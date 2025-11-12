10 Years Travelling Across Poland To Catch The Most Beautiful Places

Hello
I’m Mikolaj Gospodarek and I’m a polish photographer.
I ‘ve travelled across the country and photographed amazing nature and interesting places.
I found a lot of places where everything stand in time.
No network no internet but incredible silent instead. A lot of people don’t know Poland or thing that there is nothing interesting there.
I hope that thousands miles I have travelled will prove you that Poland is a beautiful country.
Why?
Amazing people, magnificent places, beautiful landscapes plus the silence. This is Poland. My Poland. Have a look…
Cisowe Wzgorze
https://www.facebook.com/cisowe/
Sulwaskie
Narew river
Biebrza river
Brzostowo, Biebrza river
Dom pod Klonem
https://www.facebook.com/DomPodKlonem/
Podlasie
Korolowa Chata
https://www.facebook.com/KorolowaChata/
Zaborek
https://www.facebook.com/Pensjonat-Uroczysko-Zaborek-377377995623371/
Roztocze
Roztocze
Siedlisko Sobibor
https://www.facebook.com/siedliskosobibor/
Beskides
Pieniny
Tatra Mountains
Jura
Na Skraju Czasu
https://www.facebook.com/Agroturystyka-Na-skraju-czasu-560731100698848/
Turawa Lake
W Starym Domu
https://www.facebook.com/wstarymdomu/
Domnumer 10
https://www.facebook.com/Domnumer-10-148912628616407/
Sudetes
Slaskie
Luliraj
https://www.facebook.com/Luliraj/
Rogalin
Baltic Sea
Jelmun
Mazovia
Zagroda Ojrzanow
https://www.facebook.com/zagroda.ojrzanow/
