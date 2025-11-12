150+ Best International Wedding Photographers In The World By Country For 2018 (I)

A picture is worth a thousand words. And when it comes to wedding photography, the wedding photographer becomes one of the most important persons of your wedding. The wedding is one of the most special times in your life, and you want to capture those memories! To make it easy for you to choose a wedding photographer whose portraits you will cherish for a lifetime, here Photostags.com collects a list of the best international wedding photographers in the world by country presented in alphabetical order. Chosen for their overall reputation (like Instagram followers numbers), awards, portfolios, and overall artistic vision and skill, Photostags.com think you’ll enjoy their art.
Russia, Ruslan Myts
International Award Winning Wedding photographer. Moscow, St.Petersburg, Rostov, Krasnodar, Novorossiysk.
Russia, Kemran Shiraliev
Singapore, Cole Kor
World top 30 wedding photographers . Asia WPA Photographers of the year 2017
Singapore, Raymond Phang
Random updates of the crazy monkeys / dreamers / wedding photographers at Raymond Phang Photography.
Slovenia, Samo Rovan
exclusive destination wedding photographer, passionate about life embracing it in all colors… WPJA photojournalist of the year 2015 / photo educator
South Africa, Christelle Rall
With a phd in agriculture, we decided to do this engagement photo shoot on a milk farm. And yes, those cows were intimidating! 😂
South Africa, DuWayne Denton
Wedding & Portrait Photographer • Fujifilm Ambassador & BlackRapid SA
South Africa, Ett Vetner
International Award Winning Wedding Photographer, and Ranked Top 150 International. Based in South Africa.
South Africa, Jacki Bruiquel
I am a South African wedding and portrait photographer who loves to travel.
Spain, Opera Studios
Spain, Andrea Giraldo
Spain, Aurora Lechuga
Spain, Daniel Alonso
Spain, Look Fotografia
Spain, Natan Sans
Spain, Victor Lax
Spain, Visual PC
Spain, Pablo Béglez
Sri Lanka, Dylan Seedin
The snow globe couple
Sweden, Annamarie Akins Photography
Sweden, Cole & Jakob
Vast as it gets.
Sweden, Loke Roos
Best things in life arn´t things, but some smoke bombs are pretty rad if you ask me
Thailand, Julian Wainwright
Kali + Pete and some Angkor love. Photographer, mostly destination weddings in Southeast Asia.
UK, Alan Law
UK, Danelle Bohane
When we got given not one but two rainbows yesterday! Loved getting to spend the day with Andrew and Daria in one of the most beautiful places in New Zealand!
UK, Ed Peers
UK, Ivash Volodymyr
UK, Rahul Khona
UK, Segun Olotu
Through Documentary Photography, We provide wedding documentaries to clients worldwide.
UK, Andy Gaines
Wedding photographer from York UK and shooting all over the world. Junebug ‘Best of the best 2016’ & ‘Masters of Photography’ UK Winner 2017
UK, Liam Crawley
UK, Mick Shah
We are Miki Studios, producing creative and relaxed photos and films for amazing couples getting married
UK, Ross Harvey
“The most beautiful thing we can experience is the mysterious; it’s the source of all true art and science” – Albert Einstein
UK, Sam Docker
UK and International wedding photographer, Rangefinder rising star, class of ‘15. 🌍 May: 🇮🇹 June: 🇩🇰 July: 🇫🇷 August: 🇫🇷 Sept: 🇮🇹🇪🇸 Oct: 🇮🇹
UK, Steven Rooney
Steven Rooney, Husband, father, photographer, teacher, sports fan, tea drinker
United states, Aaron Morris
Karla and Josh in the ruins of Hacienda Uayamon in Campeche, Mexico.
United states, Brian And Allison Callaway
What an amazing evening and sunset last night for Felicia and Dana’s engagement on the beaches of Malibu.
United states, A Fist Full of Bolts
The Great Northwest. Documenting weddings & elopements internationally for the past 12 years.
United states, Emin Kuliyev
United states, Hiram Trillo
Keep me safe my beloved and I will hold you with the strength of a thousand seas.
