature Photo Awards 2026 is a photography competition dedicated to showcasing the breathtaking beauty, power, and fragility of the natural world. From majestic wildlife and serene landscapes to tiny details and dramatic weather phenomena, the competition celebrates nature through the art of photography while giving photographers from around the world a platform to share their vision.
We recently covered the full list of winners from the 2026 edition of the contest, so make sure to check out our previous article. Today, however, we decided to bring you even more incredible wildlife images that were featured in the awards and caught the judges’ attention.
We know how much you Pandas love great animal content, and this collection is definitely top-notch. So, waste no more time and scroll down to explore these amazing shots captured by photographers from around the world and read the stories behind them!
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#1 Mother Monkey By Alice Zilberberg
In this image, Zilberberg constructs an animal montage as an act of self-therapy, drawing attention to mindfulness and nature conservation. As an urbanite navigating a fast-paced, built environment, the emotional dissonance of daily life finds resolution here. The artist regrounds herself in the calm presence of the animal, whose stillness offers tranquility and a broader perspective. The minimal aesthetic reflects a longing for simplicity, stripping away excess to reveal something essential. This work invites a meditative state, encouraging the viewer to pause, remain present, and find quiet happiness in the moment. It stands as both a tribute to the beauty of nature and a space for reflection on the relationship between humans and the natural world.
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#2 Beauty And Beast By Luiz Augusto Magina
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#3 Eye To Eye By Bence Máté
A green-crowned brilliant hummingbird goes eye to eye with a green pit viper. Although the viper does not present a direct danger to the bird, it is a threat to its nestlings, so the hummingbird draws attention to the danger by fierce squeaking sounds and dancing around the predator.
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#4 Black Magic By Paul Eijkemans
The photo shows an Armina Occulta nudibranch on the seafloor of Dauin, the Philippines. These nudibranchs have black bodies, which make the colourful markings on their body stand out when photographed against a black background.
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#5 Breakfast At The Nest By Benoit Rondelet
Gorillas need restful sleep to stay healthy. At dusk, they take the time to create a safe and comfortable place to rest: the nest. It can be on the ground or in the trees, depending on the gorilla’s age and the type of habitat. Mountain gorillas gather leaves, twigs, and soft grasses to form a cozy structure that provides comfort and protection during the night. They prefer to build a new one each night to avoid parasites and bacteria that can accumulate in old nests.
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#6 Lion Cub Love You By Willem Kruger
Location: Kij Kij waterhole, Kgalagadi Transfrontier Park, South Africa
Early one morning during our morning game drive in the Kgalagadi Transfrontier Park, my wife and I came across a pride of lions. The pride consisted of a male, three lionesses, and four sub-adult cubs. The pride was very relaxed, lying in the green grass. The lioness and the cubs were lying next to the road, relaxing in the rising sun. In this image, one of the cubs approached the lioness and showed the affection and bond between a mother and her cub.
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#7 The Last Moment By Xuejun Long
One of the last surviving brothers of the famed Tano Bora coalition launches into a high-speed hunt, the intensity of the chase revealed in kicked-up dung balls mid-stride. Maasai Mara National Reserve, Kenya.
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#8 Serenity By Tom Fenske
A Pacific chorus frog rests in the soft embrace of a black-eyed-Susan bloom.
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#9 Cheetah With Cubs By Johan Willems
This photo was taken during our safari in December 2019 in the Masai Mara NP. We were lucky that the cheetah with her cubs was close to the road.
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#10 Those Last Seconds By Alex Brackx
That morning, we decided to follow four cheetahs on the hunt. We followed them for hours. We passed herds of topis, gazelles, and zebras. We knew something was going to happen. When, five hours later, our Maasai guide whispered, ‘they are going for the zebras,’ I was convinced they would attack the topis or gazelles dotted across the valley. Seconds later, the cheetahs burst into a small group of zebras. One cheetah ran towards us, clinging onto a foal. In those seconds, I took this picture of the mother zebra launching a last attempt to push her foal away from the attacking cheetah. She failed. I will remember those last seconds for the rest of my life.
