Anne Hathaway Pours Gas On Conspiracy Theories As Fans Analyze Bold Maternity Look For Jimmy Kimmel

Just days after fans accused Anne Hathaway of wearing a fake baby bump, the actress appeared to have the perfect clapback as she set the record straight.
The 43-year-old proudly flaunted her growing belly in a daring black look while arriving at Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday, August 10.
And while one fan declared, “Only Anne Hathaway could make a pregnancy look this iconic on Kimmel,” others were still convinced the bump looked suspiciously fake.
Anne Hathaway flaunted her growing baby bump in a revealing look for her Jimmy Kimmel appearance
Anne made sure her growing belly was impossible to miss when she arrived at the Hollywood studio.
The actress wore a monochromatic black ensemble featuring a sleeveless, ruffled Lein top with a plunging neckline and a flared hem.
She paired it with relaxed, wide-leg trousers and peep-toe heels.
Layered gold jewelry, statement sunglasses, and loose brunette waves completed the look.
The outfit also exposed her stomach, putting the pregnancy belly that had sparked online speculation in recent days back in the spotlight.
Her appearance came as part of the promotional run for her latest film, The End of Oak Street.
Despite Hathaway’s attempt to silence the online rumors, many viewers began questioning the appearance of her baby bump.
One commenter wrote, “It doesn’t look real look at her belly button never seen one like that.”
Another claimed, “You know why it look so fake? Because uterus sits much lower and first months of pregnancy belly are just below and up the line of belly button.”
The fake-bump theories began after viewers questioned Anne’s red-carpet look while she promoted her latest film
Others questioned how Anne’s stomach appeared to change between photographs.
“Why is that tummy different to the latest photo?” one person asked.
Some took the speculation even further, with one commenter declaring, “That’s definitely a fake belly …. surrogate mother!”
Others commented, “I think it’s a prosthetic, doesn’t look real…”
“Too old to be pregnant anyway.. My kid was graduating college when I was 43!” another comment read.
Only hours before appearing on the show, Anne had directly addressed claims that her pregnancy bump was artificial.
The speculation first began after Hathaway attended the Los Angeles premiere of The End of Oak Street in an ice-blue maternity look on Sunday, August 9.
She wore a custom Atelier Prabal Gurung sculptural halter top that exposed her stomach and featured a dramatic floor-sweeping train with a crimson red lining.
The actress paired the top with relaxed, low-rise blue jeans, pointed red heels, and a sleek high ponytail.
The Princess Diaries star did not respond to the wild theories with a lengthy explanation.
The 43-year-old star announced her third pregnancy with husband Adam Shulman in June this year
Instead, she appeared to poke fun at the entire situation by sharing a behind-the-scenes clip from her styling routine on social media, captioned, “Fake hair, real bump.”
Hathaway had announced in June this year that she was expecting her third child with Adam Shulman.
For the announcement, she appeared in a flowing white outfit before lowering her hands to reveal her growing stomach to her fans.
Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images
She had previously described the pregnancy as a blessing that she and her husband “do not take for granted,” making the sudden wave of speculation over whether her bump was real particularly intrusive.
While Anne has not explicitly said that she selected the black outfit to respond to the fake-bump claims, the timing led many to interpret it that way.
And while many netizens remained suspicious of her bump, plenty of viewers had a very different reaction to her latest all-black look.
Critics still questioned the visible bump while supporters urged people to “touch grass”
“All those people who thought her belly’s fake need to touch grass,” one person wrote.
“The fact that her pregnant belly is shown means that it is 1000% real guys,” another commenter argued.
Others believed the outfit itself was Hathaway’s response to the past controversy.
One user wrote, “I guarantee she’s wearing this because of all the mean people who said her belly was fake with the shirt she wore the other night.”
“Seriously, she can wear whatever she wants. She’s happy and gorgeous and doesn’t have to answer to anyone.”
Anne has spoken openly about the intense public scrutiny surrounding women’s bodies, post-baby weight loss, and the “one-sided narrative” surrounding celebrity pregnancies.
She has discussed how heavily that scrutiny affected her self-esteem, using her own experience to push back against turning pregnant women’s bodies into subjects of public speculation.
In the past, while addressing comments about her post-baby weight, Hathaway has also urged people to rethink how they view maternal bodies.
She proudly reminded critics, “I work out with five-pound weights, but I pushed a baby out of my body, so I feel good right now! I don’t care what I look like.”
She has also pushed back against the idea that women should feel ashamed of changes to their bodies during motherhood, writing, “There is no shame in gaining weight during pregnancy (or ever)… Bodies change. Bodies grow. Bodies shrink. It’s all love.”
“I think it’s a prosthetic, doesn’t look real. But not my problem!” one critic wrote online
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