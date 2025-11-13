30 Terrible Boss Comics That Most People Working In An Office Will Relate To

29-year-old Alexander Dyakov has had his share of office jobs. And I’m not talking about the hit TV show. Alexander has been working in one and about 6 months ago came up with a new way of venting his everyday problems away. Comics. Even though the Russian had no real artistic background, he decided to begin illustrating the struggles a typical office worker goes through on a daily basis and people quickly started seeing themselves and their colleagues in his relatable comics.

More info: Twitter | VKontakte

#1

Image source: Xander Tools

#2

Image source: Xander Tools

#3

Image source: Xander Tools

#4

Image source: Xander Tools

#5

Image source: Xander Tools

#6

Image source: Xander Tools

#7

Image source: Xander Tools

#8

Image source: Xander Tools

#9

Image source: Xander Tools

#10

Image source: Xander Tools

#11

Image source: Xander Tools

#12

Image source: Xander Tools

#13

Image source: Xander Tools

#14

Image source: Xander Tools

#15

Image source: Xander Tools

#16

Image source: Xander Tools

#17

Image source: Xander Tools

#18

Image source: Xander Tools

#19

Image source: Xander Tools

#20

Image source: Xander Tools

#21

Image source: Xander Tools

#22

Image source: Xander Tools

#23

Image source: Xander Tools

#24

Image source: Xander Tools

#25

Image source: Xander Tools

#26

Image source: Xander Tools

#27

Image source: Xander Tools

#28

Image source: Xander Tools

#29

Image source: Xander Tools

#30

Image source: Xander Tools

Patrick Penrose
