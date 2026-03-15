10 Best-Selling Video Games of All Time Ranked by Copies Sold

Video games have grown from a niche hobby into one of the most profitable entertainment sectors in the world. While thousands of titles are released every year, only a handful manage to achieve truly historic sales numbers. Every generation of gamers has at least one title that defines their experience. These games are discussed long after consoles change and graphics improve. Copies sold offer one of the clearest measurements of a game’s global impact. Unlike awards or reviews, sales figures show how deeply a title resonated with players worldwide.
While the highest-selling video game has been the subject of debate for decades, some have been downgraded because sales records have been deemed over-exaggerated. Although it never made the list because it was pre-installed and available for free on Nokia, the 1998 Snake game has had a far-reaching effect than any video game ever made. This ranking highlights the ten video games that reached unprecedented commercial heights.
10. Human: Fall Flat — 55 Million
Human: Fall Flat may seem like an underdog next to legendary franchises, but this whimsical physics-based puzzle platformer has achieved remarkable sales success. As of early 2025, Human: Fall Flat has sold more than 55 million copies worldwide, an especially impressive feat for an indie title developed by Lithuanian studio No Brakes Games in 2016. The game’s charm lies in its open-ended physics puzzles and quirky cooperative gameplay.
Players control customizable, floppy characters through dreamlike levels, solving challenges with unpredictable results. Its approachable yet hilariously chaotic mechanics helped it catch on across PC and consoles, spreading through word of mouth and social media. Human: Fall Flat was first released on Microsoft Windows, macOS, and Linux and is now available on all major gaming platforms, including the recent launch on Nintendo Switch 2.
9. Super Mario Bros. — 58 Million
Few games have had as profound an influence on the video game industry as Super Mario Bros. Originally released in 1985 for the Nintendo Entertainment System (NES), this platformer is credited with revitalizing the home console market and shaping the genre. Decades later, when accounting for all versions and re-releases, Super Mario Bros. has sold approximately 58 million copies globally.
The game’s enduring popularity stems from its clean design, memorable characters, and tightly crafted levels. Mario’s first major adventure set the standard for countless platformers and remains a touchstone for game designers and players alike. Its robust sales over multiple hardware generations underscore the timeless appeal of Nintendo’s flagship plumber.
8. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt — 60 Million
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt’s place in the list is a staggering achievement for a story-driven RPG in a market dominated by action and multiplayer titles. Surprisingly, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt has sold over 60 million copies worldwide. Released in 2015 by CD Projekt RED, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt redefined open-world RPGs with its richly detailed world, deep narrative, and morally complex decision-making.
For true gamers, Wild Hunt is the third installment in The Witcher video game series and widely outgrossed its predecessors in sales. It’s praised for its writing, character development, and expansive quests that blend fantasy with emotional depth. Beyond initial sales, the game’s Complete Edition and continued community interest, amplified by the success of the Netflix series The Witcher, helped sustain its commercial momentum years after release.
7. Terraria — 64 Million
From sprawling worlds to unpredictable discovery, Terraria has carved out its own legacy. Since its 2011 release, this 2D sandbox action-adventure title has sold around 64 million copies. Often described as a blend between classic platforming and robust crafting mechanics, Terraria rewards creativity and exploration in procedurally generated environments. Its multiplayer support, frequent updates, and active community have kept players engaged for years. For an indie game with pixel art visuals, its sales achievements speak volumes about the power of player freedom and replayability in driving long-term success.
6. PUBG: Battlegrounds — 75 Million
Before “battle royale” became a genre staple, PUBG: Battlegrounds brought the concept into the spotlight. Developed by PUBG Studios and released in 2017, the game has sold around 75 million copies worldwide. In PUBG, 100 players drop onto a shrinking map and fight to be the last person standing. The game is every bit gritty, tense, and competitive. Its massive success helped establish battle royale as a dominant genre in gaming. While later iterations and free-to-play versions expanded its reach even further, the paid version’s impressive sales cemented PUBG’s place among the most commercially successful games.
5. Mario Kart 8 / Deluxe — 78 Million
Nintendo’s kart-racing masterpiece, Mario Kart 8, has sold around 78 million copies, including its enhanced Deluxe version on the Nintendo Switch. Beloved for its accessibility, frantic multiplayer, and iconic characters and tracks, Mario Kart 8 remains one of Nintendo’s most enduring hits. Its Deluxe edition expanded the roster, added features, and became a staple on the Switch.
4. Red Dead Redemption 2 — 79 Million
Rockstar Games delivered a narrative and technical triumph with Red Dead Redemption 2. With 79 million copies sold worldwide as of 2025, it’s one of the highest-selling video games ever. This sprawling Western epic blends cinematic storytelling with immersive open-world gameplay. From breathtaking vistas to morally charged character arcs, Red Dead Redemption 2 pushed the boundaries of what a video game could achieve in terms of storytelling and detail. The game is available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Windows, and Stadia platforms.
3. Wii Sports — 82.9 Million
Bundled with Nintendo’s widely popular Wii console, Wii Sports remains a household name decades after its release in 2006. With nearly 83 million copies sold, it stands as one of gaming’s most recognized titles. The game’s innovative motion controls, simple sports simulations, and wide appeal made it a cultural phenomenon. It served not only as entertainment but also as a gateway into gaming for millions of new players.
2. Grand Theft Auto V
The long-awaited Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) is proof enough of the success of its predecessor, Grand Theft Auto V. The Rockstar masterpiece sold over 220 million copies worldwide, solidifying its place among the most successful entertainment products of all time. First released in 2013, GTA V offers an expansive open world, three protagonists, and a satirical take on modern society. Its longevity is bolstered by GTA Online, a continually updated multiplayer mode that keeps players invested long after the single-player campaign. This hybrid of narrative depth and ongoing online engagement helped it maintain extraordinary sales for more than a decade.
1. Minecraft & Tetris
Few video games can claim the kind of universal recognition and longevity that Minecraft and Tetris have achieved. While different sources rank them differently, both indisputably sit at the very top of all-time sales charts. According to Guinness World Records, BBC, and GamesRadar, Minecraft remains the best-selling video game of all time, with more than 350 million copies sold worldwide across PC, consoles, and mobile platforms. Released in 2011, the game’s open-ended design allows players to build, explore, and survive in procedurally generated worlds with almost limitless creativity.
Tetris, by contrast, represents one of the earliest global gaming phenomena and holds a unique position in sales history. When combining its multiple official versions, particularly mobile releases and the original Game Boy edition, Tetris has reportedly sold 520 million, according to Forbes, IGN, and Encyclopedia Britannica. While its 520 million sales make Tetris the best-selling game of all time, that record is widely disputed. As such, Minecraft and Tetris share the top position on the list.
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