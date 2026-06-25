“Some Men Were Made For Getting Older”: 15 Stars Who Got Hunkier With Age

Hollywood has no shortage of stars who won over audiences early in their careers, but some seem to have become even more attractive over time.
While youthful looks often grab attention, confidence, experience, and a strong sense of personal style can be just as appealing.
Over the years, many actors and public figures have embraced aging naturally, earning admiration from fans who believe they look better now than they ever did before.
Here are 15 men whose glow-ups have only gotten stronger with age.
#1 Pedro Pascal
Pascal spent years taking small television and film roles before finally breaking through as Oberyn Martell in Game of Thrones in 2014. The role instantly turned him into a fan favorite, but his biggest glow-up came years later when he embraced a more mature look and stepped into leading-man territory.
As Pascal got older, he became known for his salt-and-pepper hair, scruffy beard, and relaxed sense of style.
His rugged appearance in The Mandalorian and, especially, in The Last of Us completely changed how many people viewed him.
Playing Joel Miller in HBO’s hit series introduced him to a wider audience and cemented his reputation as Hollywood’s favorite “dad” figure. The role also helped fuel his unexpected status as an internet heartthrob.
His physical transformation continued with Gladiator II and Marvel’s The Fantastic Four: First Steps.
After suffering injuries while filming Gladiator II, Pascal worked with trainer Jason Walsh to rebuild his strength, lose 25 pounds, and prepare for his debut as Reed Richards.
Walsh recalled that Pascal came to him saying, “I’m a wreck,” before committing to months of training focused on mobility, recovery, and functional strength.
The career glow-up matched the physical one. By 2024, he was even voted Grindr’s hottest man of the year.
Fans have fully embraced the transformation.
One person wrote, “If I ever date an older man, he needs to look like Pedro Pascal,” while another admitted, “Any time I look at Pedro Pascal, I convince myself I could date an older man.”
A third fan summed up his glow-up perfectly, adding, “I remember when I was obsessed with Pedro Pascal in high school, and everyone made fun of me because he was older. LOOK AT Y’ALL NOW.”
Image source: Jemal Countess/Getty Images, Lia Toby/Getty Images
#2 Tom Hardy
Hardy first started gaining attention in the early 2000s with projects like Band of Brothers, Black Hawk Down, and Star Trek: Nemesis. Back then, he had a much younger, baby-faced look. But his transformation over the years turned him into one of Hollywood’s most rugged leading men.
One of the biggest changes came with Bronson in 2008, when Hardy gained around 42 pounds, shaved his head, and adopted the intimidating look that would become part of his appeal.
He continued that evolution in Warrior, The Dark Knight Rises, and later as Alfie Solomons in Peaky Blinders, where his beard, rough-edged style, and commanding screen presence made fans see him in a completely different way.
As he got older, Hardy traded youthful looks for a more rugged appearance.
His thick beard, deeper voice, sharper features, and effortlessly cool fashion sense only added to his appeal.
His projects like Venom: The Last Dance, MobLand, and Havoc showed a more mature Hardy, with many fans arguing he looks better now than he did in his younger years.
His physical transformations became legendary in Hollywood. Hardy regularly gained and lost large amounts of weight for roles, though he later admitted the extreme changes took a toll on his body.
“I think you pay the price with any drastic physical changes,” he said in an interview with Muscle and Fitness, revealing that years of intense transformations left him dealing with injuries and physical wear.
Regardless, fans continue to praise his aging process.
One person wrote, “Does everyone agree Tom Hardy (my celebrity crush) just gets better looking as he gets older,” while another commented, “I wish I would look like Tom Hardy when I’m older. The voice, the outfit, everything.”
Image source: Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images, Samir Hussein/Getty Images
#3 Daniel Craig
Craig spent years building a respected career in films like Layer Cake, Road to Perdition, and Munich, but everything changed when he took over as James Bond in 2006.
His casting sparked controversy at the time, with some fans questioning whether the blond-haired actor fit the traditional Bond image. Those doubts disappeared after Casino Royale turned him into one of the franchise’s most successful stars.
Craig’s Bond era also transformed him physically.
Working with longtime trainer Simon Waterson, he developed a powerful yet athletic physique built for action scenes rather than aesthetics alone.
The goal was performance first, sprinting, fighting, climbing, and handling demanding stunt sequences, with the muscular look becoming a byproduct of that training.
Even as he moved into his 50s, Craig maintained the intense preparation required for films like Specter and No Time to D*e.
His trainer emphasized recovery, agility, and overall health instead of chasing unrealistic body standards.
Since leaving Bond behind, Craig has earned praise for roles in the Knives Out franchise and Queer, proving his career extends far beyond 007.
