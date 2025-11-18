Sabrina Carpenter Fans Are Going Crazy Over Her “Madonna Inspired” Short N’ Sweet Tour Outfits

As Sabrina Carpenter kicked off her highly anticipated Short n’ Sweet tour on September 23 in Columbus, Ohio, her fans took to Instagram and TikTok to share their excitement, gushing about the set and the singer’s new looks.
The concert opened with the Espresso singer running out in nothing but a towel—or so it seemed.
After a few moments of anticipation, she unveiled a sparkly baby pink bodysuit paired with skin-colored garter tights and white-heeled boots for her song Taste, and fans quickly pointed out that she embodied a “Blonde Betty Boop.”
With the same outfit, Carpenter then added a pink chiffon babydoll dress with decorated lace embellishments as she sat down for Bed Chem in a bedroom-inspired set.
Sabrina Carpenter hit the stage with six new tour outfits, and fans are going wild
Image credits: sabrinacarpenter
As the next song Feather started to play, she completely changed her look, wearing a black lace capri bodysuit along with blue feathers adorning her neckline. Various accessories were added and taken off as the songs became slower and softer.
Carpenter knelt down on the ground in the same outfit — this time, topping it off with a black jacket — when she began the segment of “Spin the Bottle,” meant to reveal the show’s cover surprise song.
Image credits: sabrinacarpenter
For her last look of the night, the pop singer wore a shimmering silver top with a matching long skirt to perform Dumb and Poetic, but she immediately replaced the bottoms with a shorter skirt. Her signature high-heeled boots could be seen on stage, as well, with a blue heart engraved by her knee.
The Internet has gone wild following the debut of Carpenter’s new outfits
Image credits: slut4sabrina
Fans are creating videos on TikTok, analyzing how each look complimented the mood of the concert, while others have posted the tour costumes on Reddit.
As various videos of Carpenter’s opening night hit social media platforms, people were quick to express their love for her flirty and feminine style, describing the vibe as “very lingerie.”
“That bodysuit feather combo is so Madonna inspired I love it!” one person said.
Image credits: prfctbags
“I love that it’s giving slumber party/getting ready with the girls for a night out,” someone on TikTok commented.
Another added, “I think it’s funny everyone was teasing her for her little outfit change during the vmas but I think it was just a nod to what she was about to do on tour with the little adjustments to her outfits.”
Carpenter’s tour celebrates the biggest hits from all six of her albums
Image credits: gracelxnd
The pop singer announced her world tour earlier this year in June, with dates set in the United States, Canada, UK, and Europe.
This news comes after the release of her widely successful sixth album, Short n’ Sweet, debuting at number one on the US Billboard 200 chart, which marked the singer’s best opening week to date.
The tour is scheduled to conclude on March 26, 2025, in Milan, Italy.
Image credits: SabrinaTourInfo
Follow Us