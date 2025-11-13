30 Terrible Boss Comics That Most People Working In An Office Will Relate To

29-year-old Alexander Dyakov has had his share of office jobs. And I’m not talking about the hit TV show. Alexander has been working in one and about 6 months ago came up with a new way of venting his everyday problems away. Comics. Even though the Russian had no real artistic background, he decided to begin illustrating the struggles a typical office worker goes through on a daily basis and people quickly started seeing themselves and their colleagues in his relatable comics.
More info: Twitter | VKontakte
#1
Image source: Xander Tools
#2
Image source: Xander Tools
#3
Image source: Xander Tools
#4
Image source: Xander Tools
#5
Image source: Xander Tools
#6
Image source: Xander Tools
#7
Image source: Xander Tools
#8
Image source: Xander Tools
#9
Image source: Xander Tools
#10
Image source: Xander Tools
#11
Image source: Xander Tools
#12
Image source: Xander Tools
#13
Image source: Xander Tools
#14
Image source: Xander Tools
#15
Image source: Xander Tools
#16
Image source: Xander Tools
#17
Image source: Xander Tools
#18
Image source: Xander Tools
#19
Image source: Xander Tools
#20
Image source: Xander Tools
#21
Image source: Xander Tools
#22
Image source: Xander Tools
#23
Image source: Xander Tools
#24
Image source: Xander Tools
#25
Image source: Xander Tools
#26
Image source: Xander Tools
#27
Image source: Xander Tools
#28
Image source: Xander Tools
#29
Image source: Xander Tools
#30
Image source: Xander Tools
Follow Us