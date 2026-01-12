“Trying Too Hard”: Yungblud Reveals Consequences Of Stripping Down On Yacht After Viral Stunt

On Thursday (January 8), English singer Dominic Harrison, better known by his stage name Yungblud, went viral after he was photographed partying without clothes on a yacht in Sydney, Australia.
The photos received mixed reactions online and resulted in the 28-year-old getting at least one angry phone call. Three days later, Yungblud took to social media and revealed the aftermath of his romp in Sydney Harbour.
The singer admitted that after the photos went viral, he received a call from his mother, who was shocked by his very public stunt.
“All right, Sydney, f**king hell,” he reacted.
Yungblud revealed his mother’s reaction to his viral Sydney yacht bash pictures
On Sunday (January 11), Yungblud shared the consequences of his yacht party, where he was snapped stripped bare, laughing with friends, and taking a skinny dip. The pictures from the bash, which also included Australian socialite Dina Broadhurst, came to his mother’s attention.
On his Instagram Stories, the singer revealed that his mother, Samantha Harrison, called him to express her shock over the situation that unfolded just days after the 28-year-old had arrived in Australia for the Down Under leg of his Idols world tour.
He shared, “What a morning I have had, I’ve had me mum on the phone,” he started.
“YOUR PE*IS IS IN TMZ!” Yungblud said of his mother’s reaction.
Although no pictures of the singer’s private parts were circulated online, the stunt received mixed reactions, with some comments praising the singer while others found his look “weird” and “gross.”
In the same clip, Yungblud defended his decision to strip down bare, arguing that he was just having some “f**king clean fun.”
Yungblud’s Sydney concert garnered rave reviews from the singer’s fans
Amidst the online debate about his birthday suit photos, the singer kicked off the Australia leg of his world tour with a live concert on Saturday (January 11) at the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney.
Later, Yungblud shared pictures from the night on his Instagram account, revealing nearly 12,000 people were in attendance to watch him perform.
“Just insane. What a way to start the year,” he captioned the post.
Several fans who attended the concert commented on his post, showering the singer with love and positive reactions.
“Best concert of my life and I’ve been to many!” one person wrote.
Another fan said, “Just insane. But not surprising. You made this all happen.”
“An absolutely amazing show! My daughters’ first gigs, and they loved it!” a third person commented.
Yungblud returned to the stage after canceling most of his shows from last year
The concert marked Yungblud’s return to live performances following the cancellation of the remainder of his appearances for 2025 after doctors advised him to take a break.
In November 2025, the artist who released his fourth studio album, titled Idols, in June, announced on Instagram that he was canceling several shows scheduled for Philadelphia, Cleveland, Washington, D.C., and Mexico City.
“I don’t want to do any lasting damage to myself. We are on a journey that I want to last forever,” he said.
Earlier in July, Yungblud had similarly canceled two intimate performances at the Liverpool Dome after advice from his doctors. The singer revealed that he was still receiving treatment for tonsillitis and needed additional time off.
“I’m ready to rock, but my body is letting me down this week. I hate being in bed. It terrifies me,” he shared.
This week, Jacaranda Records, which had organized the Liverpool shows, shared that the intimate shows had been rescheduled and would now take place on April 12, 2026, at M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool.
Meanwhile, the singer’s Australian tour will continue for the rest of the month, with performances scheduled to take place in Melbourne, Adelaide, Brisbane, and Northbridge.
“Why, buddy, why?” Netizens had mixed feelings about Yungblud’s Sydney yacht stunt
