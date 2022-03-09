10 Things You Didn’t Know about David Oakes

He’s the man behind some of the most prolific characters in projects such as “The Pillars of the Earth,” and “The White Queen,” and he’s also a father, a partner, and a man who has diverse interests. His name is Rowan David Oakes, and he is one actor with an interesting life. He’s been acting since he was only 25, and his life has been nothing short of exciting. If you find yourself unfamiliar with him, it’s time to get to know who he is as a person.
1. He is in His 30s
He’s in his late 30s, to be precise. He was born in the fall of 1983 on October 14. He only recently celebrated his 38th birthday, and he’ll celebrate the big 4-0 in 2023. He was born in a small town in England called Salisbury.
2. He is From a Religious Family
Religion is important to his family. He was born to a canon from the Church of England, which means he spent ample time in the church growing up, and his faith has been instilled in him from the day he was born. Whether he is still a practicing man is unclear to us, however.
3. He is Educated
Oakes knew acting was in his future from the time he was young. He studied the art in college. He attended courses at the University of Manchester where he graduated with a degree in English Literature prior to attending and graduating from the Bristol Old Vic Theater.
4. He Worked In Theater
When you love theater, you love theater. He loved it. He managed to begin his career there, and he is not sorry for it. He worked with Shakespeare’s Globe. From there, he had jobs with companies such as the Almeida Theater, the Old Vic, and many more.
5. He Has Diverse Interests
First and foremost, he is an absolute environmentalist. He works closely with projects such as the Wildlife Trusts to help make sure that he can use his ambassadorship to do good things for the world. It is important enough to him that he finds the time to make sure it all works in his favor.
6. He is a Podcaster
If we are being honest, we can say with certainty that everyone is in the podcast game these days. He has his own called “Trees a Crowd,” and he uses his time on the air to discuss his interest in the environment and the many things he feels the world should take notice of, be more involved in, and focus on more steadily. He speaks to those who are into the arts, those who are scientists, and many other people who guest on his show, and he makes sure each new episode is more interesting than the prior episode.
7. He’s a Musician
We aren’t too surprised considering he did grow up in church. It’s much more likely those who are involved in church play some sort of instrument from our own personal experience. He plays two types of clarinet: The regular clarinet and the bass clarinet. We don’t play either, nor do we know anything about either, so the differences are unclear to us.
8. He Loves Folk Music
Everyone has their own favorite genre of music, and no one can tell them otherwise. Whether your preferred genre is country music or rap, r&b or folk, you love what you love. David Oakes loves folk music. He finds it refreshing and exciting, and he is an avid follower of the genre. He supports folk bands religiously.
9. He is a Dad
He and his partner of several years are parents to a little girl. He has been dating an actress by the name of Natalie Dormer since approximately 2019, and they welcomed their first and only baby at the beginning of 2021. The world didn’t even know they had a baby until April 2021 when Dormer announced that she’s a new mom to a three-month-old baby.
10. He Enjoys Canoeing
One thing that this actor has in common with my own father is his love of a canoe. He loves to collect them, and we assume this means he also likes to take them out and enjoy some time on them. We wonder if he’s the type who likes a smooth ride on a natural spring or if he is certified to take on any class rapids when he’s on a canoe? If you’re not taking on the different classes, are you really even canoeing?