Your Neighbors Will Love These Zombie Garden Gnomes

Want to spice up your garden with a little horror to keep the trespassers away? Well, now you can, thanks to Revenant FX!
The Canadian group of artists is obsessed with horror. Inspired by shows like the Walking Dead and movies like Dawn of the Dead, 28 days Later, and Pet Semetary, they’re “bringing the undead to life, one gnome at a time” with their 100% handmade zombie garden gnomes. “We don’t buy molds, we sculpt each one, then make a mold and cast them ourselves and then hand paint each one”, Revenant FX told Bored Panda. From Bloody Mary to Willie Walker – there’s a huge variety to choose from, all for only $55! Check them out on Etsy.
More info: Etsy | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram (h/t: sobadsogood)
You can buy these zombie gnomes on Etsy.
Follow Us