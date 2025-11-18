Hey Pandas, What Was The Scariest Thing That Has Ever Happened To You? (Closed)

I have had scary experiences. What about you?
#1
When my (now ex-) husband and I accidently found out, that our best freind was a pedofile who had babysat our daughter several times. Luckily she was never hurt, he never did anything to her. But that time between seing all of those disgusting pictures on his computer and talking to pedagogues and teachers, and finally our daughter, that time was scarry as hell.
#2
I fell 60 feet down a cliff. Luckily I landed in a nice soft patch of nettles.
#3
Complex partial status epilepticus. I was in it for four days,
#4
When I took my sister to float down a river (not fast flowing, one our cousins had just floated down) and she got scared, hanging onto me. She started to push my head under the water in fear. Thankfully I managed to raise my head and get her over to a large tree branch, about a metre from the bank. Then I spent what felt like half an hour, but was probably only half that or less, trying to convince her it was safe for us to move and get to the bank.
#5
This is a little bit gross maybe. Our family used to have a log, where they chopped the heads of the chickens ( we lived in a village ). So, one day I forgot some stupid stuff for Arts and Crafts lesson at school. When my mother learned about that, she was pissed as she said: “ I should drag you to the log and chop your head off with the ax!” I thought she would do it. I was 7 at the time. I was terrified.
#6
I (F75 now) had a heart attack 3.5 years ago. . Probably not life threatening. I called 911 myself and packed a small bag and phone and charger. I went to hospital in ambulance alone (height of pandemic). New Year eve weekend. Successful stents. Doctors pleased. But…… for about two years after I was anxious whenever I had twinges or a tummy ache or anything “wierd”. My husband (M86) is super helpful always. But it is hard to explain why I get scared. My father grandfathers uncles etc ALL died of heart issues. I am thin super active and fit. Decent diet. Life long non smoker. Just bad genes. Ps. I take my Rx religiously
#7
Once I was on vacation and a block away from the hotel, there was a shooting (yes this was in the US). The next morning out in the lobby, which was open-air, we heard shots again and everyone ducked IMMEDIATELY. I didn’t even think, I just got on the ground. Turns out it was just a motorcycle backfiring, but that was still the moment when I truly thought I could die.
#8
I nearly got kidnapped
#9
Life.
Follow Us