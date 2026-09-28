74 People Who Had Exactly One Job And Still Found A Way To Hilariously Mess It Up

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We’ve all had moments when we looked at something and thought, “Who approved this?” I remember this one time I was at an AirBnB and there was a small bathroom, but the sink was all across the apartment. Not quite hygienic, but you just shake your head and move on.

But every now and then, we come across a mistake so obvious that you can’t help wondering how nobody caught it. These are the moments when someone really did have one job, and somehow managed to make things even more confusing, inconvenient, or downright hilarious.

From questionable construction choices to baffling designs and spectacularly misplaced objects, these examples show what happens when a simple job goes very, very wrong. Scroll down to see the funniest fails people spotted and decide which one leaves you wondering how any of this even happens.

#1 One Job…

74 People Who Had Exactly One Job And Still Found A Way To Hilariously Mess It Up

Image source: Genderlesscheese

74 People Who Had Exactly One Job And Still Found A Way To Hilariously Mess It Up

#2 Delivered

74 People Who Had Exactly One Job And Still Found A Way To Hilariously Mess It Up

Image source: Fr33_load3r

#3 Beautiful Camera Positioning

74 People Who Had Exactly One Job And Still Found A Way To Hilariously Mess It Up

Image source: Itchy-Rest5225

#4 My Job Is To Make A Nice Picture, Not A Durable One

74 People Who Had Exactly One Job And Still Found A Way To Hilariously Mess It Up

Image source: Legitimate_Ninja_360

#5 🤨

74 People Who Had Exactly One Job And Still Found A Way To Hilariously Mess It Up

Image source: Fuchs_Falke

#6 🤨

74 People Who Had Exactly One Job And Still Found A Way To Hilariously Mess It Up

Image source: Fuchs_Falke

#7 🤔

74 People Who Had Exactly One Job And Still Found A Way To Hilariously Mess It Up

Image source: Fuchs_Falke

#8 Who Needs To Go Back To Kindergarten?

74 People Who Had Exactly One Job And Still Found A Way To Hilariously Mess It Up

Image source: BuisnessGoose18

#9 You Had One Job

74 People Who Had Exactly One Job And Still Found A Way To Hilariously Mess It Up

Image source: JamieG133

#10 How Did They Mess This Up

74 People Who Had Exactly One Job And Still Found A Way To Hilariously Mess It Up

Image source: Omegaknight64

#11 Oof My Eye

74 People Who Had Exactly One Job And Still Found A Way To Hilariously Mess It Up

Image source: MzgcReddit

#12 How Healthy

74 People Who Had Exactly One Job And Still Found A Way To Hilariously Mess It Up

Image source: Otterboi72

#13 Grr! …why?

74 People Who Had Exactly One Job And Still Found A Way To Hilariously Mess It Up

Image source: hunter88cze

#14 Come On Coldstone

74 People Who Had Exactly One Job And Still Found A Way To Hilariously Mess It Up

Image source: AnimasianBro

#15 Done!

74 People Who Had Exactly One Job And Still Found A Way To Hilariously Mess It Up

Image source: BockSucks

#16 🚲

74 People Who Had Exactly One Job And Still Found A Way To Hilariously Mess It Up

Image source: Fuchs_Falke

#17 🤨

74 People Who Had Exactly One Job And Still Found A Way To Hilariously Mess It Up

Image source: Fuchs_Falke

#18 It Was Three Letters…

74 People Who Had Exactly One Job And Still Found A Way To Hilariously Mess It Up

Image source: Ok-Chocolate7760

#19 ?!

74 People Who Had Exactly One Job And Still Found A Way To Hilariously Mess It Up

Image source: anon

#20 😑

74 People Who Had Exactly One Job And Still Found A Way To Hilariously Mess It Up

Image source: Fuchs_Falke

#21 They Forgot To Actually Put The Spanish In For “Mid-Back Office Chair”

74 People Who Had Exactly One Job And Still Found A Way To Hilariously Mess It Up

Image source: tbhitskenzie

#22 This Sidewalk By My House

74 People Who Had Exactly One Job And Still Found A Way To Hilariously Mess It Up

Image source: anon

#23 Must Have Braille To Be Ada Compliant, Never Mind That It’s A Printed Out Sign

74 People Who Had Exactly One Job And Still Found A Way To Hilariously Mess It Up

Image source: 3ntropy303

#24 I Didn’t Know The Chicago Bulls Were A College Team

74 People Who Had Exactly One Job And Still Found A Way To Hilariously Mess It Up

Image source: D-train02

#25 Some Words Are Pretty Challenzing!?