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#11 Ghost Of The Savannah By Caesar Sengupta
This image was taken as the hyena walked steadily past the waterhole at Shompole Conservancy, Kenya, moving from left to right through drifting dust. The backlight carved its outline and mane, separating it from complete darkness and giving it a ghostlike presence. The unique moment wasn’t action—it was movement with purpose. No hesitation, no drama – just confident passage through its territory.
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#12 So Cute By Johan Willems
We were able to observe and photograph this leopard with her cub for 2 days.
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#13 Shrimps Of A Feather By Simon Biddie
Feather-star shrimps, like the Ambon feather-star shrimp in this photograph, live exclusively in feather-stars. The feather-stars, also known as crinoids, are living invertebrates with up to 150 feather-like arms which are used to filter and direct food. Most feather-stars will play host to a symbiotic marine animal, like the feather-star shrimp. The shrimps come in many different colours, adapting their colour and patterning to match their feather-star home. How they do this is not understood. Their relationship with the feather-star is also not well understood. Only one shrimp is found living in a feather-star. This raises many questions about how they reproduce, or how the larvae develop, none of which is known.
This feather-star was found on a coral wall, exposed to strong currents, and, like gusts of wind, blew the feather arms, revealing the feather-star shrimp hiding in the feathers.
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#14 Young Baboon By Erica Robinson
After wrestling with his siblings and winning the race to the top of a small tree, this young baboon swung from a branch before dropping back down for a second round. Young baboons spend a significant amount of time wrestling, chasing, and jumping, which isn’t just play but is actually crucial in social development, motor skill acquisition, and establishing troop hierarchy.
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#15 Human Disaster By Damith Danthanarayana
In Ampara, Sri Lanka, recent photos reveal a sad reality—elephants are forced to eat garbage.
Even though plastic waste threatens their lives, there’s no effective solution from authorities.
The images show how waste near forests draws elephants away, risking their safety.
In our exploration, we found a small elephant hurt by a homemade explosive. This highlights the danger elephants pose to villagers near garbage pits.
Recent conflicts between elephants and humans emphasize the need for conservation and proper waste management.
Immediate action is crucial to protect both wildlife and communities.
These pictures remind us to act quickly to reduce the impact of reckless waste disposal on elephants and promote peaceful coexistence between humans and wildlife.
Used a Sony A6700 and a Sony 24-70 f2.8 GM lens.
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#16 High Alert By Tom Fenske
Three young brown bear cubs seem curious to see what’s ahead, but only behind the protection of mama bear.
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#17 Monkey Business By Wendy Klein
Perched atop a rocky outcrop, this young baboon paused long enough to reveal both its playful personality and remarkable flexibility. With one leg raised high and an almost human expression, the moment captures the charm and curiosity of wildlife in its natural environment. The soft background draws attention to the baboon’s pose, creating a portrait that is, I feel, equal parts humor, character, and grace. This was captured in Kenya.
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#18 Rite Of Passage By Somdutt Prasad
In a breathtaking display of emerging dominance, two young Bengal tigers engage in a high-stakes aerial skirmish. “Rite of Passage” freezes a split-second interaction where play-fighting serves as vital preparation for the realities of survival. Set against the golden hues of the tall grass, the image highlights the agility, strength, and intense focus required as these predators transition from the lessons of youth to the formidable power of adulthood.
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#19 The Vulnerable Temple Of The Orange Spirit By Benoit Rondelet
The name orangutan comes from the Malay word orang hutan, which literally means man of the forest. This great ape makes its home in the treetops and tirelessly roams the canopy in search of fruit, leaves, and insects.
In 20 years, orangutan populations have lost 80% of their range and have shrunk by half. Great apes are particularly vulnerable due to their very low reproduction rate. Weaning periods are long. Slow learning is essential for these primates, who live in unstable forest habitats and have complex social relationships and superior cognitive abilities. Orangutan conservation programs pursue numerous objectives aimed at the overall protection of hominids and their habitat.
