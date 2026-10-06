10 Authors Powering Hollywood’s Latest Movie and TV Hits

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Hollywood has always looked to bestselling novels for inspiration, but the latest wave of adaptations has introduced audiences to a new generation of storytellers. Instead of relying on the same classic names, studios and streaming platforms are turning to authors whose books have become modern bestsellers. These authors have stories spanning psychological thrillers, heartfelt dramas, science fiction, and family sagas.

If anything, it has proven that there’s no shortage of fresh material waiting to reach the screen. Many of these writers have now seen multiple novels adapted into successful movies or television series. While some became streaming sensations, others earned critical acclaim, awards recognition, or impressive box office returns. Here are 10 authors whose books continue to shape Hollywood’s latest hits.

David Nicholls

David Nicholls novels

David Nicholls has quietly built one of the strongest adaptation records among modern novelists. His breakthrough novel One Day first became a 2011 film starring Anne Hathaway and Jim Sturgess before receiving a widely praised Netflix series in 2024 that many critics considered an even stronger adaptation. His novel Us also became a BBC miniseries in 2020, giving Nicholls multiple successful screen projects across both film and television.

10 Authors Powering Hollywood’s Latest Movie and TV Hits

Jojo Moyes

Jojo Moyes novels

Jojo Moyes became a favorite among filmmakers after Me Before You became a global box-office hit in 2016. Netflix later adapted The Last Letter from Your Lover, while The Horse Dancer was also adapted into a television film in Germany. Her emotionally driven stories continue to attract producers looking for compelling romantic dramas.

Gillian Flynn

Gillian Flynn novels

Few authors have influenced modern thrillers as much as Gillian Flynn. Gone Girl became one of the defining psychological thrillers of the 2010s, earning critical praise and major box office success. HBO followed with the acclaimed adaptation of Sharp Objects, while Dark Places also made the jump to film. Flynn’s work remains a benchmark for suspense adaptations.

Suzanne Collins

Suzanne Collins novels

Suzanne Collins is arguably the most consistent name in franchise filmmaking right now. Each Hunger Games installment has performed well, and the prequels have kept the series relevant more than a decade after the first book arrived. The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes was a hit, and Sunrise on the Reaping followed in 2026 with an ensemble cast that includes Joseph Zada, Jesse Plemons, and Glenn Close, proving the franchise still has plenty of life left in it.

Liane Moriarty

Liane Moriarty novels

Liane Moriarty has become one of television’s most valuable authors. HBO’s Big Little Lies evolved into an Emmy-winning phenomenon with an all-star cast, while Hulu followed with Nine Perfect Strangers. More recently, The Last Anniversary and Apples Never Fall joined the growing list of Moriarty adaptations, proving that Hollywood still sees enormous value in her family-centered mysteries.

Harlan Coben

Harlan Coben novels

No modern novelist has embraced streaming quite like Harlan Coben. His adaptation journey began with the acclaimed French film Tell No One before exploding through Netflix with The Stranger, Stay Close, Fool Me Once, Missing You, and several others. His long-term partnership with Netflix has made him one of the platform’s most recognizable adaptation brands.

Andy Weir

Andy Weir novels

Andy Weir proved that hard science fiction could become mainstream entertainment. The Martian became both a critical and commercial hit, earning multiple Academy Award nominations while showcasing Matt Damon‘s memorable performance. His second adaptation, Project Hail Mary, has continued Hollywood’s investment in Weir’s scientifically grounded adventures.

Fredrik Backman

Fredrik Backman novels

Swedish author Fredrik Backman specializes in deeply human stories that resonate across cultures. A Man Called Ove became an acclaimed Swedish film before inspiring the hit American remake A Man Called Otto starring Tom Hanks. HBO also adapted Beartown, while Anxious People became a successful Netflix series, giving Backman an impressive run across multiple platforms.

Karin Slaughter

Karin Slaughter novels

Karin Slaughter has steadily become a major source for streaming thrillers. Netflix adapted Pieces of Her into a series starring Toni Collette before bringing her bestselling The Good Daughter to television. With decades of bestselling crime fiction behind her, Slaughter has become one of Hollywood’s most dependable thriller authors.

Michael Connelly

Michael Connelly novels

Michael Connelly‘s detective fiction has found a long-term home in television rather than a single film adaptation. Bosch ran for years on Amazon and built a loyal following through its grounded approach to crime, and The Lincoln Lawyer followed on Netflix with continued success across multiple seasons. Both shows draw from different book series under Connelly’s name, giving him two separate hits built on the same procedural strengths.

Onyinye Izundu
Onyinye Izundu
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Onyinye Izundu (He/Him) is a writer at TVOvermind. With a particular interest in fantasy, including popular shows like House of the Dragon, The Rings of Power, and Games of Thrones, Onyinye enjoys watching movies and TV shows of various genres. Some of his all-time favorite films include Armageddon, Independence Day (starring Will Smith), Gladiator, and the movies from the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Phase 1-4 (still trying to wrap his head around the multiverse of Phase 5).

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