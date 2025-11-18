‘1000-lb Sisters’ Star Tammy Slaton Reveals Stunning Weight-Loss Transformation

Tammy Slaton has done it again, reaching yet another commendable milestone in her ongoing weight-loss journey.
The 1000-Lb. Sisters star is proving that when it comes to weight loss, it’s not just about the numbers on the scale—it’s about reclaiming your life. And if you have a tribe of equally inspiring women by your side, it’s all the more rewarding.
On August 17, the 38-year-old sensation shared a heartwarming video originally posted by content creator Katlyn Foster. The clip, set to Andra Day’s uplifting anthem Rise Up, showcases a group of seven women, each confidently flaunting their incredible transformations.
Tammy shared a touching video featuring her and six other women proudly flaunting their weight-loss transformations to Andra Day’s Rise Up
Tammy was captured confidently walking into the frame and revealing she had shed a staggering 500 pounds.
The women then join hands and raise them high, declaring themselves “weight loss warriors” with a collective loss of 2,078 pounds.
The reality TV star’s message in the video was just as uplifting as the visual.
“Truly absolutely amazing ladies and I’m happy to call y’all my friends. I’m so proud of each and everyone of y’all,” read the text on Tammy’s clip.
“Not only are you beautiful on the inside but you’re gorgeous on the outside never forget,” she added.
The 1000-Lb. Sisters star said in the latest update that she lost 500 pounds, and the “weight loss warriors” shed a collective 2,078 pounds
The comments section of the video was filled with good vibes and positivity as people praised the weight-loss warrior’s achievement.
“Tammy babe, you’re doing all the things you never thought you could. Slay girl,” one wrote, while another said, “This is so inspirational, all of you! But Tammy! you take the cake!! So happy for you young woman.”
“I am so proud of you !!” wrote another. “I am proud of you and all your siblings to fight against one of the hardest battles. I am still fighting my battle I have never been a smaller person! you inspired me!”
There’s more to the fun that Tammy has been having with her supportive circle of friends, who seem just as committed to their own transformations.
The squad shared a video of them grooving to Kendrick Lamar’s Not Like Us and having a blast while they were at it.
“When people said you would fail but you and your crew lose 2,654lbs combined,” read the text on the video, shared by fellow TikToker @gracefullyfitt.
“It was so nice to see you with all those amazing women your doing so good,” read one comment on the video
Tammy, who weighed 725 pounds when she was at her heaviest, shot to fame on TLC’s 1000-lb Sisters. The show documented her weight-loss journey alongside her sister, Amy Slaton, 36.
Fans have not only seen the physical and emotional challenges of their journey, but they also saw Tammy experience several health scares over the years. She underwent bariatric surgery in 2022.
“I wised up and got my surgery,” Tammy said in an update she gave People last June.
“I was able to make my lungs strong enough to get my trach [tracheostomy tube for breathing] out, and then recently the doctor cleared me to be off my oxygen machine during the daytime,” she said at the time.
The older Slaton sister was able to forgo being hooked to an oxygen tube and can now walk on her own without the help of a walker.
Tammy’s video was met with overwhelming positivity and encouragement from fans, who praised her achievements and those of her friends
She revealed that it was the little things, like walking on her own or being able to sit in a regular car’s front seat, that she most appreciated.
“One of the big changes that I have gone through this past year is probably small to most people,” she told People in December 2023. “But for me it was huge.”
“Just being able to walk without a walker or be pushed in a wheelchair, and no oxygen. I don’t even sleep with it at night anymore,” she went on to say. “Then it was being able to fit in a regular vehicle, front seat, and then the belt buckle, and not have to use an extender now. So I mean, just what seems minor to some people is giant for me.”
Her bariatric surgeon, Dr. Eric Smith, agreed that these little things are big accomplishments for his patient.
Tammy Slaton soared into the spotlight with TLC’s 1000-Lb. Sisters, where she and her sister, Amy, shared their weight-loss journeys with the world
“I remember the first time I got a picture that she sent me of her riding the front seat in a car with a seatbelt, things that we may take for granted,” he told the outlet at the time. “That was a huge accomplishment for her when she used to be coming to my office in the back of a minivan with the seats removed because that was the only way that they could transport her.”
“For Tammy, I told her don’t get so caught up in a number. Enjoy the ride getting there. I want her to enjoy what we call those non-scale victories, the ability to be more mobile by herself,” he said. “I’m proud of her for those weight or number goals, but what I’m most proud about is the goals that she’s achieving of actually living a healthier and happier life.”
For the transformation queen, one of the biggest rewards from her journey is the progress she made with her mental health.
The weight-loss warrior spoke about how her transformation has completely changed her life and improved her mental health significantly
Reflecting on the profound change, she said she was “bitter” and even “suicidal” before her weight loss.
“Before I went to rehab, I was just bitter, unhappy, very super suicidal depressed,” she was quoted saying. “I personally have seen a lot of growth within myself and how I treat people and my family. And just my attitude and how happier I seem. I smile a lot more.”
“I actually got on rides [at Disney World.] And I rode in a hot air balloon,” she added. “I value life now, where before I hated it. I hated everything about life.”
In April this year, Tammy wowed fans with a picture of herself in a mermaid-themed bathing suit and proudly celebrated her transformation.
Netizens were happy to see Tammy and her supportive circle of friends sharing their moments together