One fan wrote, “Daniel Craig is so hot, and I’m tired of pretending he’s not.”
Image source: Rune Hellestad/Getty Images, Gilbert Flores/Getty Images
#4 Benjamin Bratt
Bratt first caught attention in the early 1990s with films like Blood In Blood Out and Demolition Man, but his biggest breakthrough came as Detective Rey Curtis on Law & Order. Even then, he was widely considered one of television’s most handsome stars.
What made Bratt stand out today is how naturally he has aged.
The sharp jawline, salt-and-pepper hair, and confident presence have only added to his appeal over the years. Rather than chasing trends, he embraced a mature, sophisticated look that many fans find even more attractive than his younger heartthrob days.
His career has also remained remarkably steady.
His projects, like Netflix’s Mother of the Bride and his role as Senator Bail Organa in Andor, introduced him to a new generation of viewers while reminding longtime fans why he became a star in the first place.
At 62, Bratt credited his appearance to simple habits rather than extreme fitness trends. “It’s the boring stuff. It’s the generations today who have an awareness of eating well and actually finding the joy in life,” he told ET in 2024.
Fans continue to gush over his looks online.
One person joked, “Siri, is Benjamin Bratt still as hot as the flames of hell I am inevitably going to?” while another wrote, “No one is hot enough to be Benjamin Bratt.”
Image source: SGranitz/Getty Images, Noam Galai/Getty Images
#5 Joshua Jackson
Jackson first became famous as Charlie Conway in The Mighty Ducks movies before becoming a teen heartthrob as Pacey Witter on Dawson’s Creek. While he had a loyal fan base during those years, many fans believe his real glow-up happened much later.
As Jackson got older, he traded his youthful, clean-cut look for a more mature style.
The salt-and-pepper hair, sharper jawline, and relaxed confidence gave him a completely different appeal.
Roles in The Affair and especially Dr. D*ath helped audiences see him as more than a former teen star, while recent projects like Doctor Odyssey and Karate Kid: Legends have only added to his leading-man status.
Jackson has also remained committed to staying fit.
At 46, he gained nearly 20 pounds for Karate Kid: Legends, eating 4,000 calories a day to play a former heavyweight boxer. He previously underwent another major physical transformation for Dr. D*ath, admitting the process was demanding on his body.
“Every time you pick up a new job, you’ve gotta pick up a new skill. But the training hits different at 45, 46 than it did when I was in my 20s,” he said on the Today show.
His aging process has earned plenty of praise online.
One fan summed up the popular opinion perfectly, adding, “I never really cared for Joshua Jackson when he was younger, but I have to say he aged like fine wine. I call this the George Clooney effect.”
Image source: Ron Galella/Getty Images, Arturo Holmes/Getty Images
#6 John Corbett
Corbett first became a familiar face in the early 1990s as radio DJ Chris Stevens on Northern Exposure, but many fans know him best as Aidan Shaw, Carrie Bradshaw’s lovable furniture designer boyfriend on S*x and the City.
While he was always considered handsome, many viewers feel he became even more attractive with age.
Corbett’s look evolved naturally over the years. The longer hair, rugged style, and, more recently, his gray hair and beard gave him a distinguished, mature charm that suits him far better than the clean-cut look of his younger days.
His return as Aidan in And Just Like That… put that transformation front and center.
In fact, showrunner Michael Patrick King revealed that Corbett was asked to return looking “rock-hard,” with a shorter haircut and a leaner physique, to give Aidan a fresh chapter.
Even at 65, Corbett continues to turn heads.
His gray-bearded appearance at the 2025 “And Just Like That…” premiere sparked plenty of praise online.
“I hope nobody knows what I’m talking about when I say I think John Corbett is kinda hot,” wrote one user.
Image source: Jim Spellman/Getty Images, Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images
#7 Tom Brady
Brady may be retired from football, but fans are still talking about his appearance.
The seven-time Super Bowl champion recently revealed that he has lost around 10 pounds since stepping away from the NFL. Speaking on the Let’s Go podcast, Brady said the reduced stress of professional football has allowed him to focus more on his physical and mental well-being.
“I’m down about 10lbs, but I’m actually very fit right now,” Brady shared, adding that health should remain a top priority regardless of career or family commitments.
The former quarterback has showcased his lean physique in several social media posts since retiring in 2023.
Fans also noticed the change after the NFL shared a collection of Brady headshots spanning his 23-year career with the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Many commenters were amazed by how he looked over the years. “This man aged backward,” one fan wrote, while another joked, “Bro casually got hotter.”
Not everyone was focused on his appearance, however. One viral comment summed up a different kind of obsession: “I would gladly support a 70% tax on Tom Brady only.”
