I Made This Comic Series For All Of Those Who Need A Good Laugh (20 Pics)

by

Hi, my name is Kalman ‘Carun’ Balla. Once upon a time, in a galaxy far far away, I used to be a writer – this was the plot twist. My short stories were published in a Hungarian magazine. However, during the COVID-19 lockdowns, I realized that writing descriptions and narratives were a bloody torture, while punchlines on their own weren’t as effective. So, after some pestering from my missus, I started drawing cartoons that matched my one-line jokes.This was the beginning of my true creative journey, while in reality, I worked as a welder/fabricator, a paramedic, and a chef, and now I am the certified positive input in a local care home with the official title of catering assistant. This leaves me enough free time to play on the PS5, throw a few darts, listen to rock music, and draw.

Since that’s why you’re here, enjoy my cartoons!

#1

#2

#3

#4

#5

#6

#7

#8

#9

#10

#11

#12

#13

#14

#15

#16

#17

#18

#19

#20

