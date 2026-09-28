74 People Who Had Exactly One Job And Still Found A Way To Hilariously Mess It Up

We’ve all had moments when we looked at something and thought, “Who approved this?” I remember this one time I was at an AirBnB and there was a small bathroom, but the sink was all across the apartment. Not quite hygienic, but you just shake your head and move on.
But every now and then, we come across a mistake so obvious that you can’t help wondering how nobody caught it. These are the moments when someone really did have one job, and somehow managed to make things even more confusing, inconvenient, or downright hilarious.
From questionable construction choices to baffling designs and spectacularly misplaced objects, these examples show what happens when a simple job goes very, very wrong. Scroll down to see the funniest fails people spotted and decide which one leaves you wondering how any of this even happens.
#1 One Job…
Image source: Genderlesscheese
#2 Delivered
Image source: Fr33_load3r
#3 Beautiful Camera Positioning
Image source: Itchy-Rest5225
#4 My Job Is To Make A Nice Picture, Not A Durable One
Image source: Legitimate_Ninja_360
#5 🤨
Image source: Fuchs_Falke
#6 🤨
Image source: Fuchs_Falke
#7 🤔
Image source: Fuchs_Falke
#8 Who Needs To Go Back To Kindergarten?
Image source: BuisnessGoose18
#9 You Had One Job
Image source: JamieG133
#10 How Did They Mess This Up
Image source: Omegaknight64
#11 Oof My Eye
Image source: MzgcReddit
#12 How Healthy
Image source: Otterboi72
#13 Grr! …why?
Image source: hunter88cze
#14 Come On Coldstone
Image source: AnimasianBro
#15 Done!
Image source: BockSucks
#16 🚲
Image source: Fuchs_Falke
#17 🤨
Image source: Fuchs_Falke
#18 It Was Three Letters…
Image source: Ok-Chocolate7760
#19 ?!
Image source: anon
#20 😑
Image source: Fuchs_Falke
#21 They Forgot To Actually Put The Spanish In For “Mid-Back Office Chair”
Image source: tbhitskenzie
#22 This Sidewalk By My House
Image source: anon
#23 Must Have Braille To Be Ada Compliant, Never Mind That It’s A Printed Out Sign
Image source: 3ntropy303
#24 I Didn’t Know The Chicago Bulls Were A College Team
Image source: D-train02
#25 Some Words Are Pretty Challenzing!?
Image source: Rutaguer
#26 One Out There Is Missing
Image source: magnet14x4
#27 Yaw Siht Tixe
Image source: LEEDALLE
#28 When Your Paid To Install Only
Image source: Fr33_load3r
#29 404 Error Error Error
Image source: Fuchs_Falke
#30 Only One Job
Image source: anikaagg
#31 🤨
Image source: Fuchs_Falke
#32 Quite The Contradiction
Image source: LightskinDelux
#33 Admittedly, Being An Architect Is Not An Easy Job. Making A Mistake Is Unforgivable, Especially When It Is Visible To Everyone
Image source: Fuchs_Falke
#34 I Believe That This Is A Hairdryer And Not A Toilet
Image source: C1410_
#35 This Side Up
Image source: Nep_Soundfont
#36 Wrong Way
Image source: Tattoos_and_seitan
#37 L E F T
Image source: uwownt
#38 At Walmart
Image source: SteampunkQuak
#39 Why Exactly?
Image source: Legendofzel1da
#40 Stairway To… Nothing?
Image source: melsf033
#41 They Are All Like This. They Are Framed Backwards
Image source: Bigboomer101
#42 I’m Lost At Words For Who Made This Mug
Image source: robloxman774
#43 This Lamppost On This Parking Spot
Image source: Lenin42
#44 Couldn’t Find The Same Colour Tile LOL
Image source: candykid111
#45 It’s Not The Shape That Counts
Image source: anon
#46 Installed The Poster, Boss
Image source: Bleigen
#47 Realy Light Guys? Realy!
Image source: izacmac
#48 When Nuts And Bolts Just Won’t Do
Image source: Systepup
#49 😑
Image source: Fuchs_Falke
#50 It Specifically Said ‘Do Not Block’
Image source: crazycreaturess
#51 We Have Been Misled
Image source: Mourningdove8173
#52 🤷♂️
Image source: Fuchs_Falke
#53 Just Get That Line Done Before Break, I Don’t Care How You Do It!
Image source: jrowland2010
#54 Is There Something Missing?
Image source: Fuchs_Falke
#55 You Just Had To Flip It And It Would Be Perfect
Image source: Gamerkool21
#56 For Shame
Image source: Legitimate_Ninja_360
#57 Do I Have Dyslexia?
Image source: Holiday-Chain9510
#58 Totally Wrote The Text For The Ad Boss
Image source: DaveMara
#59 Fortune…wrapper?
Image source: BumiJr
#60 The Stones Weren’t Even Missing Somewhere Else. So Why?
Image source: Ethaden
#61 The Sign Says “Keep Door Closed At All Times”
Image source: Jack-Poolak
#62 Delicious Jewelry
Image source: Rainbowpeanut1119
#63 Maybe The Joke Wasn’t Funny, Maybe It Was. We’ll Never Know Now
Image source: Damnation123
#64 You Have One Job
Image source: anon
#65 Oh Boy May 223
Image source: chilly_-
#66 LOL
Image source: zumo0123
#67 Welp
Image source: Jamie3-5
#68 I Found “Glod”
Image source: Beneficial-Bed3912
#69 Receive A Simple…. What?
Image source: Beneficial-Bed3912
#70 My Soccer Ball Is Dealigned
Image source: anon
#71 Weird Find In Our New Home
Image source: anon
#72 Umm
Image source: Jaskg410
#73 Found This Gem At A Local Park
Image source: subie_Nation
#74 Hmm Yes Tasty Ketchup
Image source: wolf_punch304
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