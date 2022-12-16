Home
Combatting The Level 100 Charizard Of Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet

Combatting The Level 100 Charizard Of Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet

credit: Pokémon Scarlet & Pokémon Violet

Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet are two different Pokémon games that will be released by the end of November 2022. Its gameplay is relatively similar to the previous installment of Pokémon games. The player travels the world (the game map) collecting some monsters known as Pokémons, battling with them, using them for trading, or even for easier travels across the map.

However, a new mechanic was introduced to the game – “tera” types. These are temporary power-ups that can be used to boost a Pokémon overall. It is noted in GamesRadar that such an upgrade is similar to a Pokémon’s Mega Evolution and Gigantamax versions, only that it lasts for just one battle.

credit: Pokémon Scarlet & Pokémon Violet

Level 100 Charizard

To demonstrate this new gig, we’ll analyze the Level 100 Charizard in the game. This boss did not seem that daunting at first because it is one of the first Pokémons ever to exit and is one of the most common. However, it could surprise the players upon discovering its strength and… guess what… it’s the tera version as well!

According to this article by Screenrant, the best Pokémon to counter this considerable threat is Azumarill. But is it the best option? We’ll analyze below using facts and statistics from both Pokémons’ Pokédex entries.

Charizard’s basic types are fire and flying. However, its mega evolution also allows it to have the dragon type. This means this “tera” type Pokémon can harbor fire, dragon, and flying skills. On the other hand, Azumarill’s types are water and fairy.

credit: Pokémon Scarlet & Pokémon Violet

Element-wise it would be a good choice. An adequately-leveled Azumarill can be paired with any of its elemental attacks to defeat the level 100 Charizard. The site also suggested starting the battle with a bit of an attack buff. The Pokémon’s fairy type and water type would bring the player much more flexibility in attacks; either way, it would damage the enemy. (Fire is weak to water, the dragon type is weak to the fairy type)

However, it’s worth noting that Azumarill is the only Pokémon in the game to take the most amount of elements which would be the weakness of this Charizard. Another water/fairy type is Primarina, but it is not in the game. If we were to combat its flying type instead, there are not many options either. A weakness of the flying type would be the rock type, and there aren’t many rock and water types in the game. For example, Carracosta, Tirtouga, and Relicanth are absent from the game.

