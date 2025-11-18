15 Winning Images Of The United Nations World Oceans Day Photo Competition 2024

by

The winners of the 2024 United Nations World Oceans Day Photo Competition have been announced. This annual contest brings together photographers and artists from around the world to showcase the beauty and importance of the ocean. As we read on the organizers’ website: “This open and free photo competition seeks to inspire the creation of imagery capturing the beauty, the challenges and the importance of the ocean and humankind’s relation to it, hoping to contribute to actions to preserve this vital resource.”

Finalists from nine different countries were selected in five categories: Awaken New Depths, Small Island Developing States, Big and Small Underwater Faces, Underwater Seascapes, and Above Water Seascapes. Winners were chosen from thousands of global entries submitted by both amateur and professional photographers.

Scroll down to see the awarded images and to learn more about one of the winning photos taken by Australian photographer Vanessa Mignon.

More info: worldoceanday.org | Instagram | divephotoguide.com

#1 Underwater Seascapes, 3rd Place: Vanessa Mignon (Australia)

Image source: worldoceanday

#2 Above Water Seascapes, 2nd Place: Emmett Sparling (Canada)

Image source: worldoceanday

#3 Awaken New Depths, 3rd Place: Sina Ritter (Germany)

Image source: worldoceanday

#4 Big And Small Underwater Faces, Winner: Mathieu Macias (France)

Image source: worldoceanday

#5 Big And Small Underwater Faces, 2nd Place: George Kuowei Kao

Image source: worldoceanday

#6 Underwater Seascapes, 2nd Place: Daniel Sly (Australia)

Image source: worldoceanday

#7 Big And Small Underwater Faces, 3rd Place: Irene Middleton (New Zealand)

Image source: worldoceanday

#8 Awaken New Depths, Winner: Renee Capozzola (USA)

Image source: worldoceanday

#9 Above Water Seascapes, Winner: Michael Sswat (Germany)

Image source: worldoceanday

#10 Underwater Seascapes, Winner: Taryn Schulz (Canada)

Image source: worldoceanday

#11 Above Water Seascapes, 3rd Place: Romeo Bodolai (Hungary)

Image source: worldoceanday

#12 Small Island Developing States, Winner: Andrea Marandino (Brazil)

Image source: worldoceanday

#13 Awaken New Depths,2nd Place: Patrick Webster (USA)

Image source: worldoceanday

#14 Small Island Developing States, 2nd Place: Andrea Marandino (Brazil)

Image source: worldoceanday

#15 Small Island Developing States, 3rd Place: Stuart Chape (Australia)

Image source: worldoceanday

Patrick Penrose
