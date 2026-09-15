The 2025 & 2026 Audubon Photography Awards Highlighted These 54 Incredible Bird Shots

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Photographing birds is no easy task. They can be unpredictable, constantly on the move, and often disappear just as quickly as they appear. Capturing a truly remarkable image takes patience, timing, and sometimes a little luck.

That’s part of what makes the images featured in the Audubon Photography Awards so impressive. Now in its 17th year, the competition celebrates photographers and videographers who capture the beauty and behavior of birds while highlighting the habitats and environments they depend on. The 2025 and 2026 editions also mark an important expansion, with photographers from Chile and Colombia joining those from the U.S. and Canada.

Explore the winners and honorable mentions of the 2025 and 2026 Audubon Photography Awards, and discover more about the competition and how it supports the mission of the National Audubon Society.

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#1 Grand Prize, U.S. & Canada, 2026 Winner: Jacqueline Burke

Species: Roseate Spoonbill
Location of the photo: St. Augustine Alligator Farm Zoological Park, St. Augustine, Florida, USA

The 2025 &#038; 2026 Audubon Photography Awards Highlighted These 54 Incredible Bird Shots

Image source: Audubon Photography Awards

To learn more about the competition, Bored Panda reached out to Megan Moriarty, the Communications Manager at the National Audubon Society, who connected us with Sabine Meyer, Photography Director at the National Audubon Society. She kindly shared her insights and perspective on the contest.

The 2025 & 2026 Audubon Photography Awards Highlighted These 54 Incredible Bird Shots

#2 Coastal Birds Of Chile, 2026 Winner: Gonzalo Bertolotto Quintana

Species: Gentoo Penguin
Location of the photo: Fildes Bay, Antarctica, in the vicinity of the Chilean bases

The 2025 &#038; 2026 Audubon Photography Awards Highlighted These 54 Incredible Bird Shots

Image source: Audubon Photography Awards

#3 Plants For Birds, 2025 Winner: Barbara Swanson

Species: Brandt’s Cormorant, red grape algae and seagrass
Location: La Jolla, California, United States

The 2025 &#038; 2026 Audubon Photography Awards Highlighted These 54 Incredible Bird Shots

Image source: Audubon Photography Awards

When asked about the motivation behind starting the Photography Awards and how they relate to the mission of the National Audubon Society, Sabine shared with us that: The Audubon Photography Awards are more than just a collection of breathtaking photos: over the years, it has matured into a platform to share the love of birds with our members. This has helped us grow and cultivate a community of conservation photographers, from budding teens to amateurs to professionals. With the addition last year of Conservation and Birds Without Borders prizes, the awards have also become a critical tool to advance Audubon’s conservation mission and initiatives.”

#4 Plants For Birds, 2026 Winner: Mike Henry

Species: Gila Woodpecker and saguaro cactus
Location of the photo: Tucson, Arizona, USA

The 2025 &#038; 2026 Audubon Photography Awards Highlighted These 54 Incredible Bird Shots

Image source: Audubon Photography Awards

#5 Birds In Landscapes, Chile, 2026 Winner: Timothy Dhalleine

Species: Crested Caracara
Location of the photo: Torres del Paine National Park, Magallanes and Chilean Antarctic region, Chile

The 2025 &#038; 2026 Audubon Photography Awards Highlighted These 54 Incredible Bird Shots

Image source: Audubon Photography Awards

With thousands of submissions received each year (and participation continuing to grow), the competition brings together “talented photographers and videographers across the hemisphere,” Sabine noted. She described the growing response as particularly inspiring. As she explained, 2026 marks the second year judges have awarded prizes to residents of Chile and Colombia, alongside photographers from the United States and Canada, as part of their mission: “Our work follows birds across the hemisphere, and so do our photo and video awards!”

#6 Birds Without Borders, 2026 Winner: Rodrigo González Pairoa

Species: Black-browed Albatross
Location of the photo: Almirantazgo Fjord, Chile

The 2025 &#038; 2026 Audubon Photography Awards Highlighted These 54 Incredible Bird Shots

Image source: Audubon Photography Awards

#7 Youth, 2025 Honorable Mention: Jake Hillygus

Species: Common Ravens
Location: Pfeiffer Big Sur State Park, California, United States

The 2025 &#038; 2026 Audubon Photography Awards Highlighted These 54 Incredible Bird Shots

Image source: Audubon Photography Awards

To better understand the significance of Chile and Colombia being included as eligible countries for the Audubon Photography Awards Competition, Sabine redirected us to statements from two Audubon members: Javiera Ferreyra (Chile Country Director) and Camilo Cardozo (Colombia Country Director). They stated that the expansion helps “encourage more diverse perspectives, enriching the visual narrative of bird conservation.”

#8 Youth, 2025 Winner: Parham Pourahmad

Species: Long-eared Owl
Location: Coyote Hills Regional Park, Fremont, California, United States

The 2025 &#038; 2026 Audubon Photography Awards Highlighted These 54 Incredible Bird Shots

Image source: Audubon Photography Awards

#9 Conservation Chile And Colombia, 2025 Winner: Luis Alberto Peña

Species: Savanna Hawk
Location: Cúcuta, Norte de Santander, Colombia

The 2025 &#038; 2026 Audubon Photography Awards Highlighted These 54 Incredible Bird Shots

Image source: Audubon Photography Awards

The awards also highlight the importance of migratory birds and the habitats they depend on. This is particularly relevant for Chile and Colombia, two countries with incredible bird diversity and important habitats for migratory species. Colombia is home to almost 20 percent of the world’s avian species, while hundreds of thousands of migratory shorebirds pass through Chile each year.

#10 Birds In Landscapes, 2026 Winner: Liron Gertsman

Species: White-tailed Tropicbird
Location of the photo: Hawai’i Volcanoes National Park, Volcano, Hawai’i, USA

The 2025 &#038; 2026 Audubon Photography Awards Highlighted These 54 Incredible Bird Shots

Image source: Audubon Photography Awards

#11 Coastal Birds Of Chile, 2026 Honorable Mention: Marcelo Cárcamo Vera

Species: Red-legged Cormorant
Location of the photo: Pilolcura, Valdivia, Los Ríos region, Chile

The 2025 &#038; 2026 Audubon Photography Awards Highlighted These 54 Incredible Bird Shots

Image source: Audubon Photography Awards

Together, the growing reach of the Audubon Photography Awards reflects how photography can connect people and places across the Western Hemisphere, celebrate the remarkable diversity of birdlife, and inspire deeper appreciation for the species and habitats that need protection.

#12 Birds Without Borders, 2026 Honorable Mention: Rubén Barraza

Species: Spectacled Tyrant
Location of the photo: Elqui River Wetland, La Serena, Coquimbo Region, Chile

The 2025 &#038; 2026 Audubon Photography Awards Highlighted These 54 Incredible Bird Shots

Image source: Audubon Photography Awards

#13 Birds In Landscapes Chile, 2025 Winner: Caro Aravena Costa

Species: Chilean Flamingos
Location: Puerto Natales, Magallanes, Chile

The 2025 &#038; 2026 Audubon Photography Awards Highlighted These 54 Incredible Bird Shots

Image source: Audubon Photography Awards

#14 Birds In Landscapes Chile, 2025 Honorable Mention: Francisco Vera Núñez

Species: Austral Pygmy-Owl
Location: Coyhaique, Chile

The 2025 &#038; 2026 Audubon Photography Awards Highlighted These 54 Incredible Bird Shots

Image source: Audubon Photography Awards

#15 Plants For Birds Colombia, 2025 Winner: Cristian Valencia

Species: Purple-backed Thornbill and Gaiadendron punctatum
Location: Villamaria, Caldas, Colombia

The 2025 &#038; 2026 Audubon Photography Awards Highlighted These 54 Incredible Bird Shots

Image source: Audubon Photography Awards

#16 Conservation, 2026 Honorable Mention: Lourdes Venard

Species: Bald Eagle
Location of the photo: Coupeville, Washington, USA

The 2025 &#038; 2026 Audubon Photography Awards Highlighted These 54 Incredible Bird Shots

Image source: Audubon Photography Awards

#17 Female Bird,, 2026 Winner: Gail Bisson

Species: Common Merganser
Location of the photo: East Bay Sandbar, Nova Scotia, Canada

