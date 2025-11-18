“Yes, But”: 30 Comics That Continue To Expose Our Society’s Contradictory Nature By Anton Gudim (New Pics)

YES, we do post Anton Gudim’s work religiously, BUT it is too good not to be shared. And so today, we invite you to take a look at yet another “Yes, But” collection.

However, if this is your first time coming across this series, we are sure it won’t take too long to get the gist of it. Anton creates 2-panel illustrations of our society’s contradictions, and whether they are super simple or more complex, everything is framed by the phrase “Yes, but.” From hilarious to cringy and, most importantly, relatable, Anton continues to expose our weird habits in the best way.

More info: vk.com | Instagram | x.com | patreon.com | gudim.threadless.com

#1

Image source: _yes_but

#2

Image source: _yes_but

#3

Image source: _yes_but

#4

Image source: _yes_but

#5

Image source: _yes_but

#6

Image source: _yes_but

#7

Image source: _yes_but

#8

Image source: _yes_but

#9

Image source: _yes_but

#10

Image source: _yes_but

#11

Image source: _yes_but

#12

Image source: _yes_but

#13

Image source: _yes_but

#14

Image source: _yes_but

#15

Image source: _yes_but

#16

Image source: _yes_but

#17

Image source: _yes_but

#18

Image source: _yes_but

#19

Image source: _yes_but

#20

Image source: _yes_but

#21

Image source: _yes_but

#22

Image source: _yes_but

#23

Image source: _yes_but

#24

Image source: _yes_but

#25

Image source: _yes_but

#26

Image source: _yes_but

#27

Image source: _yes_but

#28

Image source: _yes_but

#29

Image source: _yes_but

#30

Image source: _yes_but

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
