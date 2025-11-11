Napoleon The Cat And His Awesome Adventures

My name is Jesús Segura and I take photos of Napoleon my cat in strange and surreal situations. He came to my life in a bad moment, when I was unemployed for more than a year. The days went by and I couldn’t help but notice how expressive he was. So innocent and so funny at the same time…

And then he became the protagonist in a number of absurd and exciting situations. I couldn’t imagine that a little furry ball was going to bring me some hope and be so important to me. I’ve even created a funny calendar for 2015 with Napoleon’s pictures.

Napoleon The Cat And His Awesome Adventures
Napoleon The Cat And His Awesome Adventures
Napoleon The Cat And His Awesome Adventures
Napoleon The Cat And His Awesome Adventures
Napoleon The Cat And His Awesome Adventures

Behind the scenes:

Napoleon The Cat And His Awesome Adventures
Napoleon The Cat And His Awesome Adventures
Napoleon The Cat And His Awesome Adventures

