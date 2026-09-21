Yung Joc: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Yung Joc
September 20, 1980
Atlanta, Georgia, US
46 Years Old
Virgo
Who Is Yung Joc?
Jasiel Amon Robinson is an American rapper who arose from the vibrant Atlanta scene. His energetic style combines classic Southern hip-hop rhythms with a sharp business focus to craft memorable club tracks that resonate globally.
He achieved massive fame with his multi-platinum 2006 single “It’s Goin’ Down” on Bad Boy South. This hit track secured a Grammy nomination and popularized his legendary and iconic motorcycle hand-gesture dance.
Early Life and Education
Business ambition filled the Atlanta home where young Jasiel Robinson watched his father work. This professional environment inspired his own creativity, eventually leading him to write a commercial jingle for Revlon during his teenage years.
His academic years at Benjamin Banneker High School further shaped his creative focus. He balanced his high school classes with multiple local jobs and spent his evenings honing his rapping skills in the neighborhood.
Notable Relationships
A series of high-profile relationships and family dynamics has marked the personal life of Robinson. He married Alexandria Robinson in 2001 before divorcing, and he later wed Kendra Robinson in a celebrated 2021 ceremony.
The rapper shares children with his ex-wife and several former partners, with whom he co-parents. He remains dedicated to his large family and maintains an active role in raising his eight children within Atlanta.
Career Highlights
Robinson achieved instant hip-hop stardom through his platinum single “It’s Goin’ Down” with producer Nitti. The track peaked at number three on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, propelling his gold-certified debut album, New Joc City, to massive commercial success.
He expanded his visibility by joining the reality television series Love and Hip Hop Atlanta. This television exposure introduced his energetic personality to new audiences, while he simultaneously launched several profitable automotive and salon ventures.
To date, the artist has earned Grammy, Billboard, and BET nominations for his musical achievements. He also hosts a highly popular morning radio show, cementing his legacy as an enduring multi-media entertainer in the industry.
Signature Quote
“Sometimes when you have certain dreams and live out those dreams, you realize you have other dreams.”
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