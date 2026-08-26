Mark Zuckerberg Warns Meta Users About One Thing That Will Happen If They Screenshot Messenger Chats

Social media is built around folks connecting with one another and sharing information about their lives. One giant in this space, Facebook, actually defined how people learn about each other and how much of themselves they reveal online.
The downside of putting everything out there for the world to see could be a slow erosion of privacy, which is why Meta introduced more safety features, including vanishing messages in Messenger chat. Although this gave folks more control over their texts, Mark Zuckerberg later added another safeguard that shocked many users.
When Meta introduced ‘vanish mode’ on Messenger, this feature was met with a lot of appreciation, and also some skepticism about its ability to protect privacy
Mark Zuckerberg shared a warning with his users on January 28th, 2022, about the disappearing messages on Facebook Messenger
He explained that if people were in the habit of taking screenshots of chats without the other person knowing, they would be exposed very quickly. That’s because of Meta’s end-to-end encryption feature, which notifies the sender if anyone takes a screengrab of their conversation.
To show what would happen if someone secretly tried to record a disappearing message, Mark Zuckerberg shared a chat with his wife, Priscilla Chan, in which she took a screenshot that raised an alert for him.
This update might shock people used to saving texts for later with the help of screengrabs, since their undercover actions could now be exposed. Maybe to make this change much easier for folks to digest, Meta’s CEO also mentioned that GIFs, stickers, and reactions would be added to the encrypted chats.
Solen Feyissa / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
Vanish mode is a great feature for people to use who want to maintain their privacy and don’t want random messages to be accessed by others weeks or months later
With rising privacy concerns and a growing need for more secure communication, Meta introduced disappearing messages in 2020. According to AirDroid, this simple text mode lets many people operate online with more discretion and feel a bit safer.
This also gives folks more control individually and in groups, especially after Facebook revealed that calls and group chats were also end-to-end encrypted. These moves help pave the way for stronger online security, so people aren’t worried about whether their private information will fall into the wrong hands.
lookstudio / Magnific (not the actual photo)
End-to-end encryption is a process in which a person’s sent messages are scrambled into a secret code to ensure that only the receiver can unlock and read them
In 2016, when social media just felt like a fun and exciting thing to be a part of, Facebook rolled out an optional feature called “Secret Conversations” that allowed individual messages to be encrypted. Facebook also opened it to groups a couple of years later to better protect people’s privacy.
In 2023, though, Meta officially made this feature standard for all personal and group chats and messages. They also explained that they built their encryption software on strong cryptographic principles, such as the Signal Protocol and their own Labyrinth Protocol, which protects messages across multiple devices.
Facebook has adapted over time to various privacy concerns and developed features to address them
The biggest crisis Meta faced was in 2018, when it was revealed that a Cambridge Analytica board member had access to confidential documents containing data on tens of millions of users. These details were allegedly used to create voter profiles of American citizens, which could then be used during political campaigns. What’s even more shocking is that all of this information was collected through a simple Facebook quiz.
This might have been one of the most widely known scandals the company faced, but according to NBC News, Mark Zuckerberg assured people that Meta was taking action to protect its users. This included investigating all apps that collected people’s data, limiting what information was shared about users, and putting in place as many safeguards as needed to avoid repeating past mistakes.
Although we know all social media platforms collect information about users, Meta finally opened up about what details it gathers. They said they collect information about people’s activity, friends, followers, devices, and third-party data. They use all of this to enhance the user experience, but they also clarify that sharing these details is completely optional.
It’s possible that big companies like Facebook might not always have your best interests at heart, which is why the New York Attorney General advises people to protect their privacy by turning off the public search feature and removing their profile from search engine results. It’s also best to change your audience setting to “friends” only so that strangers can’t just access your content.
Karolina Grabowska www.kaboompics.com / Pexels (not the actual photo)
Meta isn’t the only platform that has faced security concerns; according to Kaspersky, people’s data is vulnerable on any social platform. We need to watch out for scammers and cybercriminals who might scour online profiles for details they can use to log into our accounts.
The best way to handle these kinds of threats to privacy is probably just to quit social media and go live in a cave, but if you don’t want to do that, here’s how you can stay one step ahead. Experts advise setting your account to the highest privacy settings and keeping your information hidden from strangers.
By enabling two-factor authentication, you can make sure that a hacker can’t get access to your profile so easily. Remember to also turn off location services so that third parties can’t just get those details. When using your account, don’t accept requests from random strangers, as they could be cybercriminals.
Social media can be fun and exciting, but only if you take precautions like this and stay safe. It probably makes much more sense now why Facebook added alerts for screenshots of disappearing messages, don’t you think? Or are you still on the fence about this feature?
We’d love to hear your honest opinion. Do share your thoughts in the comments below.
Some netizens advised never sharing anything online that you don’t want others to see, while others insisted that they could still take screenshots with any alert being triggered
Follow Us