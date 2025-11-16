15 Of The Best Unprofessional Photos Of Flowers I Took

I love finding small but powerful beauty in the world. Flora and fauna are some of those beauties. I’ve collected a lot of flower photos on my phone and now I’m picking out the best quality ones to share with y’all!  I hope their beauty makes you happy.

#1 Morning Dew Drops

#2 Breasts Of Sun And Hunger

#3 The Sunflowers I Miss

#4 I Love Their Wavy, Potato Chip Petals

#5 From Our Local Fair!

#6 How Bright And Vibrant!

#7 This Isn’t The Best Of Quality But I Only Had One Pic- Anyone Have An Idea Of What This Precious Thing Is?

#8 Caught A Little Bee In The Photo!

#9 I Believe These Are Wisteria

#10 This Is Tiny Tim- It Sprouted Up Separately From The Large Plant, But Couldn’t Hold Its Poor Self Up! So The Big Plant Is It’s Crutch

#11 Also From Our Local Fair! So Many Beautiful Dahlias There

#12 This Is From A Plum Tree

#13 I Like The Dramatic Shadowing In This Photo! The Flowers Are More Purplish In The Light

#14 I Kind Of Laid Down On The Floor For This One

#15 They Were Dying, But Still So Pretty!

#16 Really, Really Large Roses!

#17 Taken At Night By A Restaurant

#18 The Blue Brings Out My Pink. Just Saying

#19 What Do You See?

#20 I Wish Pictures Were Scratch And Sniff! I Didn’t Need Any Perfume

#21 Dgshg

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
