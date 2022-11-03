Home
11 Things about “SPY x FAMILY” That You Probably Didn’t Know

The SPY x FAMILY series that graced our screens on April 9th, 2022, suddenly became a hot subject among many  Twitter anime fans – to such extent that it was a No. 1 trending topic. This anime series, produced by CloverWorks and W.U.T. studios, is an adaptation of the manga by Tatsuya Endo. SPY x FAMILY brings comedy and action, telling a story about a skilled spy named Twilight on a secret mission tagged Operation Strix.

The Operation Strix mission will involve gaining access to Donovan Desmond, a famous politician and Twilight’s primary target. Twilight needs to have a fake family first to serve as a perfect disguise before he can carry out this mission. Furthermore, this anime has many fun and exciting things that will keep you glued to your screens. If you’re interested in discovering more about this anime, here are 11 things you probably didn’t know about the SPY x FAMILY.

1. Anya’s Identity

Anya Smiling

Credit: SPY x FAMILY

Anya is Twilight’s adoptive daughter from an orphanage. She was initially a test subject under the ‘007’ code name. Anya can know what other people are thinking. This ability makes her move around often as she’s trying to hide from those researchers who treat her as a test subject.

2. Damian Desmond Is Crushing on Anya

Credit: SPY x FAMILY

Damian is the second son of Donovan Desmond, who’s Twilight’s primary target. So, because Damian is the son of a famous politician, he is highly respected among his friends, which accounts for his arrogant nature. After Damian takes a punch from Anya, he starts to get ashamed around her. Later on, after Anya’s heartfelt apology, Damian begins to have affection for Anya, but he continues to hide these feelings. 

3. Twilight’s Real Name

Loid forger

Credit: SPY x FAMILY

Twilight’s actual name is Loid Forger. As a child, Twilight lost both parents in a war. And because of his hatred for his past, he decides to discard his true identity and become a trained spy under the code name Twilight.

4. Twilight’s Pin

Twilight's pin on suit

Credit: SPY x FAMILY

If you look closely at Twilight’s clothes, you’ll notice he’s always wearing a lapel pin. This pin is the symbol of the organization he works for. Twilight works for the Westalian Intelligence Services’ Eastern-Focused Division (W.I.S.E.), who are an organization devoted to maintaining peace between Ostania and Westalis.

5. The SPY x FAMILY‘s Inspiration for Anya’s Character Design

The character design of Anya originates from Ashe, a creation of Tatsuya Endo in Rengoku no Ashe, a former one-shot story of his. The original plan was that Anya would be taller and older, concerning the previous sketch for the Loid Forger family, as shown in the Spy x family bonus sketch picture.

6. The SPY x FAMILY Location Setting Resembles Germany and Cold War

Anytime we compare fictional events to events that happened in history, there are always some similarities. Several fans have observed that the fictional country seen in the anime is quite similar to Europe, particularly Germany. Most characters’ dress sense and architectural styles are closely related to European culture. In addition, espionage, which is the central theme of the anime, gets inspiration from the Cold War setting. Even the ways of gathering intelligence are similar to the ones used by espionage agents back then.

7. SPY x FAMILY Is Becoming a Trend among Meme Creators

Currently, memes have become the most popular way of spreading information on the internet. Joining a trend is in vogue these days, and no one wants to be left out. The SPY x FAMILY has become popular among many users because of its memes. In addition, the anime had quality content in the first episode, particularly Anya’s character, which made the internet flooded with her memes. She’s among the most famous characters on the internet today, with her adorable reaction faces trending everywhere.

8. Anya Forger Is Flawed in a Charming Way

The design of every anime protagonist is a balance between strengths and weaknesses. An overly powerful, flawless character is unrelatable and boring, and a too weak character is annoying to watch. Fortunately, Anya balances both sides regarding her bad grades and poor discipline.

9. Yor’s True Identity

Angry Yor forger

Credit: SPY x FAMILY

Yor is Twilight’s fake wife whose actual identity is a well-trained assassin under the code name Thorn Princess. She is known for being reliable in getting the job done on every contract, regardless of the difficulty. Yor’s was initially answering to Briar as her maiden name before she took up Twilight’s Forger surname once they were “married.”

10. Twilight’s a Well-known Name in His Organization

Twilight is a respected name in his organization, and several other agents get excited to see him in action and in person. Some even rush to the castle whenever they hear his name.

11. Anya Has a Grounded Perspective

Anya Forger has a heroic heart and loves spy thriller movies, but apart from that, she grounds herself as a primarily ordinary child. Like most children, Anya doesn’t overthink things and quickly brings down people when they get too full of themselves.

In addition, Anya uses snarky remarks to weaken the self-important spy Loid Forger mentally, or she might tease Yor for her terrible cooking while still respecting her other capabilities. Then there’s Damian, who behaves like he’s lord over everyone until Anya comes and makes fun of him when no one else will.

