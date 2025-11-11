Napoleon The Cat And His Awesome Adventures

My name is Jesús Segura and I take photos of Napoleon my cat in strange and surreal situations. He came to my life in a bad moment, when I was unemployed for more than a year. The days went by and I couldn’t help but notice how expressive he was. So innocent and so funny at the same time…
And then he became the protagonist in a number of absurd and exciting situations. I couldn’t imagine that a little furry ball was going to bring me some hope and be so important to me. I’ve even created a funny calendar for 2015 with Napoleon’s pictures.
More info: igg.me
Behind the scenes:
