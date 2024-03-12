10 Hilarious South Park Episodes, A Natural Star Ranking

Welcome to the irreverent world of South Park, where the humor is as sharp as Cartman’s sense of self-importance. Today, we’re ranking the top 10 episodes that have etched themselves into comedy legend. So, grab your Cheesy Poofs, and let’s dive into the episodes that made us laugh so hard, we nearly choked on them.
10. The Death of Eric Cartman
Starting off our list at a ghostly number ten is Season 9 Episode 6: The Death of Eric Cartman. Our favorite egomaniac gets a taste of his own medicine when the gang decides to give him the silent treatment. Cartman, in his infinite wisdom, deduces he must be a ghost—classic Cartman logic. This episode is a riot from start to finish, but it’s not just the laughs that land it here—it’s the sheer absurdity of Cartman’s self-centered antics that make it a fan favorite. And let’s be real, who hasn’t wanted to ghost Cartman at least once?
9. Cancelled
At number nine, we have Season 7 Episode 1: Cancelled. This episode is one giant meta-joke that reveals Earth is nothing more than an intergalactic reality TV show. It’s a clever twist on the series’ own beginnings and a scathing commentary on our obsession with reality television. Plus, the idea that aliens are just as screwed up as we are? That’s comedy gold.
8. Major Boobage
Hovering into spot eight is Season 12 Episode 3: Major Boobage. This episode is an acid trip down nostalgia lane with its homage to Heavy Metal. Kenny’s hallucinogenic journey on cat urine is as bizarre as it sounds, and it’s precisely this weirdness that makes it such a standout episode. It’s like someone dared the writers to make an episode about getting high on cat pee, and they said, ‘Hold my beer.’
7. The F Word
Landing at number seven is Season 13 Episode 12: The F Word. When the boys decide to reclaim and redefine a homophobic slur, they stir up a whole lot of controversy—and laughter. It’s classic South Park, pushing boundaries while somehow making an important point about language and intent. It’s offensive, sure, but thought-provokingly so.
6. Make Love, Not Warcraft
In sixth place is Season 10 Episode 8: Make Love, Not Warcraft. This one is for all the gamers out there who’ve ever lost themselves in an MMORPG. The boys’ quest to defeat an in-game villain becomes an epic battle of life… or rather, sedentary death. It’s a loving roast of gamer culture that hit so close to home, it won an Emmy. And remember: never underestimate someone who has no life.
5. With Apologies to Jesse Jackson
Cracking into our top five is Season 11 Episode 1: With Apologies to Jesse Jackson. Randy drops the N-bomb on national TV and becomes ‘that guy.’ It’s an episode that manages to address the weight of racial slurs while still being outrageously funny—no easy feat. With incidents like Michael Richards’ Laugh Factory tirade serving as inspiration, this episode doesn’t shy away from the uncomfortable reality of social ignorance.
4. Medicinal Fried Chicken
Sailing into our fourth spot is Season 14 Episode 3: Medicinal Fried Chicken. Randy Marsh goes to great lengths (or should we say heights?) for his beloved weed—by giving himself testicular cancer. If you ever needed proof that Randy is one of the best characters on TV, this is it. His journey from cancer patient to medical marijuana advocate is as hilarious as it is horrifyingly misguided.
3. The Return of the Fellowship of the Ring to the Two Towers
The bronze medal goes to Season 6 Episode 13: The Return of the Fellowship of the Ring to the Two Towers. This episode takes us on a fantastical quest with a porno tape mistaken for The Lord of the Rings. It’s part parody, part commentary on how adult problems often spill over into kids’ lives—in this case, quite literally.
2. Good Times with Weapons
Slicing its way into second place is Season 8 Episode 1: Good Times with Weapons. Here we see our beloved boys turn into anime ninjas—a visual treat that was a departure from the norm for the show. But it wasn’t just style over substance; this episode had plenty to say about violence versus sexuality in media and did so with its signature irreverent humor.
1. Scott Tenorman Must Die
Topping our list at number one is none other than Season 5 Episode 4: Scott Tenorman Must Die. It’s dark comedy at its finest—or darkest—depending on how you look at it. Cartman’s revenge plot against Scott Tenorman goes from petty to downright Shakespearean tragedy levels of twisted. This isn’t just another funny episode; it set new standards for what South Park could be and remains one of its most iconic moments.
In closing, these episodes are more than just hilarious—they’re cultural touchstones that showcase South Park‘s razor-sharp wit and willingness to push every envelope they can find. They’ve kept us laughing for years and prove that when it comes to satire, few can hold a candle—or should I say blunt—to Matt Stone and Trey Parker’s creation. So go ahead and binge these gems; your funny bone will thank you.
Follow Us