I Made 12 Parenting Comic Strips As A Tired Mom

by

Hi! My name is Sandra, I’m a layout artist in major Hollywood movies by day (you might have seen my name in some credits without knowing) and a very tired doodler by night.

I am also the mom of two kids who are not only constantly keeping me on my toes but also my muses in a lot of my artwork.

Parenting is tough as there’s a lot of preconceptions about it, way too many opinions, and people are too quick to judge without the knowledge of what a parent is going through at any particular moment. With my comic strips, I hope to provide not only a moment of laughter but also acknowledgment.

More info: Instagram

#1 Parenting Isn’t Easy

I Made 12 Parenting Comic Strips As A Tired Mom

#2 Hiding From The Kids

I Made 12 Parenting Comic Strips As A Tired Mom

#3 Halloween Costume Expectations

I Made 12 Parenting Comic Strips As A Tired Mom

#4 Recreating My Favourite Drink

I Made 12 Parenting Comic Strips As A Tired Mom

#5 Our First Night As Parents

I Made 12 Parenting Comic Strips As A Tired Mom

#6 Forever Cold Tea!

I Made 12 Parenting Comic Strips As A Tired Mom

#7 All The Shades Of Great Parenting

I Made 12 Parenting Comic Strips As A Tired Mom

#8 Delegating

I Made 12 Parenting Comic Strips As A Tired Mom

#9 Child Laughter

I Made 12 Parenting Comic Strips As A Tired Mom

#10 Parenting During The Pandemic

I Made 12 Parenting Comic Strips As A Tired Mom

#11 Bedtime Mummies

I Made 12 Parenting Comic Strips As A Tired Mom

#12 Parenting Hacks

I Made 12 Parenting Comic Strips As A Tired Mom

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Photo of Harlem in 1976: This Might Be the Coolest Kid Ever
3 min read
Apr, 26, 2017
Snowpiercer
What We Learned from TNT’s Snowpiercer Series Trailer
3 min read
Jan, 21, 2020
Old Faithful: Warm And Intimate Photos Of Really Old Dogs
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
See A Galaxy Painted In 1 Minute 33 Seconds
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
A Glimpse Into Burning Man
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Samsung Decided to Mock iPhones in Their Latest Commercial
3 min read
Nov, 8, 2017
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.