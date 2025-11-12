150+ Best International Wedding Photographers In The World By Country For 2018 (I)

by

A picture is worth a thousand words. And when it comes to wedding photography, the wedding photographer becomes one of the most important persons of your wedding. The wedding is one of the most special times in your life, and you want to capture those memories! To make it easy for you to choose a wedding photographer whose portraits you will cherish for a lifetime, here Photostags.com collects a list of the best international wedding photographers in the world by country presented in alphabetical order. Chosen for their overall reputation (like Instagram followers numbers), awards, portfolios, and overall artistic vision and skill, Photostags.com think you’ll enjoy their art.

I can’t add more than 40 images in one post on Boredpanda, so I will post “150+ Best International Wedding Photographers In The World By Country For 2018 (II)” in the near future.

Russia, Ruslan Myts

International Award Winning Wedding photographer. Moscow, St.Petersburg, Rostov, Krasnodar, Novorossiysk.

Russia, Kemran Shiraliev

Singapore, Cole Kor

World top 30 wedding photographers . Asia WPA Photographers of the year 2017

Singapore, Raymond Phang

Random updates of the crazy monkeys / dreamers / wedding photographers at Raymond Phang Photography.

Slovenia, Samo Rovan

exclusive destination wedding photographer, passionate about life embracing it in all colors… WPJA photojournalist of the year 2015 / photo educator

South Africa, Christelle Rall

With a phd in agriculture, we decided to do this engagement photo shoot on a milk farm. And yes, those cows were intimidating! 😂

South Africa, DuWayne Denton

Wedding & Portrait Photographer • Fujifilm Ambassador & BlackRapid SA

South Africa, Ett Vetner

International Award Winning Wedding Photographer, and Ranked Top 150 International. Based in South Africa.

South Africa, Jacki Bruiquel

I am a South African wedding and portrait photographer who loves to travel.

Spain, Opera Studios

Spain, Andrea Giraldo

Spain, Aurora Lechuga

Spain, Daniel Alonso

Spain, Look Fotografia

Spain, Natan Sans

Spain, Victor Lax

Spain, Visual PC

Spain, Pablo Béglez

Sri Lanka, Dylan Seedin

The snow globe couple

Sweden, Annamarie Akins Photography

Sweden, Cole & Jakob

Vast as it gets.

Sweden, Loke Roos

Best things in life arn´t things, but some smoke bombs are pretty rad if you ask me

Thailand, Julian Wainwright

Kali + Pete and some Angkor love. Photographer, mostly destination weddings in Southeast Asia.

UK, Alan Law

UK, Danelle Bohane

When we got given not one but two rainbows yesterday! Loved getting to spend the day with Andrew and Daria in one of the most beautiful places in New Zealand!

UK, Ed Peers

UK, Ivash Volodymyr

UK, Rahul Khona

UK, Segun Olotu

Through Documentary Photography, We provide wedding documentaries to clients worldwide.

UK, Andy Gaines

Wedding photographer from York UK and shooting all over the world. Junebug ‘Best of the best 2016’ & ‘Masters of Photography’ UK Winner 2017

UK, Liam Crawley

UK, Mick Shah

We are Miki Studios, producing creative and relaxed photos and films for amazing couples getting married

UK, Ross Harvey

“The most beautiful thing we can experience is the mysterious; it’s the source of all true art and science” – Albert Einstein

UK, Sam Docker

UK and International wedding photographer, Rangefinder rising star, class of ‘15. 🌍 May: 🇮🇹 June: 🇩🇰 July: 🇫🇷 August: 🇫🇷 Sept: 🇮🇹🇪🇸 Oct: 🇮🇹

UK, Steven Rooney

Steven Rooney, Husband, father, photographer, teacher, sports fan, tea drinker

United states, Aaron Morris

Karla and Josh in the ruins of Hacienda Uayamon in Campeche, Mexico.

United states, Brian And Allison Callaway

What an amazing evening and sunset last night for Felicia and Dana’s engagement on the beaches of Malibu.

United states, A Fist Full of Bolts

The Great Northwest. Documenting weddings & elopements internationally for the past 12 years.

United states, Emin Kuliyev

United states, Hiram Trillo

Keep me safe my beloved and I will hold you with the strength of a thousand seas.

