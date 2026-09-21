Yung Joc: Bio And Career Highlights

by

Yung Joc: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Yung Joc

September 20, 1980

Atlanta, Georgia, US

46 Years Old

Virgo

Yung Joc: Bio And Career Highlights

Who Is Yung Joc?

Jasiel Amon Robinson is an American rapper who arose from the vibrant Atlanta scene. His energetic style combines classic Southern hip-hop rhythms with a sharp business focus to craft memorable club tracks that resonate globally.

He achieved massive fame with his multi-platinum 2006 single “It’s Goin’ Down” on Bad Boy South. This hit track secured a Grammy nomination and popularized his legendary and iconic motorcycle hand-gesture dance.

Early Life and Education

Business ambition filled the Atlanta home where young Jasiel Robinson watched his father work. This professional environment inspired his own creativity, eventually leading him to write a commercial jingle for Revlon during his teenage years.

His academic years at Benjamin Banneker High School further shaped his creative focus. He balanced his high school classes with multiple local jobs and spent his evenings honing his rapping skills in the neighborhood.

Notable Relationships

A series of high-profile relationships and family dynamics has marked the personal life of Robinson. He married Alexandria Robinson in 2001 before divorcing, and he later wed Kendra Robinson in a celebrated 2021 ceremony.

The rapper shares children with his ex-wife and several former partners, with whom he co-parents. He remains dedicated to his large family and maintains an active role in raising his eight children within Atlanta.

Career Highlights

Robinson achieved instant hip-hop stardom through his platinum single “It’s Goin’ Down” with producer Nitti. The track peaked at number three on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, propelling his gold-certified debut album, New Joc City, to massive commercial success.

He expanded his visibility by joining the reality television series Love and Hip Hop Atlanta. This television exposure introduced his energetic personality to new audiences, while he simultaneously launched several profitable automotive and salon ventures.

To date, the artist has earned Grammy, Billboard, and BET nominations for his musical achievements. He also hosts a highly popular morning radio show, cementing his legacy as an enduring multi-media entertainer in the industry.

Signature Quote

“Sometimes when you have certain dreams and live out those dreams, you realize you have other dreams.”

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
The Top Five South Park Season 20 Episodes
3 min read
May, 20, 2018
30 Terrible Boss Comics That Most People Working In An Office Will Relate To
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Wesley Snipes: Bio And Career Highlights
3 min read
Jul, 31, 2026
Woman Gives Birth To Twins With Different Bio Parents, Leaves Australian Court In A Unique Legal Bind
3 min read
Aug, 31, 2026
Award-Winning Photographer Appears To Have Stolen Mary Ellen Mark’s Work And The Evidence Is Overwhelming
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Nathan Eovaldi: Bio And Career Highlights
3 min read
Feb, 13, 2026