The 2025 &#038; 2026 Audubon Photography Awards Highlighted These 54 Incredible Bird Shots

Image source: Audubon Photography Awards

#18 Female Bird, 2026 Honorable Mention: Peter Brannon

Species: Common Nighthawk
Location of the photo: Tampa, Florida, USA

The 2025 &#038; 2026 Audubon Photography Awards Highlighted These 54 Incredible Bird Shots

Image source: Audubon Photography Awards

#19 Birds In Landscapes, Colombia, 2026 Winner: Faber Mosquera Alvarez

Species: Oilbird
Location of the photo: Pijao, Quindío, Colombia. In the Cañón de los Guácharos

The 2025 &#038; 2026 Audubon Photography Awards Highlighted These 54 Incredible Bird Shots

Image source: Audubon Photography Awards

#20 Birds In Landscapes, Chile, 2026 Honorable Mention: Paulo Olivier Hanshing

Species: Neotropic Cormorant
Location of the photo: near Caleta Talcaruca, Limarí, Coquimbo region, Chile

The 2025 &#038; 2026 Audubon Photography Awards Highlighted These 54 Incredible Bird Shots

Image source: Audubon Photography Awards

#21 Plants For Birds, 2025 Honorable Mention: Sean Krepski

Species: Rose-breasted Grosbeak, dogwood tree
Location: Prospect Park, Brooklyn, New York, United States

The 2025 &#038; 2026 Audubon Photography Awards Highlighted These 54 Incredible Bird Shots

Image source: Audubon Photography Awards

#22 Grand Prize Chile And Colombia, 2025 Winner: Felipe Esteban Toledo Alarcón

Species: Ringed Kingfisher
Location: Saval Park, Valdivia, Los Ríos, Chile

The 2025 &#038; 2026 Audubon Photography Awards Highlighted These 54 Incredible Bird Shots

Image source: Audubon Photography Awards

#23 Coastal Birds Chile, 2025 Honorable Mention: Solange Sepulveda

Species: Black-necked Stilt
Location: Papudo, Valparaíso, Chile

The 2025 &#038; 2026 Audubon Photography Awards Highlighted These 54 Incredible Bird Shots

Image source: Audubon Photography Awards

#24 Coastal Birds Chile, 2025 Winner: Francisco Castro Escobar

Species: American Oystercatchers
Location: Antofagasta, Chile

The 2025 &#038; 2026 Audubon Photography Awards Highlighted These 54 Incredible Bird Shots

Image source: Audubon Photography Awards

#25 Plants For Birds Colombia, 2025 Honorable Mention: Rubén Tórres

Species: Orange-winged Parrot and Blue-headed Parrot, Bactris sp.
Location: Yalí, Antioquia, Colombia

The 2025 &#038; 2026 Audubon Photography Awards Highlighted These 54 Incredible Bird Shots

Image source: Audubon Photography Awards

#26 Plants For Birds, 2026 Honorable Mention: Kevin Lohman

Species: Brandt’s Cormorant and surfgrass
Location of the photo: Natural Bridges State Beach, Santa Cruz, California, USA

The 2025 &#038; 2026 Audubon Photography Awards Highlighted These 54 Incredible Bird Shots

Image source: Audubon Photography Awards

#27 Conservation, 2026 Winner: Santiago Pérez Rincón

Species: Yellow-eared Parrot
Location of the photo: Anaime River Canyon, Rural District of the Municipality of
Cajamarca, Department of Tolima, Colombia

The 2025 &#038; 2026 Audubon Photography Awards Highlighted These 54 Incredible Bird Shots

Image source: Audubon Photography Awards

#28 Birds In Landscapes Colombia, 2025 Honorable Mention: Julián Felipe Arbeláez Aristizábal

Species: Torrent Duck
Location: Villamaría, Caldas, Colombia

The 2025 &#038; 2026 Audubon Photography Awards Highlighted These 54 Incredible Bird Shots

Image source: Audubon Photography Awards

#29 Birds In Landscapes Colombia, 2025 Winner:

Species: Blue-headed Parrots
Location: 5th Street, Cali, Colombia

The 2025 &#038; 2026 Audubon Photography Awards Highlighted These 54 Incredible Bird Shots

