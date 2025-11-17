14 Photos Of A Polish Photographer Inspired By Neil Gaiman’s “Sandman”

Creating a series of photographs inspired by the American comic book series “Sandman” by Neil Gaiman has always been one of Katarzyna Niwińska’s greatest artistic dreams.

The author became acquainted with this title as a teenager, and she admits that it had a huge impact on her work.

The series does not follow the plot of the comic book. Fate, Death, Sleep, Destruction, Desire, Despair and Maligna are shown in their homes, inviting the viewer to learn about their history.

The photos were presented to Neil Gaiman and met with his great approval.

The photos are on the exhibition and can be seen in Kraków at 17 Meiselsa Street in the Jewish Culture Center until May 2023 from 12 pm to 4 pm.

More info: Instagram

#1

#2

#3

#4

#5

#6

#7

#8

#9

#10

#11

#12

#13

#14

