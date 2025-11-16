14 Of My Favorite Opal Specimens From My Collection

by

About 3 years ago I started a rock collection! After getting my first rough opal specimen, I have been on a mission to collect *at least one* opal from every locality. It’s been a daunting task and I’m certainly not done, but I feel like I’m getting close!

So far I have opal specimens from: Mexico, Nevada, Louisiana, Australia, Indonesia, Ethiopa, California, Honduras, Idaho and Oregon. I have acquired many varieties that are mined in different areas within those areas. I don’t know if I’ll ever be able to complete my goal…but it’s fun trying!

I’m going to share 14 of my favorite specimens from my collection; I have well over 200 individual opal specimens.

#1 A Beautiful Mexican Opal On Its Natural Matrix

14 Of My Favorite Opal Specimens From My Collection

#2 Contra Luz Mexican “Water” Opal (Without Light Behind It, It’s As Clear As Water)

14 Of My Favorite Opal Specimens From My Collection

#3 Back To Mexican Opal

14 Of My Favorite Opal Specimens From My Collection

#4 Contra Luz Mexican Opal

14 Of My Favorite Opal Specimens From My Collection

#5 Another Mexican Opal (This Is Contra Luz, Which Is A Type Of Opal That Needs Light Directed From Behind The Specimen)

14 Of My Favorite Opal Specimens From My Collection

#6 Mexican Opal

14 Of My Favorite Opal Specimens From My Collection

#7 Mexican Crystal Opal

14 Of My Favorite Opal Specimens From My Collection

#8 Another Contra Luz Opal From Mexico (Check Out That Rainbow!)

14 Of My Favorite Opal Specimens From My Collection

#9 One Of My Jars Of Ethiopian Opal Specimens

14 Of My Favorite Opal Specimens From My Collection

#10 Ethiopian Opal Specimen (It Must Stay In Water Or It Will Crack/Craze)

14 Of My Favorite Opal Specimens From My Collection

#11 Gorgeous Precious Opal Specimen From Virgin Valley, Nevada

14 Of My Favorite Opal Specimens From My Collection

#12 Another Ethiopian Opal

14 Of My Favorite Opal Specimens From My Collection

#13 Also Ethiopan

14 Of My Favorite Opal Specimens From My Collection

#14 Ethiopian Opal Specimen (Check Out Those “Windows” With Contrasting Color)

14 Of My Favorite Opal Specimens From My Collection