Image source: Audubon Photography Awards

#30 Birds Without Borders, 2025 Honorable Mention: Leonardo Guzman-Jimenez

Species: Greater Yellowlegs
Location: Chia, Cundinamarca, Colombia

The 2025 &#038; 2026 Audubon Photography Awards Highlighted These 54 Incredible Bird Shots

Image source: Audubon Photography Awards

#31 Birds Without Borders Chile And Colombia, 2025 Winner: Jacobo Giraldo Trejos

Species: Royal Tern
Location: San Andrés Island, San Andrés and Providencia, Colombia

The 2025 &#038; 2026 Audubon Photography Awards Highlighted These 54 Incredible Bird Shots

Image source: Audubon Photography Awards

#32 Bird Without Borders, 2026 Winner: Nick Parayko

Species: Tennessee Warbler
Location of the photo: St. Albert, Alberta, Canada (in his backyard)

The 2025 &#038; 2026 Audubon Photography Awards Highlighted These 54 Incredible Bird Shots

Image source: Audubon Photography Awards

#33 Youth, 2026 Winner: Ian Shultz

Species: Rock Pigeon
Location of the photo: Golden Gardens Park, Seattle, Washington, USA

The 2025 &#038; 2026 Audubon Photography Awards Highlighted These 54 Incredible Bird Shots

Image source: Audubon Photography Awards

#34 Youth, 2026 Honorable Mention: Parham Pourahmad

Species: Red-tailed Hawk
Location of the photo: Cupertino, California, USA

The 2025 &#038; 2026 Audubon Photography Awards Highlighted These 54 Incredible Bird Shots

Image source: Audubon Photography Awards

#35 Grand Prize Chile And Colombia, 2026 Winner: Francisco Castro Escobar

Species: Lesser Horned Owl
Location of the photo: Antofagasta, Chile

The 2025 &#038; 2026 Audubon Photography Awards Highlighted These 54 Incredible Bird Shots

Image source: Audubon Photography Awards

#36 Youth, 2026 Honorable Mention: Camilo Sanabria Grajales

Species: Ruby-topaz Hummingbird
Location of the photo: Guadalajara de Buga, Valle del Cauca / Colombia

The 2025 &#038; 2026 Audubon Photography Awards Highlighted These 54 Incredible Bird Shots

Image source: Audubon Photography Awards

#37 Plants For Birds Colombia, 2026 Winner: Santiago Giraldo

Species: Yellow-eared Parrot and Quindio wax palm
Location of the photo: Anaime, Cajamarca, Tolima

The 2025 &#038; 2026 Audubon Photography Awards Highlighted These 54 Incredible Bird Shots

Image source: Audubon Photography Awards

#38 Female Bird, 2025 Honorable Mention: Taryn M. Ware

Species: Acorn Woodpecker
Location: Cuyamaca Rancho State Park, Julian, California, United States

The 2025 &#038; 2026 Audubon Photography Awards Highlighted These 54 Incredible Bird Shots

#39 Grand Prize, 2025 Winner: Liron Gertsman

Species: Magnificent Frigatebirds
Location: Teacapán, Sinaloa, Mexico

The 2025 &#038; 2026 Audubon Photography Awards Highlighted These 54 Incredible Bird Shots

Image source: Audubon Photography Awards

#40 Birds Without Borders, 2025 Honorable Mention: Maceo Susi

Species: Sanderlings
Location: Halibut Point State Park, Rockport, Massachusetts

The 2025 &#038; 2026 Audubon Photography Awards Highlighted These 54 Incredible Bird Shots

Image source: Audubon Photography Awards

#41 Female Bird, 2025 Winner: Sean Pursley

Species: Chipping Sparrow
Location: Bogus Basin near Boise, Idaho, United States

The 2025 &#038; 2026 Audubon Photography Awards Highlighted These 54 Incredible Bird Shots

Image source: Audubon Photography Awards

#42 Conservation, 2025 Honorable Mention: Miguel Hechenleitner

Species: Gray Gulls and Kelp Gulls
Location: Ritoque Beach, Quintero, Valparaíso, Chile

