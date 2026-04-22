“Which Parenting Style Fits You Best?”: Discover Your Answer In 27 Questions

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There’s no single right way to parent. There are, however, very distinct types – and you’re definitely one of them.

Some parents run a tight ship – routines, rules, and a reason for everything. Others are more of the “let’s figure it out together” type. And then there are those who just want everyone to be happy and will negotiate bedtime by twenty minutes to get there.

Go through the 27 questions and pick what feels right. Chances are, your kids already know – and now you will too.

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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