74 People Who Had Exactly One Job And Still Found A Way To Hilariously Mess It Up

Image source: Rutaguer

#26 One Out There Is Missing

74 People Who Had Exactly One Job And Still Found A Way To Hilariously Mess It Up

Image source: magnet14x4

#27 Yaw Siht Tixe

74 People Who Had Exactly One Job And Still Found A Way To Hilariously Mess It Up

Image source: LEEDALLE

#28 When Your Paid To Install Only

74 People Who Had Exactly One Job And Still Found A Way To Hilariously Mess It Up

Image source: Fr33_load3r

#29 404 Error Error Error

74 People Who Had Exactly One Job And Still Found A Way To Hilariously Mess It Up

Image source: Fuchs_Falke

#30 Only One Job

74 People Who Had Exactly One Job And Still Found A Way To Hilariously Mess It Up

Image source: anikaagg

#31 🤨

74 People Who Had Exactly One Job And Still Found A Way To Hilariously Mess It Up

Image source: Fuchs_Falke

#32 Quite The Contradiction

74 People Who Had Exactly One Job And Still Found A Way To Hilariously Mess It Up

Image source: LightskinDelux

#33 Admittedly, Being An Architect Is Not An Easy Job. Making A Mistake Is Unforgivable, Especially When It Is Visible To Everyone

74 People Who Had Exactly One Job And Still Found A Way To Hilariously Mess It Up

Image source: Fuchs_Falke

#34 I Believe That This Is A Hairdryer And Not A Toilet

74 People Who Had Exactly One Job And Still Found A Way To Hilariously Mess It Up

Image source: C1410_

#35 This Side Up

74 People Who Had Exactly One Job And Still Found A Way To Hilariously Mess It Up

Image source: Nep_Soundfont

#36 Wrong Way

74 People Who Had Exactly One Job And Still Found A Way To Hilariously Mess It Up

Image source: Tattoos_and_seitan

#37 L E F T

74 People Who Had Exactly One Job And Still Found A Way To Hilariously Mess It Up

Image source: uwownt

#38 At Walmart

74 People Who Had Exactly One Job And Still Found A Way To Hilariously Mess It Up

Image source: SteampunkQuak

#39 Why Exactly?

74 People Who Had Exactly One Job And Still Found A Way To Hilariously Mess It Up

Image source: Legendofzel1da

#40 Stairway To… Nothing?

74 People Who Had Exactly One Job And Still Found A Way To Hilariously Mess It Up

Image source: melsf033

#41 They Are All Like This. They Are Framed Backwards

74 People Who Had Exactly One Job And Still Found A Way To Hilariously Mess It Up

Image source: Bigboomer101

#42 I’m Lost At Words For Who Made This Mug

74 People Who Had Exactly One Job And Still Found A Way To Hilariously Mess It Up

Image source: robloxman774

#43 This Lamppost On This Parking Spot

74 People Who Had Exactly One Job And Still Found A Way To Hilariously Mess It Up

Image source: Lenin42

#44 Couldn’t Find The Same Colour Tile LOL

74 People Who Had Exactly One Job And Still Found A Way To Hilariously Mess It Up

Image source: candykid111

#45 It’s Not The Shape That Counts

74 People Who Had Exactly One Job And Still Found A Way To Hilariously Mess It Up

Image source: anon

#46 Installed The Poster, Boss

74 People Who Had Exactly One Job And Still Found A Way To Hilariously Mess It Up

Image source: Bleigen

#47 Realy Light Guys? Realy!