The 2025 &#038; 2026 Audubon Photography Awards Highlighted These 54 Incredible Bird Shots

Image source: Audubon Photography Awards

#43 Youth, 2025 Honorable Mention: Camilo Sanabria Grajales

Species: Pied-billed Grebe
Location: Lake Calima, Darien, Valle del Cauca, Colombia

The 2025 &#038; 2026 Audubon Photography Awards Highlighted These 54 Incredible Bird Shots

Image source: Audubon Photography Awards

#44 Youth Colombia And Chile, 2025 Winner: Camilo Sanabria Grajales

Species: Blackburnian Warbler
Location: Santiago de Cali, Valle del Cauca, Colombia

The 2025 &#038; 2026 Audubon Photography Awards Highlighted These 54 Incredible Bird Shots

Image source: Audubon Photography Awards

#45 Birds Without Borders, 2026 Honorable Mention: Erich Podbielski

Species: Brown Pelican
Location of the photo: Haystack Rock, Cannon Beach, Oregon, USA

The 2025 &#038; 2026 Audubon Photography Awards Highlighted These 54 Incredible Bird Shots

Image source: Audubon Photography Awards

#46 Birds In Landscapes, Colombia, 2026 Honorable Mention: Cristian Camilo Castaño Vargas

Species: Andean Cock-of-the-rock
Location of the photo: Via al Huila, Sucre rural district, Florencia, Caquetá, Colombia

The 2025 &#038; 2026 Audubon Photography Awards Highlighted These 54 Incredible Bird Shots

#47 Birds In Landscapes, 2025 Honorable Mention: Charlie Sandbo

Species: Andean Condor
Location: Torres del Paine National Park, Chile

The 2025 &#038; 2026 Audubon Photography Awards Highlighted These 54 Incredible Bird Shots

Image source: Audubon Photography Awards

#48 Birds In Landscapes, 2025 Winner: Joe Subolefsky

Species: Northern Gannets
Location: Cape St. Mary’s Ecological Reserve, Newfoundland & Labrador, Canada

The 2025 &#038; 2026 Audubon Photography Awards Highlighted These 54 Incredible Bird Shots

Image source: Audubon Photography Awards

#49 Birds Without Borders, 2025 Winner: Yoshiki Nakamura

Species: Snow Geese
Location: Mount Vernon, Washington, United States

The 2025 &#038; 2026 Audubon Photography Awards Highlighted These 54 Incredible Bird Shots

Image source: Audubon Photography Awards

#50 Conservation, 2025 Winner: Jean Hall

Species: Burrowing Owl
Location: Marco Island, Florida, United States

The 2025 &#038; 2026 Audubon Photography Awards Highlighted These 54 Incredible Bird Shots

Image source: Audubon Photography Awards

#51 Conservation, 2026 Honorable Mention: Rodrigo Vega Neira

Species: American Oystercatcher
Location of the photo: Llolleo Beach, Ojos de Mar Wetland, San Antonio, Valparaíso
Region, Chile

The 2025 &#038; 2026 Audubon Photography Awards Highlighted These 54 Incredible Bird Shots

Image source: Audubon Photography Awards

#52 Youth, 2026 Winner: Juan David Camacho Márquez

Species: Canada Warbler
Location of the photo: Doña Dora Birding, El Queremal, Valle del Cauca, Colombia

The 2025 &#038; 2026 Audubon Photography Awards Highlighted These 54 Incredible Bird Shots

Image source: Audubon Photography Awards

#53 Plants For Birds Colombia, 2026 Honorable Mention: David Paredes Bravo

Species: Golden-rumped Euphonia and Tillandsia recurvata
Location of the photo: Alto del Zarzo, Manizales, Department of Caldas, Colombia

The 2025 &#038; 2026 Audubon Photography Awards Highlighted These 54 Incredible Bird Shots

Image source: Audubon Photography Awards

#54 Birds In Landscapes, 2026 Honorable Mention: Jay Vanos

Species: Great Blue Heron
Location of the photo: Caddo Lake Wildlife Management Area, Karnak, Texas, USA

The 2025 &#038; 2026 Audubon Photography Awards Highlighted These 54 Incredible Bird Shots

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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