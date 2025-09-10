31 Iconic Photos Of Actors Who Were The Ultimate Heartthrobs Of Their Time

by

A heartthrob is a star so handsome and charming that fans can’t help but go crazy for. Every generation has its fair share of fresh-faced actors who turn heads with their charisma and irresistible looks. Some of them remain big names, while others are simply icons of their time. From cinema legends to small-screen standouts, prepare to obsess over these nostalgic photos of 31 actors who were heartthrobs in their youth. Whether you spot one of your favorites or discover a new crush, this list is sure to leave you swooning.

#1 Freddie Prinze Jr

Image source: Miramax

#2 Johnny Depp

Image source: Universal Pictures

#3 Andrew Keegan

Image source: Buena Vista Pictures Distribution

#4 Robert Redford

Image source: Warner Bros.

#5 Brendan Fraser

Image source: Universal Pictures

#6 Leonardo Dicaprio

Image source: Paramount Pictures

#7 Chad Michael Murray

Image source: Warner Bros. Pictures

#8 Christian Slater

Image source: New Line Cinema

#9 James Van Der Beek

Image source: The WB

#10 Keanu Reeves

Image source: Warner Bros. Pictures

#11 Joaquin Phoenix

Image source: Columbia Pictures

#12 Dick Van Dyke

Image source: Disney

#13 Tim Roth

Image source: Miramax

#14 Jason Isaacs

Image source: Producers Releasing Corporation

#15 Rob Lowe

Image source: Columbia Pictures

#16 Jonathan Taylor Thomas

Image source: Walt Disney Pictures

#17 Luke Perry

Image source: Fox

#18 Brad Pitt

Image source: Universal Pictures

#19 Matt Dillon

Image source: Warner Bros. Pictures

#20 River Phoenix

Image source: Fine Line Features

#21 Mel Gibson

Image source: Roadshow Entertainment

#22 Clint Eastwood

Image source: United Artists

#23 John Travolta

Image source: Paramount Pictures

#24 Kurt Russell

Image source: Disney

#25 Gary Oldman

Image source: Gaumont

#26 Billy Burke

Image source: The WB

#27 Ryan Phillippe

Image source: Columbia Pictures

#28 Al Pacino

Image source: Paramount Pictures

#29 Harrison Ford

Image source: Paramount Pictures

#30 Michael Caine

Image source: Paramount Pictures

#31 Zac Efron

Image source: New Line Cinema