74 People Who Had Exactly One Job And Still Found A Way To Hilariously Mess It Up

Image source: izacmac

#48 When Nuts And Bolts Just Won’t Do

74 People Who Had Exactly One Job And Still Found A Way To Hilariously Mess It Up

Image source: Systepup

#49 😑

74 People Who Had Exactly One Job And Still Found A Way To Hilariously Mess It Up

Image source: Fuchs_Falke

#50 It Specifically Said ‘Do Not Block’

74 People Who Had Exactly One Job And Still Found A Way To Hilariously Mess It Up

Image source: crazycreaturess

#51 We Have Been Misled

74 People Who Had Exactly One Job And Still Found A Way To Hilariously Mess It Up

Image source: Mourningdove8173

#52 🤷‍♂️

74 People Who Had Exactly One Job And Still Found A Way To Hilariously Mess It Up

Image source: Fuchs_Falke

#53 Just Get That Line Done Before Break, I Don’t Care How You Do It!

74 People Who Had Exactly One Job And Still Found A Way To Hilariously Mess It Up

Image source: jrowland2010

#54 Is There Something Missing?

74 People Who Had Exactly One Job And Still Found A Way To Hilariously Mess It Up

Image source: Fuchs_Falke

#55 You Just Had To Flip It And It Would Be Perfect

74 People Who Had Exactly One Job And Still Found A Way To Hilariously Mess It Up

Image source: Gamerkool21

#56 For Shame

74 People Who Had Exactly One Job And Still Found A Way To Hilariously Mess It Up

Image source: Legitimate_Ninja_360

#57 Do I Have Dyslexia?

74 People Who Had Exactly One Job And Still Found A Way To Hilariously Mess It Up

Image source: Holiday-Chain9510

#58 Totally Wrote The Text For The Ad Boss

74 People Who Had Exactly One Job And Still Found A Way To Hilariously Mess It Up

Image source: DaveMara

#59 Fortune…wrapper?

74 People Who Had Exactly One Job And Still Found A Way To Hilariously Mess It Up

Image source: BumiJr

#60 The Stones Weren’t Even Missing Somewhere Else. So Why?

74 People Who Had Exactly One Job And Still Found A Way To Hilariously Mess It Up

Image source: Ethaden

#61 The Sign Says “Keep Door Closed At All Times”

74 People Who Had Exactly One Job And Still Found A Way To Hilariously Mess It Up

Image source: Jack-Poolak

#62 Delicious Jewelry

74 People Who Had Exactly One Job And Still Found A Way To Hilariously Mess It Up

Image source: Rainbowpeanut1119

#63 Maybe The Joke Wasn’t Funny, Maybe It Was. We’ll Never Know Now

74 People Who Had Exactly One Job And Still Found A Way To Hilariously Mess It Up

Image source: Damnation123

#64 You Have One Job

74 People Who Had Exactly One Job And Still Found A Way To Hilariously Mess It Up

Image source: anon

#65 Oh Boy May 223

74 People Who Had Exactly One Job And Still Found A Way To Hilariously Mess It Up

Image source: chilly_-

#66 LOL

74 People Who Had Exactly One Job And Still Found A Way To Hilariously Mess It Up

Image source: zumo0123

#67 Welp

74 People Who Had Exactly One Job And Still Found A Way To Hilariously Mess It Up

Image source: Jamie3-5

#68 I Found “Glod”

74 People Who Had Exactly One Job And Still Found A Way To Hilariously Mess It Up

Image source: Beneficial-Bed3912

#69 Receive A Simple…. What?

74 People Who Had Exactly One Job And Still Found A Way To Hilariously Mess It Up

Image source: Beneficial-Bed3912

#70 My Soccer Ball Is Dealigned

74 People Who Had Exactly One Job And Still Found A Way To Hilariously Mess It Up

Image source: anon

#71 Weird Find In Our New Home

74 People Who Had Exactly One Job And Still Found A Way To Hilariously Mess It Up

Image source: anon

#72 Umm

74 People Who Had Exactly One Job And Still Found A Way To Hilariously Mess It Up

Image source: Jaskg410

#73 Found This Gem At A Local Park

74 People Who Had Exactly One Job And Still Found A Way To Hilariously Mess It Up

Image source: subie_Nation

#74 Hmm Yes Tasty Ketchup

74 People Who Had Exactly One Job And Still Found A Way To Hilariously Mess It Up

Image source: wolf_punch304

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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