10 Things You Didn’t Know About Zachary Roloff

If you’re a reality TV fan, there’s a good chance you’ve seen Zachary Roloff on your screen quite a few times over the years. Zach became a reality TV star 15 years ago when he and his family became the stars of the TLC series Little People, Big World. Thanks to the show, people have seen Zach grow up right before their eyes. Now a married father of two, Zach is grateful for the legacy LPBW has helped him build, but he’s also looking forward to what the future has in store for him and his family. Keep reading to learn ten things you didn’t know about Zachary Roloff.
1. He’s Had Some Health Issues
Zachary Roloff has a form of dwarfism called achondroplasia. While it’s no secret that dwarfism impacts a person’s height, that isn’t the only side effect. Many people with achondroplasia also suffer from other health issues, and Zach is one of them. Over the years, he has had numerous surgeries – many of which took place when he was a kid.
2. Zachary Roloff Is 32
At this point, Zach has been on TV for so long that many people lost track of how old he is. Zach was born in May of 1990, making him 32 at the time this article was written. He will be turning 33 in 2023. If realizing that he’s in his 30s makes you feel old, you aren’t alone.
3. He Loves a Good Adventure
Some people who see Zachary may instantly count him out due to his small stature. However, he has proven that his size doesn’t mean anything. He is all about living life to the fullest, and he enjoys trying new things. He also isn’t the kind of person who shies away from an opportunity for a good adrenaline rush.
4. He Was on The Oprah Winfrey Show
For more than 30 years, The Oprah Winfrey Show was one of the most popular daytime talk shows in the United States. Being a guest was a huge honor, and it’s something Zachary Roloff can see he got to experience. He appeared on two episodes of the show, once in 2003 and again in 2008.
5. He Is a Dog Person
If you’ve ever had the pleasure of having a dog, you know that it’s one of the best things a person can experience. This is something that Zach can attest to. He is a dog lover, and he and his wife have an adorable fur baby named Murphy. Murphy, along with Zach’s human children, has become the star of Zach’s Instagram profile. Zach has also had other dogs over the years.
6. He Loves Soccer
Soccer has always been a huge part of Zach’s life. In an interview with Lock Laces, Zach said, “The game has shaped who I am in tons of ways. Everything comes back to soccer. It taught me a lot about teamwork and sacrifice.” Now, he’s excited to be able to pass his love for soccer on to his son.
7. Zachary Roloff and His Wife Met on the Family Farm
Love has a funny way of finding people when they least expect it. Zachary knows this from his own experience. He and his wife, Tori, met around 2010 when Tori got a job working on the Roloff Farm for pumpkin season. They initially bonded over their shared love for soccer, but eventually, the sparks started to fly, and the two found themselves falling in love.
8. He Doesn’t Let the Haters Get to Him
With all of the time Zachary has spent in the reality TV world, he knows a thing or two about what it’s like to receive negative comments. Although it took some getting used to, Zach eventually developed a thick skin and learned how to ignore people’s cruel remarks.
9. He Loves Helping Others
Reality TV stars often get a bad rap for being “famous for nothing” or for failing to contribute anything beneficial to the world. However, Zachary is one of the many reality TV stars who doesn’t fit into either of those categories. He has used his platform to give back to the community. Most notably, he has hosted several charity soccer tournaments. It seems likely that he’ll get involved with even more charity work in the years to come.
10. He Is a Little Over Four Feet
It’s no secret that Zachary’s dwarfism makes him below-average height. However, some people are curious about how tall he actually is. Zachary is 4’3″, which makes him more than a foot shorter than the average height for men in the United States, which is 5’9″.