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#20 Cape Buffalo By Michael Potts
A handsome fellow and his companion from my trip to Kenya.
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#21 Snorkeling For Salmon By Tom Fenske
A brown bear glides through the water searching for nearby fish.
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#22 My Territory By Ashane Marasinghe
Captured at Yala National Park, Sri Lanka, this photograph beautifully showcases a leopard lying gracefully across a high tree branch, perfectly blending into its natural habitat. The leopard is surrounded by twisting, sprawling branches that create an intricate web of shapes and shadows, framing it as it gazes ahead with focused intensity. The texture of the tree bark complements the leopard’s patterned coat, offering it excellent camouflage amidst the dense canopy. The subdued lighting and muted tones evoke a serene and mysterious atmosphere, capturing a tranquil moment in the wild where the leopard, the true master of its territory, takes a peaceful yet vigilant rest.
This striking individual was a bundle of energy, climbing up and down the tree and meowing loudly to invite his brother—who was lazily observing the antics—to join him. Occasionally, the leopard looked at the observers with curiosity, and at one point, paused long enough to allow for a perfect photograph.
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#23 Anticipation By Tom Fenske
Even at this close range, it’s still no certainty that the bear walks away with a fish.
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#24 Rhino Mating By Abhijeet Kumar Banerjee
I took this image at Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary, Assam, India, in Dec 2019. It was an early winter morning, and we were on a jeep safari. And suddenly we encountered this mating Indian one-horned rhino pair. Needless to say, a unique and rare opportunity. Light was just right, and we had an opening on the edge of this grass field. Moving around, taking some shots from different angles and distances. Here, the pair was indifferent to the Egrets sitting along.
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#25 The Gathering Storm By Turgay Uzer
A lioness keeps watch on the migrating wildebeest herds from one of the rocky outcrops that dot the Serengeti plains. Those heavy clouds would bring biblical rains in subsequent days, turning the Serengeti into a water-logged quagmire.
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#26 Drooling By Xuejun Long
The picture shows the moment when a striped hyena walks away after drinking water. Striped hyenas, which like to hunt at night, live in arid areas and travel long distances in search of water after hunting.
You never know what nature will do next, especially when filming at night. The endangered striped hyena has a low profile, but only through night photography can its fluffy fur and body contours be fully displayed. This photo aims to awaken humans to improve the living conditions of this fascinating wild animal.
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#27 Mama And Me By Tom Fenske
A second-year brown bear cub shares a moment with mama bear as they dine on the remains of a sockeye salmon.
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#28 The Fox Cub Behind The Tree By Magnus Laupa
The fox cub and I were just as surprised as each other when we met.
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#29 Petal Pusher By Tom Fenske
A Pacific chorus frog makes the rounds on top of a black-eyed Susan.
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#30 Golden Levitation By Allan Andersen
A red deer stands quietly in the first light of morning, partially veiled by drifting mist. The low sun fills the scene with warm tones, softening the landscape and lifting the stag into a near-silhouette. The layers of haze create a sense of depth, making the animal appear almost suspended in the air.
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#31 The Pursuit By Brian Clopp Photography
A stallion courts a mare in the Lower Salt River, Arizona. Backlit spray and high-speed action reveal the power and intensity of wild horse courtship behavior.
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#32 Fox Serenity By Derrick Van Frausum
Captured in the heart of Het Nationale Park De Hoge Veluwe, Netherlands. A red fox pauses to embrace the day’s final embers. With eyes gently closed and fur illuminated by the descending sun, he seems lost in a moment of pure, quiet warmth.
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#33 A Cheeky Highland Cow By Jordan Petty
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#34 Yaguarete By Ronaldo Andrade
Yaguarete is a photo captured in Pantanal Matogrossense National Park in Brazil.