Image source: KMazur/Getty Images, Gilbert Flores/Getty Images
#8 Patrick Wilson
Wilson has been proving that age has done little to slow him down.
The 52-year-old actor returned as paranormal investigator Ed Warren in The Conjuring: Last Rites, the fourth and final chapter of the blockbuster horror franchise.
While the film marked Wilson’s final outing alongside Vera Farmiga as the Warrens, the actor has continued pushing himself physically behind the scenes.
An avid runner and fitness enthusiast, Wilson revealed that he achieved a personal best during a Hyrox competition.
He credited trainer Ayo Falae for helping him prepare, writing, “My goal today was PRing my Hyrox, and I did that by 6 minutes, and that’s something I can be happy about.”
Wilson has long been known for committing to physically demanding roles.
He previously gained weight to play Nite Owl in Watchmen and trained extensively for projects including Aquaman and the Insidious franchise.
The renewed attention on his fitness has sparked plenty of admiration online.
One fan noted, “It seems like people on the internet are discovering that Patrick Wilson is hot, but real ones have always known.” Another added that the actor is “a great argument against the fear of aging.”
Image source: Jim Spellman/Getty Images, Monica Schipper/Getty Images
#9 Colman Domingo
Domingo spent years building a respected theater career before breaking into mainstream television with his fan-favorite role as Victor Strand on Fear the Walking D*ad.
However, the last few years elevated him to a completely different level.
His acclaimed performances in Rustin, Sing Sing, Euphoria, and, more recently, The Four Seasons transformed him from a working actor into one of Hollywood’s most admired leading men.
Part of that glow-up came from his style evolution.
Domingo has always been lean, but as he entered his 50s, he embraced sharp tailoring, silver facial hair, and a level of confidence that made him stand out on every red carpet.
While many stars chase a younger look, Domingo leaned into aging naturally and made sophistication his signature.
The actor has also been open about prioritizing health over size.
He focuses on cardio, flexibility, yoga, recovery, and maintaining a lean physique rather than bulking up. “I don’t count calories; I barter with them,” he joked with Men’s Health while discussing his approach to fitness.
Today, Domingo is widely seen as one of the most stylish men in Hollywood.
As one fan perfectly summed it up, adding, “Hot d*mn. Colman Domingo is soooooooooooooo phyne. STILL.”
Image source: Jemal Countess/Getty Images, Lia Toby/Getty Images
#10 Steve Carell
Carell’s evolution from the awkward boss of The Office to a Hollywood heartthrob continues to attract attention from fans online.
The actor, best known for playing Michael Scott in the NBC comedy, underwent a noticeable transformation after the show’s first season.
According to co-stars Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey, Carell got into excellent shape while filming The 40-Year-Old Virgin and returned looking noticeably fitter and more polished.
The makeover also coincided with changes to Michael Scott’s appearance. The production moved away from styling Carell to resemble Ricky Gervais’ David Brent, allowing the actor’s own look and personality to shape the character.
Carell maintained a healthier lifestyle throughout the years while building a successful film career with projects such as Crazy, Stupid, Love, Foxcatcher, The Big Short, and The Morning Show.
Fans continue to praise his appearance on social media.
One admirer called him “the only type of man I date,” while another simply described the Emmy-winning actor as “the most attractive.”
Image source: Steve Granitz/Getty Images, Karwai Tang/Getty Images
#11 Oscar Isaac
Oscar Isaac first gained attention through supporting roles in films like Drive and Robin Hood, but his real breakthrough came with Inside Llewyn Davis in 2012.
While he was always considered a talented actor, many fans think he became significantly more attractive as he got older.
In his early years, Isaac had a softer, boyish look. But as he aged, he embraced a rugged beard, thicker hair, and a more mature style that gave him a classic leading-man appearance.
His rise to mainstream fame through the Star Wars sequel trilogy, followed by acclaimed performances in Dune, Scenes from a Marriage, and Moon Knight, only boosted that image.
For Moon Knight, Isaac underwent a notable fitness transformation, working with trainer Josh Holland to build muscle, improve mobility, and perform demanding action scenes.
“Since he was going to be on screen a lot more this time, his body needed to be more resilient, and some of the best ways to do that are by building muscle,” said Holland.
After his recent performances in Netflix’s Beef and Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein, fans regularly praised his aging.
One person joked, “My mom genuinely went, ‘Oscar Isaac is one of those men who just look better the older they get.’”
Another wrote, “If an older man on Grindr hits me up and doesn’t look like Oscar Isaac, then I don’t want him!”
