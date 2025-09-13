15 Years Ago, Disney Introduced Malachi Barton — Here’s His Evolution Since

In 2016, Malachi Barton made his debut on Disney Channel as Beast Diaz in Stuck in the Middle. At just nine years old, he became a breakout star, delivering energy, humor, and charm that resonated with young audiences. Over the last fifteen years, Barton has evolved from a child actor into a multifaceted performer, balancing TV, film, voice work, and even live tours. Today, he’s not only a veteran of multiple Disney projects but also a rising young adult actor carving out his place in the industry. His evolution reflects how Disney’s brightest talents can grow, adapt, and expand into new roles without losing touch with their origins.
From Disney Kid to Recognizable Star
Barton’s earliest splash came with Stuck in the Middle, where his performance as the mischievous Beast Diaz earned him a dedicated fan base. He quickly became one of the most recognizable young faces on the channel, and his career accelerated as Disney cast him in additional projects. He appeared in the adventure film Dora and the Lost City of Gold, voiced characters in animated series, and starred in Disney Channel Original Movies like Under Wraps and its sequel.
From 2022 to 2023, Barton anchored The Villains of Valley View, playing Colby Madden, a teen superhero balancing extraordinary powers with ordinary growing pains. The role showed his ability to handle comedy, action, and heart all at once. By the time the show wrapped, Barton had built a résumé that spanned nearly every corner of Disney’s storytelling universe.
Expanding Into Music, Live Tours, and Franchises
Barton’s career growth didn’t stop with television. In 2025, he took center stage as Victor in Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires, stepping into one of Disney’s most popular original movie franchises. His portrayal of a vampire navigating prejudice and identity added a layer of depth to the series, showing he could carry a storyline with maturity and emotional weight.
That same summer, Barton joined the Descendants/Zombies: Worlds Collide live tour, performing music and dance numbers to packed arenas across the country. The tour blended Disney’s biggest teen franchises into one show, giving Barton the chance to prove himself as a singer and live entertainer in front of thousands. For an actor who began his career on scripted sets, the tour demonstrated his versatility and cemented his place as a true all-rounder.
Looking ahead, Barton is preparing to lead Coven Academy, a supernatural teen dramedy expected to premiere in 2026. The series will follow a group of young witches navigating school, magic, and friendship. For Barton, it’s another leap forward—taking on a lead role in a genre that stretches beyond Disney’s traditional sitcoms and musicals.
Growing Up in the Spotlight, Growing Into His Future
Fifteen years after his Disney debut, Barton has done something few child stars manage: he has matured without losing his career momentum. While many fade after their breakout roles, Barton has remained visible and relevant by evolving his skills and taking on varied projects. His journey has included comedy, fantasy, drama, voice work, live performances, and soon, supernatural storytelling.
At 18, Barton stands at the threshold of adulthood with more than a decade of professional experience behind him. His story is a testament to adaptability—how a child actor can grow up on screen while still finding new ways to reinvent himself. With a solid fan base, major franchises under his belt, and new projects ahead, Malachi Barton is no longer just “the Disney kid.” He’s an actor and performer with the tools to make the next fifteen years even bigger.
