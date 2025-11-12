12 Wanderlust-Worthy Summer Photographs Of Australia

I love to travel and go on adventures, especially in summer, but I didn’t realize how many amazing places there are in my very own home state, South Australia.
I would love to share some of the beauty of my own state with you and provide some summer inspiration.
Beautiful Blues at Second Valley
These colours were just too pretty!
Historic Glenelg Town Hall
The Town Hall is so scenic and pretty.
Finding cavernous structures and climbing through holes by the seaside
Adventuring is one of my favourite things to do!
Finding outback-style giant flora
Such giant plants made me feel small!
Swimming around in azure blues
This really felt like a dream!
Stairway to absolute bliss!
This spot is the best spot!
Crystal Clear Waters
Clear enough to see fish when you swim around!
Port Noarlunga resembling the planet Mars
I love it when places look extra terrestrial!
The view from the top of the hill at Second Valley
The view from the top was worth it (in all reality it wasn’t so far to climb but it was a very hot day!) – such gorgeous views + pretty vegetation!
HMAS Hobart Memorial Lookout
This little lookout is a bit hidden away but it turned out to be one of the loveliest places!
Glenelg Palm Trees
A gorgeous evening
Wandering Southport Beach at Dusk
Wandering around here is so fun – there is a little inlet of water like a mini-pool that feeds into the ocean!
