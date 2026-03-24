“Real-Life Dorian Gray”: Youthful-Looking Photographer Stuns After Fans Find Out His Real Age

A man in Singapore has attracted attention for his age-defying looks after celebrating a milestone birthday.
Chuando Tan, a model and photographer, has grown accustomed to being called a “vampire” and “handsome grandpa” on social media.
“My man looks younger than me… I am 23,” one user joked.
“Bro multiplied his birthday with 2,” another commented.
“All due respect sir, I don’t believe you,” admitted one user.
Image credits: chuando_chuandoandfrey
Others have requested to see documents to confirm that he’s actually 60 years old.
Chuando has denied going under the knife to achieve his insanely youthful looks. He said the only treatment he got was Botox around his eyes, but he disliked the results and has not undergone any cosmetic procedures since.
Instead, he credits his appearance to genetics and a healthy lifestyle. Chuando refers to himself as “an old man who exercises and takes care of himself.”
Image credits: chuando_chuandoandfrey
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The 60-year-old reportedly began weightlifting in his early 20s. He exercises between three and five times a week for an hour and a half each time.
Chuando is also very mindful of his diet. “You are what you eat,” he told Her World. The social media star believes that how your body looks is 30% about exercise and 70% due to the food you consume.
“You wouldn’t want to look like a hamburger, right? I would rather look like a mean, lean chicken breast.”
Image credits: chuando_chuandoandfrey
His meals consist of eggs, chicken, and fish in soup. He eats rice, but not that much.
The “real-life Dorian Gray” also told the outlet that he avoids coffee and tea but drinks plenty of water, and he doesn’t smoke or drink.
When he indulges, he goes for sweet treats like ice cream or durians.
Image credits: chuando_chuandoandfrey
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As for his skincare routine, Chuando described it as “simple,” noting that he doesn’t use many products because his skin is sensitive.
Additionally, he dyes his hair black. “I think salt and pepper is quite cool, but it’s not there yet,” he told the outlet. “It’s just a little bit here and there – not nice.”
The fashion photographer is very mindful of his diet and exercise routine
Speaking with CNA Lifestyle, the Singaporean fashion photographer said aging is also a reflection of an individual’s mental health.
“What you think and what you feel – that emotion is reflected on your face,” he shared.
“I think with that understanding, isn’t it good if we can psyche ourselves to have that mindset? To have a positive, healthy, young thinking.
“I think through a period of time, that feeling will eventually become you. Ageing is inevitable. I’m no different from anyone else.”
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Chuando rose to internet stardom in 2017, when he began posting photos of himself on his professional Instagram account.
“One morning, I woke up, checked my phone, and saw that my followers had increased to 105,000,” he recalled. His page quickly became flooded with private messages and interview requests. “I was like, sh*t, man.”
Some people even asked him to post a photo of his toes or requested that he be a str*pper. “Probably I’ll consider it,” he said of the latter. “When I’m 80. Save the best for last.”
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In addition to comments complimenting his appearance, Chuando has received a fair share of judgmental remarks for supposedly “not acting” his age.
“They said, ‘Please stop it. Don’t do this, you’re 50 years old,'” he told Her World in 2017. “Like, wow, so is there like a standard behavior that I’m supposed to follow? Send it to me, then I take a look.”
Image credits: chuando_chuandoandfrey
The star, whose number of followers has since grown to 2.1 million, has made it clear that pleasing strangers on the internet is not among his priorities.
“As long as you’re good to your parents, people that you care for, people around you, and to whoever your God is, that’s good enough. You’re so small, how are you going to please the whole world?”
The 60-year-old internet star has amassed over 1.2 million followers on Instagram
Chuando photographed Janet Jackson for the cover of her 2008 album Discipline and set up a modeling agency, Ave. He has also been featured on the cover of Vogue Singapore.
Born on March 3, 1966, the baby-faced photographer celebrated his birthday this year with a reflective message about his sixth decade.
“Today, on my 60th birthday, I am reminded that time is the only real wealth,” he wrote on Instagram. “Each sunrise arrives as an inheritance, not a guarantee. I am grateful to stand on this Earth still.”
“The wiser path now is simple: return daily to nature and sunlight, and align myself with what endures. I wish for PEACE ON EARTH.”
Again, people were baffled, with some questioning whether they had read the number correctly.
“What the hell do they put in Asian food bro,” reads one of the top comments on his post.
“In human years?” another user asked.
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