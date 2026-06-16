25 New Comics About My Dog And Cat, Who Couldn’t Be More Different If They Tried

Wilson is a rescue dog. Dewey is a pedigreed cat who was perfectly happy before Wilson showed up. Saved & Spoiled is my comic about the two of them learning to live under one roof – a mix of rivalry, reluctant friendship, and the everyday chaos anyone with both a dog and a cat will recognize.
I’m the creator of the comic, John Yuskaitis, and the strip started the day Wilson arrived to find Dewey had zero interest in welcoming a dog into his carefully managed world. These 25 comics follow them through the ordinary stuff: food, barking, walks, and whatever’s happening on the other side of a closed door – Wilson anxious about all of it, and Dewey watching like the only sensible one in the house.
It’s all inspired by my own life with rescue dogs. Some of the comics are debuting exclusively here on Bored Panda. I hope you enjoy them!
More info: savedspoiled.com | Instagram | Facebook | x.com
#1 Wilson Asks Serious Cat Questions
#2 Dewey Meets The New Arrival
#3 Wilson Works The Dinner Table
#4 Wilson Guards The Door
#5 Wilson Heads Out, Sort Of
#6 Dewey Suspects Everyone
#7 Wilson Asks About The Cat Life
#8 Wilson Takes Lookout Duty
#9 Wilson Wants To Borrow A Toy
#10 Wilson’s Walk Condition
#11 Someone Surveys The Mess
#12 Wilson Tries To Settle In For The Night
#13 Wilson Hears Something
#14 Dewey Judges Wilson
#15 Wilson Gets The Tour
#16 Wilson Introduces Himself To Dewey
#17 Wilson’s Play Time
#18 Dewey Eyes A Sleeping Dog
#19 Wilson Gets A New Food
#20 Wilson Claims The Bed
#21 Wilson Helps Dewey… Maybe
#22 Wilson Reads The Humans
#23 Wilson Finally Gets His Way
#24 Dewey Waxes Hygiene
#25 Wilson Makes A Break For It
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