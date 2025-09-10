31 Iconic Photos Of Actors Who Were The Ultimate Heartthrobs Of Their Time

A heartthrob is a star so handsome and charming that fans can’t help but go crazy for. Every generation has its fair share of fresh-faced actors who turn heads with their charisma and irresistible looks. Some of them remain big names, while others are simply icons of their time. From cinema legends to small-screen standouts, prepare to obsess over these nostalgic photos of 31 actors who were heartthrobs in their youth. Whether you spot one of your favorites or discover a new crush, this list is sure to leave you swooning.
#1 Freddie Prinze Jr
Image source: Miramax
#2 Johnny Depp
Image source: Universal Pictures
#3 Andrew Keegan
Image source: Buena Vista Pictures Distribution
#4 Robert Redford
Image source: Warner Bros.
#5 Brendan Fraser
Image source: Universal Pictures
#6 Leonardo Dicaprio
Image source: Paramount Pictures
#7 Chad Michael Murray
Image source: Warner Bros. Pictures
#8 Christian Slater
Image source: New Line Cinema
#9 James Van Der Beek
Image source: The WB
#10 Keanu Reeves
Image source: Warner Bros. Pictures
#11 Joaquin Phoenix
Image source: Columbia Pictures
#12 Dick Van Dyke
Image source: Disney
#13 Tim Roth
Image source: Miramax
#14 Jason Isaacs
Image source: Producers Releasing Corporation
#15 Rob Lowe
Image source: Columbia Pictures
#16 Jonathan Taylor Thomas
Image source: Walt Disney Pictures
#17 Luke Perry
Image source: Fox
#18 Brad Pitt
Image source: Universal Pictures
#19 Matt Dillon
Image source: Warner Bros. Pictures
#20 River Phoenix
Image source: Fine Line Features
#21 Mel Gibson
Image source: Roadshow Entertainment
#22 Clint Eastwood
Image source: United Artists
#23 John Travolta
Image source: Paramount Pictures
#24 Kurt Russell
Image source: Disney
#25 Gary Oldman
Image source: Gaumont
#26 Billy Burke
Image source: The WB
#27 Ryan Phillippe
Image source: Columbia Pictures
#28 Al Pacino
Image source: Paramount Pictures
#29 Harrison Ford
Image source: Paramount Pictures
#30 Michael Caine
Image source: Paramount Pictures
#31 Zac Efron
Image source: New Line Cinema
Follow Us