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#35 Charging Elephant By S Devarajan
We were in a safari jeep in Kenya and suddenly encountered this elephant charging towards us. Capturing it in B&W looked better.
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#36 Good Morning, Buddy! By Silvija Treice
Photo taken in Kruger National Park. These two giants looked at each other for a while as if to greet each other, then each went his own way.
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#37 IL Re Della Montagna By Giacomo Campana
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#38 Smooch By Antti Valos
An Irish wild-ranging Highland Cow calf giving a morning check-in kiss to its mam.
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#39 Nabiya By Zooey Allen
A fiery skipper in the Korean countryside pollinates a crimson flower. Through the vibrant, warm hues of the flower petals and the playful poise of the skipper’s spiraled proboscis, the viewer is encouraged to look through the lens of the insect and consider what it must be like to be a winged creature. To imagine what it must be like to soar the skies and see the world magnified in all of its strange colorful glory.
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#40 Starry Smile By Paul Eijkemans
The photo shows a Starry Blenny peeking out of its burrow, a hollow-pipe coral. The photo was taken in Dauin, The Philippines.
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#41 Call For Eternity By Benoit Rondelet
We caught the cry of a large male Bornean orangutan (Pongo pygmeaus) wandering in the tropical forest of Borneo. At the beginning of this sequence, we heard a few squeaks, followed by a long scream, hoarse moans, and sparkling gurgling, followed by stretching and yawning… The Man of the Forest sought the sustainability.
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#42 The Kalahari Twins By Gabriella Kiss
I was following the life of a Spotted Eagle Owl family in the Kgalagadi Transfrontier Park, South Africa. It was difficult to take any family photo as they were always separated, they were resting in different branches. But one day the two juvenile Owls decided to move to the beautiful old dead tree branch. And the Owls were so pretty in this dry Kalahari environment.
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#43 Hippos By Gabriela Staebler
A playful younger hippo playing around, splashing water, opening its mouth, diving up and down – maybe to impress another hippo. He seemed to have a lot of fun in the Khwai River of the Moremi N.R. in Botswana in the late afternoon. The performance lasted about 20 minutes.
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#44 Arrival Of The Predator By Salman Bohlouli
This image captures a real moment of behavioral response to the presence of a predator. As a dark eagle enters the scene, the crows gathered around the trees react immediately, scattering in a defensive response. The contrast between the stillness of the trees and the sudden movement of the birds defines the composition. The photograph aims to document a brief and natural interaction within a winter landscape.
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#45 Keeper Of The Coast By Alexandra Roore
This photo was taken on Fraser Island (K’Gari) during a lovely and chill afternoon. The Dingo was there facing the sea, seeming to wait for something. I felt very lucky to capture this peacefull moment.
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#46 Etched In Rain By Agniva Kolay
The onset of rains in the Mara brings a dramatic shift in energy. These Topis, captured during a heavy storm, illustrate the strength required to navigate the changing seasons. The tones and heavy rains paint a portrait of the savannah that is rarely seen, but felt.
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#47 Harmony By Emily Whitney
On the slopes of Beinn Sciathan, a rocky outcropping in the Outer Hebrides in Scotland, gray and white ponies roam freely. Eriskay Ponies, one of the rarest native breeds in the world, are critically endangered. They have often been mixed with other breeds, creating incorrectly high population numbers, but locals estimate that only about 100 pure Eriskay Ponies remain.
Since the 1970s, efforts have been made both on their tiny homeland, Eriskay Island, and on the mainland to boost numbers. Those on the island have a lifestyle that is fascinating enough to draw tourists—they are neither wild nor kept enclosed. Each pony has an owner who can easily identify their own despite looking nearly identical to the average observer. Today, during much of the year, the ponies have complete freedom to roam the island and its village.
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#48 The Golden Whale By Andrea Izzotti
Humpback whale breaching at sunset in Pacific Ocean.
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#49 Night Photography By Johan Willems
This photo of the zebras was taken from a hide in Lentorre, Kenya.
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