Image source: Rebecca Sapp/Getty Images, Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
#12 Christopher Meloni
Meloni had already built a loyal fan base through roles in HBO’s Oz and NBC’s Law & Order: SVU, but many fans believe he became even more attractive as he got older.
While he was always considered handsome, his transformation from a clean-cut TV detective into Hollywood’s favorite “zaddy” happened gradually over the last decade.
The biggest change came with age. Meloni embraced a grayer beard and a more rugged look, giving him a tougher edge than in his younger years.
His return as Elliot Stabler in Law & Order: Organized Crime put that transformation front and center.
In 2021, Meloni’s physique became a viral talking point after he appeared shirtless and showed off his famously toned physique in promotional photos and on-screen appearances.
His 2022 Men’s Health cover only added to the conversation, with the magazine even referring to him as “The B*tt that Broke the Internet.”
Meloni later joked about embracing his unexpected status as a “zaddy” icon.
The actor has worked hard to maintain his fitness.
He told Men’s Health that adding squats to his routine helped transform his body, admitting, “Squats—I’m ashamed to say—were kind of new to me. I always shied away, because they’re really tough.”
He also followed a disciplined workout and nutrition plan to stay camera-ready well into his 60s.
Fans have fully embraced the glow-up.
One commenter wrote, “Some men were made for getting older,” while another argued, “I’m sorry, but he was always handsome. Since ‘Oz’ onwards has become hunkier, yeah, but he’s been a stud all the time.”
Others pointed to “the facial hair, the smile, the chest hair showing” as proof that some men genuinely get better with age.
Image source: NBCUniversal Global TV Distribution/IMDB, Dominion_22t/X
#13 Martin Freeman
Freeman built a career playing relatable everymen, from Tim Canterbury in The Office to Dr. John Watson in Sherlock, before becoming a global star as Bilbo Baggins in The Hobbit trilogy and Everett Ross in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Over the years, fans have also noticed his physical transformation.
When Sherlock returned after its early seasons, viewers pointed out Freeman’s silver hair, leaner frame, and more mature appearance.
Rather than hurting his appeal, the change earned him a wave of admiration, with many embracing his “silver fox” era. One fan wrote, “Wow, Watson’s grey hair actually looks good.”
Freeman sparked fresh conversation in 2024 when he debuted a quirky new look featuring a navy beret, pink-tinted glasses, and bold styling at a London event.
Around the same time, audiences also noticed his more chiseled appearance in Miller’s Girl.
Despite becoming one of Britain’s most recognizable actors through projects like Fargo, Sherlock, and Marvel films, Freeman continues to reinvent himself on screen and off.
As social media users joked, “WHY IS MARTIN FREEMAN SO HOT WHO GAVE HIM THE RIGHT” and simply, “Why is Martin Freeman so hot?”
Image source: Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images, Hoda Davaine/Getty Images
#14 Shawn Hatosy
Hatosy spent years building a steady career in films like The Faculty, Outside Providence, and Alpha Dog, but television ultimately made him a fan favorite.
His performances as Detective Sammy Bryant in Southland, the unpredictable Andrew Pope Cody in Animal Kingdom, and Dr. Jack Abbot in The Pitt showcased his ability to play intense, emotionally complex characters.
While Hatosy has never been known for dramatic Hollywood-style body transformations, fans have increasingly noticed his rugged, athletic appearance in recent years.
His work on action-heavy series such as Animal Kingdom highlighted a stronger, more muscular physique that became part of his on-screen presence.
The actor’s appeal seems to go beyond just looks.
Whether playing troubled cops, criminals, or emotionally damaged survivors, Hatosy brings a raw intensity that resonates with audiences. That combination has inspired plenty of passionate reactions online.
One fan joked, “I think Shawn Hatosy is so hot it actually pisses me off. Brain shut off, please.” Another focused on his physical presence, praising his “big, buff” build.
Image source: SGranitz/Getty Images, Phillip Faraone/Getty Images
#15 Jason Bateman
Bateman may be known for his clean-cut image, but the actor surprised fans with a dramatically different appearance while filming Netflix’s series Black Rabbit.
The Ozark star spent much of 2024 growing out his hair and beard for the role of Vince Friedken, a chaotic figure in the New York nightlife drama.
Photos from the set showed Bateman with shoulder-length hair and a scruffy beard, a far cry from the polished look audiences associate with projects like Arrested Development and Game Night.
By September, however, Bateman had returned to his signature short haircut, debuting the refreshed style while attending Robert Downey Jr.’s Broadway debut alongside friends including Will Arnett, Paul Rudd, and Matt Damon.
Despite the temporary rugged makeover, many fans remain firmly on Team Bateman. One social media user summed up the reaction simply, “Jason Bateman is hot, idc what any of u say.”
Image source: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images, Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images
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