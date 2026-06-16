25 New Comics About My Dog And Cat, Who Couldn’t Be More Different If They Tried

by

Wilson is a rescue dog. Dewey is a pedigreed cat who was perfectly happy before Wilson showed up. Saved & Spoiled is my comic about the two of them learning to live under one roof – a mix of rivalry, reluctant friendship, and the everyday chaos anyone with both a dog and a cat will recognize.

I’m the creator of the comic, John Yuskaitis, and the strip started the day Wilson arrived to find Dewey had zero interest in welcoming a dog into his carefully managed world. These 25 comics follow them through the ordinary stuff: food, barking, walks, and whatever’s happening on the other side of a closed door – Wilson anxious about all of it, and Dewey watching like the only sensible one in the house.

It’s all inspired by my own life with rescue dogs. Some of the comics are debuting exclusively here on Bored Panda. I hope you enjoy them!

More info: savedspoiled.com | Instagram | Facebook | x.com

#1 Wilson Asks Serious Cat Questions

25 New Comics About My Dog And Cat, Who Couldn’t Be More Different If They Tried

25 New Comics About My Dog And Cat, Who Couldn’t Be More Different If They Tried

#2 Dewey Meets The New Arrival

25 New Comics About My Dog And Cat, Who Couldn’t Be More Different If They Tried

#3 Wilson Works The Dinner Table

25 New Comics About My Dog And Cat, Who Couldn’t Be More Different If They Tried

#4 Wilson Guards The Door

25 New Comics About My Dog And Cat, Who Couldn’t Be More Different If They Tried

#5 Wilson Heads Out, Sort Of

25 New Comics About My Dog And Cat, Who Couldn’t Be More Different If They Tried

#6 Dewey Suspects Everyone

25 New Comics About My Dog And Cat, Who Couldn’t Be More Different If They Tried

#7 Wilson Asks About The Cat Life

25 New Comics About My Dog And Cat, Who Couldn’t Be More Different If They Tried

#8 Wilson Takes Lookout Duty

25 New Comics About My Dog And Cat, Who Couldn’t Be More Different If They Tried

#9 Wilson Wants To Borrow A Toy

25 New Comics About My Dog And Cat, Who Couldn’t Be More Different If They Tried

#10 Wilson’s Walk Condition

25 New Comics About My Dog And Cat, Who Couldn’t Be More Different If They Tried

#11 Someone Surveys The Mess

25 New Comics About My Dog And Cat, Who Couldn’t Be More Different If They Tried

#12 Wilson Tries To Settle In For The Night

25 New Comics About My Dog And Cat, Who Couldn’t Be More Different If They Tried

#13 Wilson Hears Something

25 New Comics About My Dog And Cat, Who Couldn’t Be More Different If They Tried

#14 Dewey Judges Wilson

25 New Comics About My Dog And Cat, Who Couldn’t Be More Different If They Tried

#15 Wilson Gets The Tour

25 New Comics About My Dog And Cat, Who Couldn’t Be More Different If They Tried

#16 Wilson Introduces Himself To Dewey

25 New Comics About My Dog And Cat, Who Couldn’t Be More Different If They Tried

#17 Wilson’s Play Time

25 New Comics About My Dog And Cat, Who Couldn’t Be More Different If They Tried

#18 Dewey Eyes A Sleeping Dog

25 New Comics About My Dog And Cat, Who Couldn’t Be More Different If They Tried

#19 Wilson Gets A New Food

25 New Comics About My Dog And Cat, Who Couldn’t Be More Different If They Tried

#20 Wilson Claims The Bed

25 New Comics About My Dog And Cat, Who Couldn’t Be More Different If They Tried

#21 Wilson Helps Dewey… Maybe

25 New Comics About My Dog And Cat, Who Couldn’t Be More Different If They Tried

#22 Wilson Reads The Humans

25 New Comics About My Dog And Cat, Who Couldn’t Be More Different If They Tried

#23 Wilson Finally Gets His Way

25 New Comics About My Dog And Cat, Who Couldn’t Be More Different If They Tried

#24 Dewey Waxes Hygiene

25 New Comics About My Dog And Cat, Who Couldn’t Be More Different If They Tried

#25 Wilson Makes A Break For It

25 New Comics About My Dog And Cat, Who Couldn’t Be More Different If They Tried

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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