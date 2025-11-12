10 Years Travelling Across Poland To Catch The Most Beautiful Places

Hello

I’m Mikolaj Gospodarek and I’m a polish photographer.

I ‘ve travelled across the country and photographed amazing nature and interesting places.

I found a lot of places where everything stand in time.

No network no internet but incredible silent instead. A lot of people don’t know Poland or thing that there is nothing interesting there.

I hope that thousands miles I have travelled will prove you that Poland is a beautiful country.

Why?

Amazing people, magnificent places, beautiful landscapes plus the silence. This is Poland. My Poland. Have a look…

More info: Facebook

Cisowe Wzgorze

Cisowe Wzgorze

https://www.facebook.com/cisowe/

Cisowe Wzgorze

Cisowe Wzgorze

https://www.facebook.com/cisowe/

Sulwaskie

Sulwaskie

Narew river

Narew river

Biebrza river

Biebrza river

Brzostowo, Biebrza river

Brzostowo, Biebrza river

Dom pod Klonem

Dom pod Klodem

https://www.facebook.com/DomPodKlonem/

Dom pod Klonem

Dom pod Klodem

https://www.facebook.com/DomPodKlonem/

Podlasie

Podlasie

Korolowa Chata

Korolowa Chata

https://www.facebook.com/KorolowaChata/

Zaborek

Zaborek

https://www.facebook.com/Pensjonat-Uroczysko-Zaborek-377377995623371/

Roztocze

Roztocze

Roztocze

Roztocze

Siedlisko Sobibor

Siedlisko Sobibor

https://www.facebook.com/siedliskosobibor/

Siedlisko Sobibor

Siedlisko Sobibor

https://www.facebook.com/siedliskosobibor/

Beskides

Beskides

Pieniny

Pieniny

Tatra Mountains

Tatra Mountains

Jura

Jura

Na Skraju Czasu

Na Skraju Czasu

https://www.facebook.com/Agroturystyka-Na-skraju-czasu-560731100698848/

Turawa Lake

Turawa Lake

W Starym Domu

W Starym Domu

https://www.facebook.com/wstarymdomu/

Domnumer 10

Domnumer 10

https://www.facebook.com/Domnumer-10-148912628616407/

Sudetes

Sudetes

Sudetes

Sudetes

Slaskie

Slaskie

Luliraj

Luliraj

https://www.facebook.com/Luliraj/

Rogalin

Rogalin

Baltic Sea

Baltic Sea

Jelmun

Jelmun

Jelmun

Jelmun

Mazovia

Mazovia

Zagroda Ojrzanow

Zagroda Ojrzanow

https://www.facebook.com/zagroda.ojrzanow/

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
