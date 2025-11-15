My 10 Illustrations That Express Different Emotional States In Lockdown

by

These are some ink illustrations that represent different emotional states I experience while in lockdown. Millions of people went through similar states but I hope we all came into 2021 with a more resilient mindset, as is represented by the last illustration.

More info: Instagram

#1 Alter Ego

Mostly on days filled up with too many Zoom meetings.

My 10 Illustrations That Express Different Emotional States In Lockdown

#2 Planting A Seed Of Growth

Taking your time to heal and learn, not rushing.

My 10 Illustrations That Express Different Emotional States In Lockdown

#3 Home Sweet Home

An occasional productive day creating and contributing to society.

My 10 Illustrations That Express Different Emotional States In Lockdown

#4 Heart On Sleeve

Mixed media – inks and watercolor.

My 10 Illustrations That Express Different Emotional States In Lockdown

#5 The Walls Have Eyes And Ears

Inspired by Haruki Murakami’s ‘After Dark.’

My 10 Illustrations That Express Different Emotional States In Lockdown

#6 Indigo Child

Mixed media – inks and watercolor.

My 10 Illustrations That Express Different Emotional States In Lockdown

#7 Medicine

Inks.

My 10 Illustrations That Express Different Emotional States In Lockdown

#8 Once Upon A Shoujo Obsession

Reflecting on past hobbies and experiences brought back nostalgia and happiness.

My 10 Illustrations That Express Different Emotional States In Lockdown

#9 Back Into My Shell

Mixed media – inks.

My 10 Illustrations That Express Different Emotional States In Lockdown

#10 Moonchild (By Rm)

Fanart for the song ‘Moonchild’ by RM was very relatable for those of us who were wide awake in bed.

Mixed media – inks and watercolor.

My 10 Illustrations That Express Different Emotional States In Lockdown

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Here Are The Most Stunning Photos From The #Travel2019 Photography Contest (50 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
My Recent Work, Welded Stainless Steel Dragon
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
I Made A Tiny Office On Wheels So I Could Work In A Different Place Every Day
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
I’ve Been Married For A Year And This Is What Our Life Looks Like (30 Comics)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
‘Westworld’ and ‘The Nevers’ to be Pulled from HBO Max
3 min read
Dec, 13, 2022
Hey Pandas, What Is The Strangest Story From Your Childhood? (Ended)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.