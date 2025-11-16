15 Of The Best Unprofessional Photos Of Flowers I Took

I love finding small but powerful beauty in the world. Flora and fauna are some of those beauties. I’ve collected a lot of flower photos on my phone and now I’m picking out the best quality ones to share with y’all! I hope their beauty makes you happy.
#1 Morning Dew Drops
#2 Breasts Of Sun And Hunger
#3 The Sunflowers I Miss
#4 I Love Their Wavy, Potato Chip Petals
#5 From Our Local Fair!
#6 How Bright And Vibrant!
#7 This Isn’t The Best Of Quality But I Only Had One Pic- Anyone Have An Idea Of What This Precious Thing Is?
#8 Caught A Little Bee In The Photo!
#9 I Believe These Are Wisteria
#10 This Is Tiny Tim- It Sprouted Up Separately From The Large Plant, But Couldn’t Hold Its Poor Self Up! So The Big Plant Is It’s Crutch
#11 Also From Our Local Fair! So Many Beautiful Dahlias There
#12 This Is From A Plum Tree
#13 I Like The Dramatic Shadowing In This Photo! The Flowers Are More Purplish In The Light
#14 I Kind Of Laid Down On The Floor For This One
#15 They Were Dying, But Still So Pretty!
#16 Really, Really Large Roses!
#17 Taken At Night By A Restaurant
#18 The Blue Brings Out My Pink. Just Saying
#19 What Do You See?
#20 I Wish Pictures Were Scratch And Sniff! I Didn’t Need Any Perfume
