My 10 Illustrations That Express Different Emotional States In Lockdown

These are some ink illustrations that represent different emotional states I experience while in lockdown. Millions of people went through similar states but I hope we all came into 2021 with a more resilient mindset, as is represented by the last illustration.
#1 Alter Ego
Mostly on days filled up with too many Zoom meetings.
#2 Planting A Seed Of Growth
Taking your time to heal and learn, not rushing.
#3 Home Sweet Home
An occasional productive day creating and contributing to society.
#4 Heart On Sleeve
Mixed media – inks and watercolor.
#5 The Walls Have Eyes And Ears
Inspired by Haruki Murakami’s ‘After Dark.’
#6 Indigo Child
Mixed media – inks and watercolor.
#7 Medicine
Inks.
#8 Once Upon A Shoujo Obsession
Reflecting on past hobbies and experiences brought back nostalgia and happiness.
#9 Back Into My Shell
Mixed media – inks.
#10 Moonchild (By Rm)
Fanart for the song ‘Moonchild’ by RM was very relatable for those of us who were wide awake in bed.
Mixed media – inks and watercolor.
