“Back When Everything Was Better”: 63 Posts To Remind You Good We Had It In The 2010s

Life in the 2010s may not have been starkly different from today, but it was quite a colorful time in its own right. Whether we’re looking back on pop culture, fashion trends, or technology, many of us will have fond memories of that bygone decade.
To help us through our journey down memory lane, we have online communities like the 2010s Nostalgia subreddit. The page is filled with posts that serve as an instant throwback to the era of fidget spinners, the Ice Bucket Challenge, and the Harlem Shake.
Here are some of the posts that stood out. If the 2010s meant the world to you, this list should make you smile today.
#1 The Windows Phone
Image source: Specialist_Art2223
#2 Used To See This Cat Everywhere In The Mid 2010s Internet
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#3 Does Anyone Remember Scholastic School Book Fair?
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The 2010s were a breakthrough decade for technology. For one, it was when social media became a go-to platform for connecting with other people. According to a 2019 survey by the Pew Research Center, it was also the platform for people to find news and engage in political discussions.
#4 ‘member?
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#5 Hot Topic In 2012
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#6 Who Else Remembers The Froyo Craze Of The Early-Mid 2010s?
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Survey results revealed that YouTube and Facebook were the most-used online platforms among US adults at the time, with 73% and 69% of respondents using them, respectively.
Instagram was the third most-used at 37%, followed by Pinterest at 28%, LinkedIn at 27%, Snapchat at 24%, Twitter at 22%, WhatsApp at 20%, and Reddit at 11%.
#7 Guys, What Is This Style Of Futurism Called??
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#8 Did You Guys Go To The Mall A Lot In The 2010s? Any Mall Memories You Like To Think Back On?
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#9 2010s Fashion
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We mentioned social media as a tool to express views on politics and social issues. The #MeToo movement was proof of it when it became a mainstream discussion worldwide in 2017.
According to survey findings, the hashtag was used “roughly 19 million times” on Twitter between October 2017 and September 2018.
#10 It Feels Like That The 2010s Was Defined By Rainbows
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#11 Everyday I’m Shufflin’
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#12 Does Anyone Remember These From Target?
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The 2010s were also a time for significant events that shaped the cultural landscape forever. Among them were the Black Lives Matter movement, which began in 2013 as a response to the acquittal of George Zimmerman, who was accused of fatally shooting Trayvon Martin.
It was also a time of political turmoil, especially in the United States when Donald Trump first took office in 2016. Many people describe it as “one of the most bitterly divided” political contests in the nation’s history.
#13 The 2015 Super Bowl Is A Perfect Time Capsule Of The 2010s
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#14 Remember This Guy?
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#15 My Mom Found My Old Fidget Spinner
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The 2010s may have been a tumultuous time, but they were also a decade of progress on social issues. Between 2010 and 2017, LGBTQ rights were championed in several countries, with nations like Argentina, France, Great Britain, Germany, Australia, Ireland, and the United States legalizing same-sex marriage.
#16 When You Could Actually “Buy” Songs – Itunes 2011
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#17 My Niece Said My Outfit Is Outdated, And To Go Back To 2010’s. I’m In My 30s
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#18 Some Skate Decks I Made Inspired By My Teenage Years
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#19 iPhone 4
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#20 This Is The Most Late 2010s Video That I’ve Ever Seen
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#21 My School Still Uses Old Keyboards With The Old Windows Logo
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#22 Forgotten Cw Dramas From The 2010s
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#23 This Image Of Skrillex Riding A Hoverboard That Was Taken In 2015 Screams 2010s To Me
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#24 You Are An OG If You Remember Him
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#25 The Year Is 2011
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#26 It Just Me Or Did 2019 Feel Like A “Series Finale” Year?
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#27 Remember Phone Fonts?
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#28 Does Anyone Remember The Mighty B! (2008-2011) Growing Up?
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#29 The Old YouTube Layout
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#30 I Recently Remembered This Early 2010 Disney Channel Show. Does Anyone Remember This Disney Channel Movie And Series
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#31 Thought I Was Cool W Those Glasses
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#32 Degree Just Dance Deodorant
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#33 Does Dose Anyone Remember These?
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#34 POV: You Had Dinner In The Early 2010’s
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#35 New York New Year 2019
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#36 Cartoon Network Checkit Era (2010-2013)
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#37 New York 2016 Snow
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#38 IKEA In 2017
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#39 Missing These Discontinued 2010s iPad Girly Games
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#40 What Do You Feel When Looking At This Photo?
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#41 2010-2011
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#42 You Probably Wrote On This Shirt During Your Final Days Of Elementary / Junior High School
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#43 Remember When Toms Were Peak Fashion?
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#44 2010s Memes Starter Pack
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#45 What Kids Experienced In The Early 2010s
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#46 Anyone Remember Amazing Alex? It Was From The Creators Of Angry Birds But It’s No Longer On The App Store 😔
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#47 You’re Me In The 2010s
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#48 Ever Realized That Unicorns Were Everywhere Everywhere In The 2010s?
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#49 Matt From Wii Sports Concrete Garden
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#50 The Simpsons Tapped Out (2012-2025)
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#51 Am I The Only One Who’s Obsessed With This Type Of 2010 Silhouette? I Have No Idea What Its Called
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#52 Does Anyone Remembered Vancouver 2010 Olympic Games?
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#53 Inside A 2009 Toyota Highlander In 2017
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#54 How Many Of Y’all Had Silly Bands?
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#55 Teenage Memories: Boys Edition
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#56 Picked Up A 1st Gen iPad
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#57 I Dont Know About You, But Don’t You Remember Waking Up In The Morning, Everyone Asleep, You Are Like 3-5, On The Family Computer, Playing This?
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#58 Does Anyone Remember Agar.io?
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#59 The Wall Of Memories
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#60 My 2010s Setup
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#61 Am I The Only One Who Remembers These?
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#62 LOL A Screenshot From 2010
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#63 When The iPad Was A Kid’s Toy, Not An Artist’s Drawing Tool
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