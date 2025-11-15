I Made 12 Parenting Comic Strips As A Tired Mom

Hi! My name is Sandra, I’m a layout artist in major Hollywood movies by day (you might have seen my name in some credits without knowing) and a very tired doodler by night.
I am also the mom of two kids who are not only constantly keeping me on my toes but also my muses in a lot of my artwork.
Parenting is tough as there’s a lot of preconceptions about it, way too many opinions, and people are too quick to judge without the knowledge of what a parent is going through at any particular moment. With my comic strips, I hope to provide not only a moment of laughter but also acknowledgment.
More info: Instagram
#1 Parenting Isn’t Easy
#2 Hiding From The Kids
#3 Halloween Costume Expectations
#4 Recreating My Favourite Drink
#5 Our First Night As Parents
#6 Forever Cold Tea!
#7 All The Shades Of Great Parenting
#8 Delegating
#9 Child Laughter
#10 Parenting During The Pandemic
#11 Bedtime Mummies
#12 Parenting Hacks
